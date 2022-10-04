Shonen Jump+ announces 8 new manga for Fall 2022, including 2 Naruto spinoffs

On Saturday, October 1, Shueisha announced eight new manga series launching on their subscription-based Shonen Jump+ app platform, including two Naruto spinoffs. Based on the title, one spinoff appears to be about Sasuke Uchiha, while the other may be about new characters and topics in the series' universe.

Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app serves as a subscription-based vault for various popular manga series. Subscribers are able to read a series in its entirety through the app, whereas Shueisha’s free MANGAPlus alternative only allows readers to view the first and last three issues of a series.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest news regarding the eight new series headed to Shonen Jump+.

Two new Naruto spinoffs headline list of 8 manga set to come to Shonen Jump+ between October and early November

While the two spin-offs are undoubtedly the highlights of these upcoming series, based on the titles and authors of other series, there appear to be many other good reads on the way. Abyss Rage’s Nariaki Narita, for example, is set to debut their new series on October 15 via the Shonen Jump+ app.

The full list of upcoming series is as follows:

Chieri no Koi wa 8 Meters (Chieri’s Love is 8 Meters) by Watari Mitogawa, debuting on October 2

Giri no Ototo ni Korosareru (Killed by My Younger Brother-in-Law) by Morudau, debuting on October 4

Taju Jinkaku Kanojo (My Girlfriend with Multiple Personalities) by Homekorosuke & Franko, debuting on October 9

Kinnikujima (Muscle Island) by Nariaki Narita, debuting on October 15

Hokago Himitsu Club (After School Secret Club) by Teppei Fukushima, debuting on October 18

Naruto: Sasuke Retsuden: Uchiha no Matsuei to Tenkyu no Hosikuzu (Naruto: Sasuke’s Story– The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust) by Shingo Kimura, debuting on October 23

Naruto: Konoha Shinden: Yukemuri Ninpocho (Naruto: Konoha New Legend: Steam Ninja Scrolls) by Natsuo Sai, debuting on October 29

holoX MEETing by Anmitsu Okada, debuting on November 1

Shueisha first announced the manga adaptations for the two spin-offs at the Jump Festa ‘22 event in December 2021. Fans were ecstatic about the upcoming series when it was first announced, and that excitement appears to have increased now that the release date is approaching.

The holoX MEETing manga, which is the last series on the list, is part of the ever-expanding hololive franchise, based on the VTubers who are signed to the hololive brand. The spinoff will feature the hololive sixth generation "Secret Society holoX" group, of which there are presumably real-life VTuber counterparts on various streaming platforms.

