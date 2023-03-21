One Piece puts Kid to sleep like a baby after Shanks' altercation in chapter 1079

One Piece chapter 1079 is scheduled to be released on Monday, March 27, 2023, at 12 am JST. Spoilers and hints for the upcoming episode have increased hype among fans worldwide while revealing shocking details about Shanks and Kid. The initial spoilers for chapter 1079 show Eustass Kid going up against Shanks.

However, this does not go well for Kid as he gets knocked out by Shanks in a single move. The power and technique displayed by the Emperor of the Sea solidify his position as one of the strongest characters in One Piece. Shank's power almost puts him at the same level as Gold D. Roger.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for One Piece chapter 1079.

One Piece chapter 1079 spoilers reveal Shanks knocking out Kid with a single attack

One Piece chapter 1079 has considerable hype around it, with fans excited about the fight between Red Hair Shanks and Eustass Kid. The initial spoilers for the chapter have revealed some shocking details, with leakers such as Redon posting hints about the chapter, stating it is the best that Shanks has ever featured in.

The Twitter account One Piece Spoilers has revealed that in chapter 1079, Captain Kid will be knocked out by Shanks. The account further stated that Shanks will use his Divine Departure on Kid, knocking him unconscious. This is a major feat for Shanks to achieve as Kid could previously stand his ground against Yonkos, such as Big Mom, even withstanding her fierce attacks.

Thus, Kid getting one-shotted by Shanks further proves that the mysterious red-haired pirate is far above the level of other Yonkos. The Divine Departure technique is also a testament to Shanks' power level, as this move was previously used by Pirate King Gold D Roger.

The leaks prove that Shanks, even without the use of devil fruit, is far superior in strength compared to other Yonkos. Blackbeard could not defeat Trafalgar Law with a single attack, despite possessing the power of two devil fruits.

This makes it clear why Blackbeard refused to fight Shanks and his crew in the past, as he's among the best power scalers in the series. He is certain that he is still nowhere near Shanks' level and will lose in a direct altercation.

Fans on Twitter have been running riot ever since these leaks came out, with Shanks fans celebrating his display of power. His ability to one-shot an awakened Supernova like Kid puts him in a whole new bracket of power and elevates him to the level of characters such as Pirate King Gold D. Roger.

On the other hand, Eustass Kid fans are dismayed at how easily Shanks defeated their favorite character. The upcoming chapter will also see Kid Pirates surrendering and handing over copies of their poneglyphs. The leaks also reveal the narrator saying that the Kid Pirates have been exterminated, which is tragic for fans of Captain Kid and his right-hand man Killer.

Here are some fan reactions to the One Piece chapter 1079 spoilers about Shanks knocking out Kid with his divine departure attack.

The aforementioned tweets perfectly encapsulate how fans feel about the One Piece chapter 1079 initial spoilers. The fandom is currently divided, with one half celebrating Shanks' strength and the other half mourning the loss of Eustass Kid. Some fans have even gone as far as to say that Shanks is the Gold. D. Roger of his era because of his power level and techniques.

It will be interesting to see what other major revelations are made along the spoiler cycle for One Piece chapter 1079. The hype among fans for the upcoming chapter is on a whole new level and will only increase with the release of the full summary and raw scans in the coming days.

