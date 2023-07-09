One Piece episode 1068: Luffy goes Gear 4 Snakeman, Izou fights CP0, and Hiyori reveals her identity to Orochi

One Piece episode 1068 titled, "Moon Princess Echoes! The Final Phase of the Land of Wano!", was released on July 9, 2023. In this episode, fans are given a break after Trafalgar Law and Eustass Kid's triumph over Emperor Big Mom. We also see Luffy preparing for the last stage of his fight against Kaido.

The episode was much more story driven and saw supporting characters such as Izou fight against CP0, with Hiyori finally revealing her true identity to Orochi. The episode was filled with a sense of urgency as the creators geared up to jump into the final phase of the rebellion for the freedom of Wano.

One Piece episode 1068 sees Luffy go Gear 4 Snakeman against Kaido as the final phase of the battle for the Land of Wano begins

Momonosuke talks to Yamato

Zunehsa as seen in One Piece episode 1068 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1068 begins with former Whitebeard commander Izou taking a stand against CP0 agents, Maha and Guernica. Following that, we see Zunesha saying that he's waiting for Momonosuke's order and is here to fight alongside him. This is relayed by Momonosuke to Yamato who upon hearing this gets excited and says that Momonosuke will be the one who'll lead the world to a new dawn.

Upon hearing this, Momonosuke shares with Yamato that he has gained knowledge from his father's journal and that he now understands the importance of persevering in life, regardless of the circumstances. However, Momonosuke is still unaware of his true purpose. He reveals that Oden, his father, had intentionally removed the most crucial page from his journal.

This missing page contained valuable information about what Oden, Roger, and their companions had witnessed on Laugh Tale, an experience that had brought them great joy and laughter.

Momonosuke asks Yamato whether his father would've opened the borders if he was alive today. He then says that he does not want to open the borders if that is what ends up putting the people of the Land of Wano in danger.

Izou takes his final stand against CP0 members

Izou as seen in One Piece episode 1068 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1068 then sees supporting characters get to safety with Franky pulling up an unconscious Zoro and Usopp taking Kikunojo and Kin'emon out of the burning palace. While being transported, Kiku thinks about her brother Izou with the memory of them as children flashing through her mind.

Izou is then seen face-to-face with two CP0 agents, Guernica and Maha. Guernica tells him that he is already beaten up and can't defeat them. However, Izou shoots at them regardless with the two of them dodging his bullets with ease. Izou manages to take down Maha and gets killed in the process, being struck by a Shigan.

Following the fight, another CP0 agent Joseph calls Guernica and informs him that they have got an imperial command from the Five Elders to erase Monkey D. Luffy immediately. Joseph tells that the Elders think it's too risky for Luffy to fight against the world's finest and they need to finish him off as a necessary precaution.

Hiyori reveals her true identity to Orochi

Hiyori as seen in One Piece episode 1068 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1068 then sees Hiyori play the shamisen to Kurozumo Orochi as debris starts falling inside the room. Even after being ordered by Orochi to stop, Hiyori keeps playing the instrument. This makes Orochi realize that the woman in front wasn't Komurasaki.

As Orochi tried backing away, large chunks of rock fell into the room and knocked him unconscious. Hiyori took this opportunity to stick a Sea Prism Stone nail in him. Once he was awake, Orochi asked her to help get the rubble off him, questioning why he couldn't transform.

Hiyori told him about the nail she stuck in him and confessed that she has no love for him. She also said that the song Moon Princess which she was playing is the one her father Oden loved and wanted her to play at his funeral.

Luffy goes Gear 4 Snakeman against Kaido

Luffy as seen in One Piece episode 1068 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1068 came to its conclusion as Luffy finally unleashed Gear 4 Snakeman against Kaido. He attacked Kaido with a barrage of rapid-fire punches that he could neither stop nor avoid. Kaido was upset over Big Mom's defeat and was remembering about their history, together when Luffy launched this attack.

Luffy told Kaido that he doesn't care what kind of ambition he and Big Mom had because he knows that ambition will make the people of Wano starve even more than now. He also declared that he won't stop attacking until he runs out of energy and that he will drive the Emperor out of the Land of Wano at any cost.

A quick summary of One Piece episode 1067

Big Mom as seen in One Piece episode 1067 (Image via Toei)

One Piece episode 1067 saw Kid and Law go all out to defeat Big Mom once and for all. Law used K-Room Anasthesia to drive his sword into Big Mom's chest and extend it to the surface of Wano. He then used Puncture Wille on her which gave Kid the opening to blast her with a gun.

However, Big Mom still remained unfazed and presented everyone with a choice: either sacrifice 50 years of their lives or become her slave. Law and Kid remained undeterred by the proposal, making Big Mom's devil fruit ability, Soul Pocus have no effect on them.

Law then used a new technique, R-Room, to trap Big Mom in a room where sound is nullified. This stops her from being able to use her homies or take souls from the pirates who were afraid of her.

Kid then blasts her with his gun once more, sending her flying. She meets her end by falling into a crater that leads to magma. It is then told that the battle has concluded with Law and Kid having emerged victorious.

