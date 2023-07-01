One Piece fans divided over Akainu's potential to rival Kaido

One Piece fans are always keen on comparing the strength of the characters that appear in Oda's blockbuster series. One such comparison between Fleet Admiral Akainu and Emperor of the Sea Kaido has become the center of attention for fans recently, with many of them divided over Akainu's potential to rival Kaido.

Akainu established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the Marineford War, going toe to toe against Emperor Whitebeard and his commanders. Kaido, on the other hand, was renowned as the world's "Strongest Creature" and fought against powerful characters such as Yamato and Luffy with ease.

One Piece fandom is split over Akainu's potential to rival Kaido

Clutchy 🌟 @Clutchy1x I don't know who needs to hear this but Akainu not beating Kaido. I don't know who needs to hear this but Akainu not beating Kaido. https://t.co/zY2megx4uO

One Piece fans have always pitted the strongest characters in the series against each other to determine who is stronger. Comparisons between Gold D. Roger and Whitebeard, Ace and Kid, and Blackbeard and Luffy are frequent topics of debate within the fandom.

Recently, the comparison between Fleet Admiral Akainu and Emperor Kaido has been a hot topic of debate within the fandom. While some fans believe Kaido and Akainu are comparable, others think the admiral would be easily defeated by Kaido. Both sides have also presented compelling evidence to support their theories.

Red @misterjupiter Only a handful of the very strongest have defeated an emperor or an admiral (including Xebec/Shiki) and lived to tell the tale, which is one of the most impressive feats in history.



Akainu is also the only one to have done it in a fair 1v1



A very special group of people indeed Only a handful of the very strongest have defeated an emperor or an admiral (including Xebec/Shiki) and lived to tell the tale, which is one of the most impressive feats in history. Akainu is also the only one to have done it in a fair 1v1A very special group of people indeed https://t.co/CjnQyPAvLe

One Piece fans who believe Akainu is evenly matched in strength with Kaido have presented his feats during the Marineford War as evidence. In the war, Akainu went toe to toe against the world's strongest man, Emperor Whitebeard, managing to melt off half his face in the conflict. The admiral also tanked a head-on attack from Whitebeard and returned to the battlefield with minimal injuries.

Furthermore, Akainu proved devastating against Whitebeard's commanders, even killing one of his strongest division commanders, Ace. He was also hell-bent on disposing of Luffy, and it took the strength of most of the Whitebeard commanders, Jinbe, Crocodile, and the Revolutionary Army to stop him from killing Luffy.

In the end, one of the Four Emperors, Red-Haired Shanks, and his crew had to get involved and personally stop Akainu's pursuit of absolute justice. Without the intervention of the Red-Haired Pirates, Akainu would have taken even more lives during the war. The fear he put in the hearts of powerful pirates and his incredible magma devil fruit powers have led some fans to be convinced that he is on Kaido's level.

Clutchy 🌟 @Clutchy1x I'm not downplaying akainu, Kaido is just him I'm not downplaying akainu, Kaido is just him https://t.co/mCVgpjSYMe

However, One Piece fans who believe Kaido is still a league above Akainu have listed Kaido's achievements and debunked some of the admiral's feats. According to them, Akainu fought against an out-of-prime and very sick Whitebeard during the Marineford War. Due to his sickness, Whitebeard couldn't use Conqueror's Haki in the war and also had his Observation Haki severely diminished.

Thus, Akainu's battle with Whitebeard was not that impressive. Kaido, on the other hand, has fought against prime Emperors like Shanks and Big Mom. He also fought against Luffy and his allied crew, fending powerful characters like Yamato, tanking Zoro's attacks, and handing a defeat to Luffy multiple times before finally killing him.

OP_Luffy🌕 @OPLuffy16 Let's Be Real Akainu is Top 5 Only because We assume He has Acoc if Its Revealed he doesn't That's a conversation Admiral boys Don't want To have Let's Be Real Akainu is Top 5 Only because We assume He has Acoc if Its Revealed he doesn't That's a conversation Admiral boys Don't want To have 😂 https://t.co/u9WtufdvGq

Even with all his commanders defeated, Kaido was undeterred and would've been the victor of the Wano conflict if Luffy hadn't awakened his Gear 5. He is rightfully called the "Strongest Creature" in One Piece and has lived up to his name, fighting against individuals with advanced Conqueror's Haki and mythical devil fruit powers, which puts him somewhat above Akainu.

Additionally, Kaido has gained mastery over Conqueror Haki and has a powerful devil fruit ability, which means that Akainu's magma might not be that effective. It is also important to note that Akainu backed off when Shanks entered the Marineford battlefield. Thus, if we consider Kaido to be Shanks's equivalent, then Akainu would also have the same reaction to him and not want to fight him one-on-one.

Misuta Zero @krakadzili Seeing all these tierlists only makes me realize how threatened the fandom feels by Akainu. He should be atleast in top 3 but mfs don't even include him in top 5?



He's one of the final saga main villains, all that downplay will be proven wrong. Those who know sit back and wait. Seeing all these tierlists only makes me realize how threatened the fandom feels by Akainu. He should be atleast in top 3 but mfs don't even include him in top 5?He's one of the final saga main villains, all that downplay will be proven wrong. Those who know sit back and wait. https://t.co/9b7YsSd3T7

The above tweets perfectly encapsulate how divided the One Piece fandom is over who is stronger between Akainu and Kaido. Twitter is flooded with memes that show the two characters defeating one another with low difficulty. However, there is no concrete evidence to prove who among them is currently stronger.

Thus, fans have no choice but to rely on conjecture and feats to determine the true winner. It will, however, always be a highly debated issue that fans will discuss and dissect, raging a storm on Twitter and other social media platforms.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes