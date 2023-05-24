One Piece episode 1062 becomes one of the highest-rated episodes in the series' history 

One Piece episode 1062, titled The Three-Sword Style of the Supreme King! Zoro vs. King, showcased a fierce battle between two of the most formidable characters in the series. In this flawlessly animated battle, Zoro emerged victorious over King, with their fight trending all over social media.

Episode 1062 is currently one of the highest-rated episodes in One Piece, and has garnered over nine thousand 10/10 ratings on IMDb. The episode's hype continues to surge, as fans express their delight about the same on Twitter, with many declaring it as the best One Piece episode released this year.

One Piece episode 1062 currently boasts a 9.8 IMDb rating

Geo @Geo_AW With a stunning rating of 9.9/10 on IMDb, episode 1062 of One Piece stands as the pinnacle of all One Piece episodes, being the highest rated episode to date. With a stunning rating of 9.9/10 on IMDb, episode 1062 of One Piece stands as the pinnacle of all One Piece episodes, being the highest rated episode to date. https://t.co/0YSEpR9eEp

One Piece episode 1062 has taken the anime world by storm with its exceptional animation, action-packed scenes, and gripping storyline. The episode showcased an intense battle between Zoro and King of the Beasts Pirates. Zoro pushed past his limits in the battle and defeated King once and for all.

Episode 1062 is currently the second-most tweeted episode of One Piece and has attracted more than 50,000 tweets within 24 hours. It is only behind episode 1015, which received more than 110,000 tweets within 24 hours.

The latest episode managed to create major hype around Zoro, with fans fawning over his victory against King.

Draken1225 @LiXin1225

Sadly this will happen with Gear 5 episode too but we will always know that it's the greatest TV episode ever put out and nothing is ever coming close until oda decides to drop a better peak One piece 1062 getting review bombed just so it doesn't get a 10/10 rating on IMDBSadly this will happen with Gear 5 episode too but we will always know that it's the greatest TV episode ever put out and nothing is ever coming close until oda decides to drop a better peak One piece 1062 getting review bombed just so it doesn't get a 10/10 rating on IMDBSadly this will happen with Gear 5 episode too but we will always know that it's the greatest TV episode ever put out and nothing is ever coming close until oda decides to drop a better peak 💯 https://t.co/amyUmgvkTe

On IMDb, episode 1062 currently holds a rating of 9.8 out of 10, making it one of the highest-rated episodes in the series. However, it shares the top spot with five other episodes that also have a rating of 9.8. Initially, episode 1062 had an IMDb rating of 9.9 which has since dropped to 9.8 due to review bombing.

The episode has been review bombed with 0 out of 10 ratings, deliberately aiming to bring down the overall rating of the episode. However, to prevent the episode's overall score from being affected too much, IMDb weighs the ratings accordingly. The majority of these review bombs have been carried out by fans of rival series, such as Attack on Titan, Dragon Ball, and Demon Slayer.

Episode 1062 has garnered an impressive 9,000+ 10 out of 10 ratings on IMDb, securing its position as the series' second-most 10/10 rated episode. Despite this magnificent feat, however, episode 1015 still reigns at the top spot with over 20,000 10/10 ratings. This speaks to the quality of the episode and how much it has been enjoyed by fans.

In the two latest episodes of One Piece, Sanji and Zoro shine, pushing past their limits and becoming the wings of the future Pirate King. Episode 1061 and 1062 were both flawlessly animated and elevated the character of Sanji and Zoro to a whole new level, with the entire fandom once again falling in love with them.

The fan reception towards these episodes has led to speculations that the future episode featuring Luffy's Gear 5 awakening will break the internet, causing unreal hype among anime fans. Many believe that Luffy's unique transformation will rival that of Ultra Instinct Goku and have the same cultural impact.

One Piece is reaching new heights with every new episode it releases, with the quality of its animation being on par with even seasonal anime, such as Demon Slayer and Chainsaw Man. As a result, it will be intriguing to see Toei animating Luffy's Gear 5 in its full splendor.

Poll : Did you enjoy One Piece episode 1062? Yes No 67 votes