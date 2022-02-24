8 best completed fights in One Piece's Wano arc 

After nearly three and a half years of publication, One Piece’s Wano arc finally seems to be approaching its end. The Onigashima Raid becomes more definitive each week, with loose ends continuously being tied up.

Despite how long it has been, many One Piece fans will agree that the Wano arc has been an absolute treat. From the fights to the character development, everything has been expertly done within the confines of Wano.

One Piece’s Wano arc still has one major fight to wrap up, but here are the eight best completed fights in the arc so far.

WARNING: MAJOR SPOILERS FOR ONE PIECE WANO ARC MANGA BELOW

Sanji vs. Queen, 7 others comprise One Piece’s best Wano fights

8) Zoro and Luffy vs. Hawkins

Seeing Zoro and Luffy reunite and fight together again after so long was incredibly satisfying for fans to experience.

The fight against Hawkins is expertly drawn and animated in the manga and anime, respectively. Setting the tone for Wano as a land full of enemies, this fight got viewers engaged in this One Piece arc from the start.

7) Kaido vs. Luffy (Kuri)

Despite being a quick fight, Kaido versus Luffy in Kuri is a visual spectacle that endures even years later.

The fight was so quick because it was essentially Luffy and Kaido trading their most powerful attacks. At this point in One Piece, Gear 4's Bounce Man was Luffy's strongest attack. Although Luffy took a loss to the Yonko, this is still a great Wano fight for many One Piece fans.

6) Zoro vs. Killer

Arguably a better fight in the anime than the manga, Zoro versus Killer is an absolute spectacle, even by One Piece standards.

The maniacal Killer kept pressing his opponent despite the injuries he received, eventually wounding him. In retaliation, Zoro stole his opponent's scythe and performed his signature Onigiri, this time with a twist, to win quickly.

5) Sanji vs. Page One

One of the main highlights of Sanji versus Page One is seeing the Raid Suit being used for the first time. Law’s narration of the suit's abilities further heightens this excitement.

Beyond the Raid Suit’s debut, the fight is incredibly well-choreographed. Even in the manga, the fight is incredibly engaging and is expertly drawn by author Eiichiro Oda.

4) Robin vs. Black Maria

The final moments of Robin and Black Maria's fight (Image via onepiecechapters.com)

In addition to being amazing in terms of choreography and pacing, this fight sees Robin finally accept her Devil Child moniker. At this point, she also decided to play whatever role allows her to be the most helpful.

Beyond the character development aspect, Robin’s new form is also visually stunning and exceptionally powerful. As someone who hasn’t had as much opportunity as others to shine in New World combat, this power-up should allow Robin to contribute much more in fights.

3) Sanji vs. Queen

The final moments of Sanji and Queen's fight (Image via onepiecechapters.com)

One of the main bouts of the Wano arc, Sanji versus Queen is a fantastically engaging fight.

The character development that Sanji experiences throughout the fight is interesting and suspenseful. His power-up towards the end of the fight is also visually stunning and scientifically mind-boggling. For many reasons, this fight is one of Sanji’s best so far.

2) Zoro vs. King

The final moments of King and Zoro's fight (Image via onepiecechapters.com)

The primary highlight of this fight is Zoro’s awakening of standard and Advanced Conqueror’s Haki. One Piece fans have long theorized Zoro’s possession of the skill, and they have finally seen it become a reality in the Wano arc.

Beyond the awakening, the fight is expertly drawn and choreographed. However, some fans felt the pacing was rushed towards the end.

Even with this criticism, every other aspect of the fight was universally praised. For some, Zoro versus King is even Wano’s best finished fight yet.

1) Law and Kid vs. Big Mom

The final moments of their fight (Image via onepiecechapters.com)

Many fans will argue that Law and Kid versus Big Mom is One Piece’s best finished fight yet in Wano. The debut of Law and Kid’s Awakenings were incredibly well-received, as was their return in later chapters. The ending sequence, in particular, separates the fight from the rest in Wano so far.

The creative and destructive abilities of both captains’ Awakenings were on display here. Law did everything, from impaling Big Mom through Onigashima into Wano to silencing the area around her so no one could hear her. Kid, meanwhile, used his magnetism to effectively immobilize the Yonko and later debuted an offensive railgun-style technique.

Even if it’s not everyone’s favorite, Law and Kid versus Big Mom is, without a doubt, one of the best finished fights in One Piece’s Wano arc so far.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh