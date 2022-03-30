Twitter reacts to One Piece Chapter 1045 spoilers with a mix of concern for Luffy, praise for author Eiichiro Oda

One Piece Chapter 1045 initial spoilers were released yesterday, to the enjoyment of many fans. Although somewhat short, fans seemed more than happy with what was leaked upon their initial release.

In response to the current developments in One Piece Chapter 1045, however, many fans seem to be concerned for Luffy’s health. Conversely, many are ignoring this fact and choosing to instead praise author Eiichiro Oda’s work and the issue’s developments.

Follow along as this article provides a brief summary of the issue’s major highlights and explores fan reactions to One Piece Chapter 1045’s spoilers.

One Piece Chapter 1045 garners a concerned reaction from fans for Luffy

One Piece Chapter 1045 highlights, community reaction

As aforementioned, One Piece Chapter 1045 spoilers were released to the joy of many series fans. The spoilers themselves are short, though they undoubtedly cover the most important developments of the issue.

Highlights from the said spoilers include Yamato and Momonosuke returning to the Skull Dome rooftop to watch the final stages of Luffy versus Kaido. The latter comments that his opponent’s Fruit is very unusual, pointing out its Zoan and Paramecia qualities.

TarnishedHero @DarksoulsPiece @Orojapan1 It's truly amazing how kaido is still keeping up after this crazy power up and most likely will pull something even crazier next chapter to match Luffy absolutely loving both Luffy and kaido ! @Orojapan1 It's truly amazing how kaido is still keeping up after this crazy power up and most likely will pull something even crazier next chapter to match Luffy absolutely loving both Luffy and kaido ! https://t.co/9KK6gYhqsn

The former, in response, debuts a new attack called “Gomu Gomu no Gigant,” whereupon he grows to the size of a Giant. The leak emphasizes here that he “looks like a God,” a line that has intrigued many fans since the spoilers were released.

Ai Ko @redamanthys @Orojapan1 This is scary,if you look at it in the medical perspective,the sideeffect of using this gear is decreasing his lifespan.His heart, other organs and blood can only take so much beating. Blood has production limit and so is the total volume. @Orojapan1 This is scary,if you look at it in the medical perspective,the sideeffect of using this gear is decreasing his lifespan.His heart, other organs and blood can only take so much beating. Blood has production limit and so is the total volume.

What many fans are concerned about is that the leaks claim he “runs out of energy, but gets his heart pumping again… and recovers.” This has fans extremely worried about the strain Luffy is putting on his heart. While most are critiquing him for receiving a recovery boost mid-battle, most are accepting of that fact while showing concern for his health.

Kiyopon @Hyun_ALT @Orojapan1 Damn Luffy have instant regen something on him now? ngl that looks like dangerous as fk for him his pumping his heart to recover himself faster than ever? He gonna die again after this fight for sure no way in hell that thing don't have side effect on him later on @Orojapan1 Damn Luffy have instant regen something on him now? ngl that looks like dangerous as fk for him his pumping his heart to recover himself faster than ever? He gonna die again after this fight for sure no way in hell that thing don't have side effect on him later on

Beyond those concerns, many fans are praising series author Eiichiro Oda for his fantastic work these last few chapters. As usual, this comes in the form of many Oda-centric memes, a portion of which also celebrate the series not being on break next week. Even more fans are already theorizing further on the origins of Joy Boy and the Model: Nika Fruit.

Monkey D. Business @TheMB_YT @Orojapan1 I wonder if Joyboy was Lunarian.When creating Rubber paramecia fruit,he infused part of his Lunarian lineage factor into the fruit, thus it became Mythical Human Zoan, while also holding paramecia properties.Because of his fiery looks, he was worshiped as the Sun God Nika(Smile) @Orojapan1 I wonder if Joyboy was Lunarian.When creating Rubber paramecia fruit,he infused part of his Lunarian lineage factor into the fruit, thus it became Mythical Human Zoan, while also holding paramecia properties.Because of his fiery looks, he was worshiped as the Sun God Nika(Smile)

Interestingly enough, some fans seem to be focusing on the fact that the end of the Wano arc is fast approaching. For many, this arc has been shaping up to be the best in the series yet. Apparently, and understandably, this sentiment is not held throughout the fanbase at large.

In summation

Chargers @dushajcd @Orojapan1 Every chapter is closer to the end of Wano @Orojapan1 Every chapter is closer to the end of Wano https://t.co/F4K6ak7tbr

One Piece Chapter 1045 spoilers have shaken the community up with concern for Luffy’s safety. His heart has stopped and restarted several times throughout the fight up to this point, and fans are pointing to legitimate medical concerns as to why this is problematic.

Outside of this concern, fans seem incredibly excited and pleased with the upcoming issue based on these initial spoilers. While the leaker has said that a full-length summary will most likely not come this week, they do also emphasize how enjoyable a read One Piece Chapter 1045 is.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary progresses.

