One Piece Chapter 1045 (leaked): Luffy "looks like a God" with Gear Fifth

Continuing the manga's recent trend of hype-worthy moments, One Piece Chapter 1045 packs another punch.

In the previous chapter, Luffy finally activated his Devil Fruit's Awakening. He gave Kaido a vicious beatdown, straight out of a slapstick cartoon. This climactic fight is a perfect mixture of seriousness and silliness.

Over the past week, readers eagerly awaited One Piece Chapter 1045. The chapter is apparently titled "Next Level." Here, Luffy and Kaido will continue their fight until somebody goes down for good.

One Piece Chapter 1045 (leaked): Luffy shows off some new tricks with Gear Fifth

Redon is responsible for providing leaked spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1045. All credit goes directly to him and his sources.

Without further ado, here's what readers should expect in the next chapter.

Luffy and Kaido have a "very funny" battle

According to Redon, One Piece Chapter 1045 will be entirely focused on Luffy versus Kaido. There also won't be any detailed summary this week.

Here's what Redon had to say about the upcoming chapter:

"All chapter is about Luffy Vs. Kaidou. The battle is VERY FUNNY, you will enjoy a lot reading it (more than any Spoiler or summary)"

The manga has always been a visual experience, so readers will look forward to it. Now that Luffy can basically turn himself into a cartoon, the possibilities are endless. Eiichiro Oda will likely have just as much fun drawing these panels as the readers will have looking at them.

In the chapter, Kaido does comment that Luffy is fighting rather strangely. The Straw Hat can turn everything around him into rubber like a Paramecia. However, he can also transform like a Zoan user.

The Straw Hat uses a new attack, “Gomu Gomu no Gigant”

Luffy is still using "Gomu Gomu" for his attack names. Regardless, even if he was told that his fruit is the Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Nika, the Straw Hat would likely stick to what he knows. He can be very stubborn in that way, which is what readers love about him.

Based on his wording, Redon is definitely hyping up Luffy's latest attack. If there is going to be a double spread for this chapter, this would be a strong candidate:

"Luffy uses a new attack called “Gomu Gomu no Gigant” turning his entire body into giant. He looks like a God."

Yamato and Momonosuke also end up reaching the rooftop, where they see Luffy's brand new form. It's currently unknown how they will react to it.

Luffy runs low on energy but delivers a powerful attack

Gear Fourth already had major drawbacks with stamina, so it makes sense for Gear Fifth to follow suit:

"Luffy runs out of energy, but he gets his drum heartbeat back and recovers."

Luffy can now mitigate its effects by restarting his heart.

One Piece Chapter 1045 ends with a devastating maneuver:

"At the end of the chapter, Luffy punches Kaidou's face very hard."

Shortly afterward, Luffy asks Kaido if he is still having fun. Readers certainly will be with One Piece Chapter 1045.

