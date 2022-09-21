4 One Piece fighters that Jewelry Bonney can beat (and 4 who can wipe the floor with her) 

Jewelry Bonney is a surprisingly crafty fighter in the One Piece series. While her unnamed Devil Fruit has yet to be explained, Bonney can manipulate a person's aging process through physical touch. She can effectively defeat her opponents if she makes them too young or too old.

One Piece characters should heed caution against the "Big Eater." She is a very agile fighter and knows how to move around in a battlefield. Although she doesn't show up very often, Bonney isn't someone to be taken lightly.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views. It will also contain manga spoilers that haven't been adapted to the anime yet.

Bonney would likely take on the following One Piece characters without much issue

4) Mr. 5

On the surface level, Mr. 5 should have a combat advantage in the One Piece series. He can make huge explosions from any part of his body with the Bomu Bomu no Mi. The former Baroque Works agent could simply use his snot to blow up the surrounding area.

With that said, there is a limit to how much snot he can produce. Even then, Bonney is a ridiculously fast pirate with sharp reflexes. She only needs to get close enough to alter the age of Mr. 5. He's among the weaker villains in One Piece, so Bonney shouldn't have much trouble.

3) Wapol

Wapol has a really useful Devil Frui in the One Piece series. The Baku Baku no Mi gives him the ability to manifest into anything he eats. With the right weapons, he can become a living armory. Bonney doesn't have the physical strength to get past his defenses, but she doesn't really need to.

There's no reason to believe that Bonney can't dodge a few cannonballs from Wapol. Given his his massive bulk, the One Piece villain is also a very large target. Bonney should be skilled enough to get the drop on him with her Devil Fruit powers.

2) Arlong

The Fish-Man is physically much stronger than Bonney, just based on pure arm strength alone. He also carries a lengthy sword known as Kiribachi. However, he only uses this weapon as a last resort.

Bonney is going to have to make this a very quick fight. Arlong regularly underestimates humans in the One Piece series, which means he might not even take Bonney all that seriously. All she needs to do is catch him off guard at the beginning of the battle.

1) Nami

Bonney will need to rely on her agility for this matchup. Nami has a wide range of weather attacks that can hit opponents from afar. With that said, she is also physically frail by One Piece standards. She isn't particularly known for outspeeding powerful enemies.

With a simple touch, Bonney can turn Nami into a helpless child, thereby ending the fight prematurely. Bonney is more than fast enough to catch the latter off guard, based on pure speed alone.

Nami's main chance of victory is summoning Zeus from her Clima-Tact. However, this process takes a while and leaves herself open to a potential attack.

Unfortunately for Bonney, these One Piece fighters might be too much for her

4) Usopp

Bonney has major weaknesses against long range fighters. Her Devil Fruit powers are reliant on physical contact. If her opponent can maintain a good distance from her, they can easily defeat her with faraway attacks.

Usopp has a considerable advantage with his sniping techniques in the One Piece series. More importantly, he can also use Pop Green to grow huge plants. Usopp can effectively turn an entire battlefield into a hostile environment.

3) Capone Bege

Capone Bege isn't a physical fighter by any means. Unlike most One Piece characters, he lets others do his work for him. The Shiro Shiro no Mi can turn Bege into a living castle. He can also store multiple gunmen within his body and release them at will, giving him access to surprise attacks.

Bege is a master tactician with a solid grasp on strategies. With that in mind, Bege could easily exploit Bonney's weaknesses by making her fight multiple enemies on all fronts. He is also extremely accurate when firing off a gun, since he was able to hit the highly observant Katakuri back in Whole Cake Island.

2) Urouge

Urouge is yet another underrated member of the Worst Generation. With an unnamed Devil Fruit, he can covert damage into sheer power.

Of course, he could simply take down Bonney with pure strength alone. Urouge is strong enough to defeat Snack, a former Sweet Commander of the Big Mom Pirates. By comparison, Bonney doesn't seem to have much durability.

Urouge was fast enough to keep up with Killer back in Sabaody Archipelago. He definitely has the natural reflexes to avoid Bonney's attacks.

1) Charlotte Cracker

Bonney is known for her big appetite in the One Piece series. No matter how much she eats, she never gets full or gains weight. She could theoretically eat Cracker's biscuit solders the same way Luffy did on Whole Cake Island.

However, she is still never going to get close enough to Cracker himself. The Sweet Commander simply needs to maintain his distance with his biscuit soldiers. In the meantime, he can also swing his sword for massive damage.

Cracker's insane durability means nothing if Bonney ages him backwards. With that in mind, the One Piece villain only needs to stay away from her and wear her down with his biscuit soldiers.

