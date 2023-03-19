One Piece chapter 1079: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

One Piece chapter 1079 is set to release on Monday, March 27, 2023, at 12 am JST. Following the reveal of Vegapunk York as the traitor in the previous issue, fans are excited to see where the Egghead Island arc goes from here. Similarly, the recently introduced Egghead Incident has piqued the interest of most readers of the current arc.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for One Piece chapter 1079 as of yet. While there are some alleged spoilers floating around, these have not been confirmed by the leaker community for the series. Thankfully, fans at least have verified official release information for the upcoming issue.

One Piece chapter 1079 set to bring fans ever-closer to the incredibly intriguing Egghead Incident

Release date and time, where to read

WeeklyLeaks @WeeklyLeaks_ Schedule One Piece planned for the chapters:



- 03/12: Chapter 1077



- 03/19: Chapter 1078



- 03/26: Chapter 1079 Schedule One Piece planned for the chapters:- 03/12: Chapter 1077- 03/19: Chapter 1078- 03/26: Chapter 1079

One Piece chapter 1079 is set to be released at 12 am JST on Monday, March 27, 2023. For the majority of international fans, this means a Sunday morning local release window. However, a small section of the international fanbase, like Japanese viewers, will see the chapter be released on Monday night. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Fans can read the chapter via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shonen Jump+ app. The first two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety..

One Piece chapter 1079 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Sunday, March 26, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, March 26, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Sunday, March 26, 2023

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, March 26, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm, Sunday, March 26, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, March 26, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Monday, March 27, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12.30 am, Monday, March 27, 2023

What to expect

One Piece chapter 1079 will most likely open with a continued focus on Dr. Vegapunk and York, where the latter may further explain their motives. This should lead to Dr. Vegapunk learning of the Marine forces imminently arriving, with only Stussy and Sentomaru seemingly aware of their looming presence.

With Jewelry Bonney being briefly seen in the previous issue, it’s likely that mangaka Eiichiro Oda will take some time to focus on her now. This should at least lead to some information on the backstory of her father, Bartholomew Kuma, if not parlaying into a full dive into his origins.

Should the former be the case, fans can expect One Piece chapter 1079 to end with some update on how long until the Marine forces arrive at Egghead Island. With the Egghead Incident also set to occur in one day, this would give fans a better idea of how many chapters it takes until these disastrous events take place.

Chapter 1078 recap

One Piece chapter 1078 began with Stussy confirming to Sentomaru that Admiral Kizaru and a large number of Marine forces are on their way to Egghead Island. Sentomaru then ordered the evacuation of Egghead Island as the chapter shifted perspectives to Franky’s group.

Here, S-Snake ignored the unfully petrified Franky and his words in favor of stepping on Vegapunk Pythagoras, presumably crushing and killing him. The chapter then jumped to Nico Robin’s group, where Vegapunk Atlas began guiding the group to Dr. Vegapunk’s current location. Fans then quickly saw Sanji tank a punch from S-Shark before switching to Luffy’s group, where Zoro and Kaku split off from Luffy and Lucci to chase after S-Hawk.

The chapter then revealed how the Vegapunk traitor reached out to the World Government several times over the previous months, which culminated in the Marines’ imminent retaliation. After this, fans saw Dr. Vegapunk being approached by Vegapunk York, who revealed herself as the traitor to earn a spot among the Celestial Dragons.

Follow along for more One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes