Initial spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1079 reveal the conclusion of Shanks vs. Kid with more interesting events to follow

One Piece Chapter 1079 initial spoilers were released on Monday, March 20, 2023, bringing with them some truly exciting developments for the issue. While certain aspects of the issue that are discussed in the initial spoilers were expected by the community, lead series leaker Redon teases that there’s more to the issue than what the initial spoilers address.

Redon also confirms that the series will be taking a one-week break following One Piece Chapter 1079. While unfortunate, this news is far from surprising, with the series having put out a good amount of issues since author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s last scheduled break.

One Piece Chapter 1079 completely changes the race to Laugh Tale with Shanks in possession of Kid’s Road Poneglyphs

Initial spoilers

One Piece Chapter 1079 initial spoilers, as leaked by lead series leaker Redon, begin by claiming that there’s “a part of the chapter about (Vegapunk) York.” This will most likely see her motivations continue to be expanded upon and developed, likely via a continued conversation with the still-imprisoned Dr. Vegapunk.

The issue then seemingly shifts perspectives to Elbaf, where it’s revealed that Eustass Kid has officially lost to Shanks. Initial spoilers also claim that Shanks used his sword against Kid, meaning that the latter put up a better fight than the first time they met. Nonetheless, Kid has seemingly lost the truly momentous battle.

One Piece Chapter 1079 initial spoilers also claim that Shanks uses an attack “like Roger’s,” with the technique seemingly going unnamed in the upcoming issue. Redon surmises that the attack is the Kamusari, translated as “Divine Departure” per the anime’s official English subs.

The attack was first seen being used by Roger during the Kozuki Oden flashback on Oden himself and appears to be an Advanced Conqueror’s Haki attack. While it was heavily theorized that Shanks could always use Advanced Conqueror's Haki, his use of the Kamusari technique would all but confirm this.

One Piece Chapter 1079 initial spoilers then go on to say that the Kid Pirates are wholly defeated by Shanks’ crew, implying that Killer and others also fought and were injured. The spoilers also specify that Shanks is now in possession of Kid’s Road Poneglyph rubbings, which were obtained from Wano via an exchange with Trafalgar D. Water Law and the Straw Hats.

While this is all the information that the initial spoilers (as leaked by Redon) discuss, Redon also adds that there is more interesting stuff to come in the issue. Given the initial emphasis on a part of the chapter focusing on Vegapunk York, these extra details will most likely focus on events on Egghead Island.

Even if they don’t focus on what’s happening on Egghead Island specifically, they will likely reveal updates about the Egghead incident, such as the status of Admiral Kizaru’s reinforcements. Similarly, fans might get the perspectives of the other Gorosei on these latest events. However, with the One Piece Chapter 1079 initial spoilers not specifying this, fans will have to wait for more information to be leaked throughout the week.

