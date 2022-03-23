Who is Nika from One Piece? 

Nika has only been introduced very recently in the One Piece series, yet he is extremely important.

This historical figure has been mentioned in the Onigashima Raid. Although he may or may not have existed, Nika was deeply admired as a Sun God. The One Piece series definitely loves playing around with the concept of mythology. It's a fascinating world with so much going on.

With that said, this article will include shocking revelations from One Piece Chapter 1044, which is set to be released this week. Anybody who doesn't want to be spoiled will be warned right now.

Warning: This article contains major spoilers from the manga.

Nika is a very important figure in One Piece history

Vivek @VivekDMurmu



One Piece has set up everything to pull off the unparalleled, greatest fictional war of our time



Oda pls blow our minds 🏼 Joyboy, Nika, Noah, Pluton, Poseidon, Uranus, Void Century, World Government, Gods, Sworn enemies of Gods, Great Cleansing, Ragnarok (Final War)...One Piece has set up everything to pull off the unparalleled, greatest fictional war of our timeOda pls blow our minds Joyboy, Nika, Noah, Pluton, Poseidon, Uranus, Void Century, World Government, Gods, Sworn enemies of Gods, Great Cleansing, Ragnarok (Final War)...One Piece has set up everything to pull off the unparalleled, greatest fictional war of our time 😭Oda pls blow our minds 😭😭🙏🏼 https://t.co/LSMDmlJ1Lf

The Sun God wasn't explicitly mentioned in the story until Wano Country. Even then, very little is known about this particular figure. This article will cover critically important events from the last few chapters.

Here is what is currently known

Geo @Geo_AW3 Who’s who was subtly portrayed to be the leader of the Tobi Roppo for most of Onigashima, it was his fight with Jinbei that made him look weak, but really who’s who wasn’t weak at all, Jinbei was just too strong! Who’s who was next in line to be the “Jack”of the beast pirates. Who’s who was subtly portrayed to be the leader of the Tobi Roppo for most of Onigashima, it was his fight with Jinbei that made him look weak, but really who’s who wasn’t weak at all, Jinbei was just too strong! Who’s who was next in line to be the “Jack”of the beast pirates. 💯 https://t.co/3tJ6Pxp5kX

Who's Who is a former CP9 member and escaped convict, now currently serving the Beasts Pirates. During his fight with Jinbei in the Onigashima Raid, Who's Who briefly discusses the legend of the Sun God.

13 years ago, Who's Who failed to guard the Gomu Gomu no Mi and was sent to prison. He sought refuge in Nika the Sun God, who was considered a savior figure by the slave population. The guard who told him about this was eventually disposed of by the World Government.

Who's Who asked Jinbei if the fishmen had any association with Nika. Jinbei was greatly offended by the slavery implications, so he decided to knock out the former CP9 agent instead. It's unknown if Jinbei is truly aware of the Sun God, given that his former pirate crew made heavy usage of the sun motif.

It turns out that Luffy has become the Sun God himself

Cash$King💸🅿️ @SakiGodLou #ONEPIECE1044



So you're telling me Luffy's fruit was really a Mythical Zoan Devil Fruit- Model "Nika" this whole time!!! Now we know why they say Mythical Zoan Devil Fruits are even more rare than Logias. Those fruits are absolutely hax. So you're telling me Luffy's fruit was really a Mythical Zoan Devil Fruit- Model "Nika" this whole time!!! Now we know why they say Mythical Zoan Devil Fruits are even more rare than Logias. Those fruits are absolutely hax. #ONEPIECE1044So you're telling me Luffy's fruit was really a Mythical Zoan Devil Fruit- Model "Nika" this whole time!!! Now we know why they say Mythical Zoan Devil Fruits are even more rare than Logias. Those fruits are absolutely hax. https://t.co/2JqiIuOjuY

One Piece Chapter 1044 dropped the most shocking revelation in manga history. This entire time, Luffy didn't have the Gomu Gomu no Mi. Instead, he ate the Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Nika.

It's the very same Devil Fruit that the World Government wanted to erase from history. The Mythical Zoan fruit has now been fully awakened by Luffy himself. He is currently entering the final stages of his battle with Kaido. Interestingly, the Straw Hat refers to his awakening as Gear Fifth.

This completely redefines what fans knew about the series.

Is Nika supposed to be Joy Boy?

In the last chapter, Zunesha announced that Joy Boy had made his return. It's been over 800 years since his last appearance. This also coincides with the World Government trying to look for Luffy's Devil Fruit in that same time span.

Given the events of One Piece Chapter 1044, it's very likely that Nika is supposed to be Joy Boy. This could have major implications since the latter is highly relevant to the Void Century. If that is the case, perhaps Nika is the true name while Joy Boy is simply the title he went by.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul