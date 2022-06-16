Which One Piece villain are you based on your Zodiac sign?

With such a grand story, One Piece unsurprisingly has many different villains at its disposal. The villains in the series are incredibly diverse in their goals, motivations, personality traits and more.

Despite the complexity of many of these characters, there are some archetypes that apply to even the most distinctive One Piece villain. In many ways, these archetypes are similar to the characteristics of the Zodiac signs.

Here is every Zodiac sign's One Piece villain equivalent.

Big Mom, Crocodile and 10 other One Piece villains who are perfect representations of the Zodiac signs

1) Aries - Buggy the Clown

Buggy the Clown as seen in the series' anime (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Viz Media/One Piece)

The most common traits of Aries individuals are ambition, boldness and a love for being number one in whatever it is they do.

No villain from author Eichiro Oda’s magnum opus fits this description better than fan-favorite Buggy the Clown.

Truly enrapturing Buggy’s spirit is Aries' willingness to dive headfirst into any situation, confident that they’ll find a way to come out on top (and they usually do).

2) Taurus - Ryokugyu

Ryokugyu as seen in the series' anime (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Viz Media/One Piece)

While it may be a cliche to liken the Taurus sign to a character whose name literally translates to “Green Bull,” the two have a surprising amount in common.

Tauruses are known for their love of luxury and are constantly surrounding themselves with the finer things in life.

Upon Ryokugyu’s first introduction in the series, he’s seen discussing his willingness to eat if a pretty woman were to ask him to. While his characterization is sparse, Oda seems to be suggesting that the character is indeed appreciative of the finer things in life.

3) Gemini - Donquixote Doflamingo

Donquixote Doflamingo as seen in the series' anime (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Viz Media/One Piece)

Who better to fit the role of a Gemini than the bipolar Shichibukai, who can even make a string clone of himself.

Donquixote Doflamingo is one of the series’ most dichotomous personalities, much like Gemini’s two-sided nature, emphasized by his “Heavenly Demon” epithet.

Both become incredibly invested in their projects and goals. They are willing to sacrifice almost anything to attain them.

Gemini’s playful nature also comes out in Doflamingo via his torturous approach to combat and punishment.

4) Cancer - Big Mom

Big Mom as seen in the series' anime (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Viz Media/One Piece)

Emotional and intuitive, with bouts of insecurity and sensitivity, is one of the best ways to describe the Yonko, Big Mom. It is also a fitting description of Cancer individuals.

The Soul-Soul Fruit powers make Big Mom in tune with people’s emotions and spirits, with her most dangerous attack demanding the fear of its target to work.

Cancer and Big Mom are certainly more alike than you may think at first glance.

5) Leo - Bon Clay

Bon Clay as seen in the series' anime (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Viz Media/One Piece)

While he eventually became a friend to central protagonist Monkey D. Luffy, Bon Clay’s premiere role was that of a villain.

His overall character is most like that of a Leo individual, with some of the sign’s main traits being described as passionate, loyal and infamously dramatic.

6) Virgo - Kaido

Kaido as seen in the series' anime (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Viz Media/One Piece)

Virgo individuals are most known for being logical, practical and systematic in their approach to life. The former tyrant of Wano, Kaido, embodies these traits perfectly.

The actions Virgos take with their steadfast, single-minded determination may be dichotomous, but in essence, the two are a perfect match.

7) Libra - Akainu

Akainu as seen in the series' anime (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Viz Media/One Piece)

Balance, harmony and justice are said to define Libra individuals. These qualities bring current Fleet Admiral Sakazuki (also known as Admiral Akainu) to mind. Both are known for being obsessed with their quest for symmetry and are always looking for balance in all things.

One of Akainu’s main guiding principles is his desire to reduce the number of pirates, eventually eliminating them altogether and bringing justice to the world. In this way and others, the Libra sign matches him perfectly.

8) Scorpio - Im-sama

Im-sama as seen in the series' anime (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Viz Media/One Piece)

Scorpio individuals are known for being elusive, mysterious and misunderstood, fitting the enigmatic Im-sama to a tee.

Not much is known about this yet-unseen true ruler of the One Piece world, but that only reinforces his connection to the most aloof and enigmatic of the Zodiac signs.

9) Sagittarius - Crocodile

Crocodile as seen in the series' anime (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Viz Media/One Piece)

Sagittarius individuals are known for their never-ending quest and thirst for knowledge in all areas. This matches Crocodile’s goals as a villain perfectly.

The Alabasta arc saw his ruthless takeover of the eponymous desert country, all in search of text relating to a very specific and deadly weapon.

While his goals seem to have deviated from this desire, the former Warlord, much like a Sagittarius, will always be on the hunt for whatever he can learn.

10) Capricorn - Enel

Enel as seen in the series' anime (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Viz Media/One Piece)

Capricorn individuals are often called the ultimate worker bees. They are ambitious, organized, practical and goal-oriented.

Skypiea’s Enel fits these attributes to a tee, as he has one of the clearest goals and most sensible plans in the entire series thus far.

Capricorns are also known for navigating material and emotional realms effortlessly, which Enel’s Rumble-Rumble Fruit and Observation Haki abilities allow him to do throughout Skypiea.

11) Aquarius - Rob Lucci

Lucci as seen in the series' anime (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Viz Media/One Piece)

Aquarian individuals are often innovative, self-reliant and shamelessly revolutionary, perfectly matching Rob Lucci’s character.

The agent of justice was shamelessly revolutionary with his justice. He was willing to go beyond what was asked to ensure his ideals were brought to life.

Aquarians, likewise, are also known for their dedication to making the world a better place. While his actions may be misguided, this is what Lucci’s main goal is at the end of the day.

12) Pisces - Sengoku

Sengoku as seen in the series' anime (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Viz Media/One Piece)

Pisces individuals are known for being intuitive, sensitive and empathetic, the most of all the Zodiac signs. While his time as Fleet Admiral doesn’t exactly demonstrate these attributes, a post-retirement Sengoku (still technically villainous due to his Marine affiliations) encapsulates it perfectly.

In his conversation with Law at the end of the Dressrosa arc, Sengoku shows that he is sensitive to their shared experience of knowing Corazon. He is also intuitive enough to deduce that Law is who Corazon gave up his life to save, further proving his likeness to the Pisces sign.

