One Piece: 10 strongest Zoan users in the series

Given their animal-like appearance, Zoan users are extremely powerful in the One Piece series.

Zoan Devil Fruits transform users into a specific animal or even a human-animal hybrid. Users are given a significant increase in physical stats, such as strength, durability, and stamina. There are also the Ancient and Mythical sub-categories, which are extremely rare to find.

Some of the strongest characters in the One Piece series are Zoan users. Those who consume these fruits will have a massive combat advantage.

Whether it's Kaido or his own generals, Zoan users can be downright intimidating.

Note: This article contains major spoilers from the manga and reflects the personal views of the writer.

Ranking the most powerful Zoan users in the One Piece series

10) Catarina Devon (Inu Inu no Mi, Model: Kyubi no Kitsune)

Very little is known about this former Level Six prisoner of Impel Down. Prior to joining the Blackbeard Pirates, Catarina was considered a very dangerous female pirate. Her newly acquired Zoan fruit doesn't help matters.

Catarina now has the ability to transform into a nine-tailed fox. The Crescent Moon Hunter can also copy the physical appearance of characters. It's currently unknown how this ability works in One Piece.

9) Rob Lucci (Neko Neko no Mi, Model: Leopard)

One Piece fans will never forget Luffy's struggle against Rob Lucci during the Enies Lobby arc. The CP9 agent completely redefined the concept of danger.

Lucci has the ability to transform into a cheetah. Of course, he shares the same bloodthirsty nature and vicious fighting style.

The CP9 agent was not only strong but also very speedy with his attacks. Even worse, he can deliver punishment and receive it.

By this point in the One Piece series, Rob Lucci was the most threatening Zoan user. Tellingly, Luffy pushed his body past its limits just to defeat him.

8) Jack (Zou Zou no Mi, Model: Mammoth)

Jack is the first One Piece character whose revealed bounty exceeded the billion range. Kaido would often send him on very dangerous missions, such as rescuing a captured Doflamingo from the Marines.

Like the rest of the All-Stars, Jack consumed an Ancient Zoan fruit. He can turn into a giant wooly mammoth. His destructive combat style was firmly established in the Zou arc when he nearly wiped out the Mink tribe.

Notably, Jack also managed to survive a direct attack from Zunesha, who is among the largest creatures in the One Piece series.

7) Queen (Ryu Ryu no Mi, Model: Brachiosaurus)

With the size and strength of a Brachiosaurus, this All-Star completely towers over his enemies. Somehow, he's even bigger than Big Mom herself.

One Piece fans may laugh at how often Queen screws it up for the Beasts Pirates. With that said, his fighting style is no laughing matter.

Queen upgraded his body with cyborg enhancements, such as laser beams and rocket launchers. His inventions are the frightening aspect of this mad scientist.

Whether it's copying germa 66 technology or spreading dangerous viruses, Queen is a menacing threat to anybody who approaches him.

6) King (Ryu Ryu no Mi, Model: Pteranodon)

King is second only to Kaido in the Beasts Pirates. He also has the highest confirmed bounty of the commanders.

With the ability to fly in his Pteranodon form, King's air mobility makes him dangerous. He is also a Lunarian, which gives him access to rare abilities. For example, he can manipulate extremely hot fire. He can also change the properties of his body at will, such as sacrificing his defense for speed.

King basically has multiple Devil Fruit abilities, just based on his genetics alone.

5) Marco (Tori Tori no Mi, Model: Phoenix)

Marco has already built a legendary reputation for his service in the Whitebeard Pirates. This is a man who can hold off King and Queen for an extended period of time. He is simply a monster in the One Piece series.

Zoan users have the ability to recover from injuries at a faster rate. However, what makes someone like Marco special is his Mythical fruit. He can use his blue flames to heal everybody around him, including himself. This rare ability makes him a great support unit.

4) Yamato (Inu Inu no Mi, Model: Okuchi no Makami)

Yamato has completely wowed One Piece fans with her fighting capabilities.

Not only did she fully master all three forms of Haki, but she also consumed a Mythical Zoan fruit. With the ability to transform into an ancient wolf deity, she can evenly clash with Kaido, the world's strongest creature.

Mythical Zoans often give users secondary abilities. In Yamato's case, she can freeze her surroundings, protect herself with ice barriers, and regulate cold temperatures. She is truly a force to be reckoned with in One Piece.

3) Monkey D. Luffy (Hito Hito no Mi: Model, Nika)

One Piece fans were absolutely shocked when it was revealed that Luffy was a Mythical Zoan user. The Gomu Gomu no Mi was simply renamed by the World Government, which didn't want anybody to find the fruit.

The Straw Hat can already manipulate his body like rubber in creative ways. He also possesses godly strength and stamina.

No matter whom he fights in the One Piece series, Luffy will always outlast them. Now that he Awakened his Devil Fruit, he can also turn his surroundings into rubber.

Luffy's Devil Fruit is arguably the most powerful on this entire list. However, the user himself still has the potential to grow.

Luffy suffered multiple losses to Kaido in the Onigashima Raid. The Straw Hat will eventually be the strongest, but it will take a while before that happens.

2) Sengoku (Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Daibutsu)

Not just anybody can become a Fleet Admiral in the One Piece series. Sengoku is among the strongest Marines. Even the former Pirate King respected his abilities.

Sengoku can transform into a gigantic Buddha with a golden body. His physical stats are even more impressive in this form.

As seen in Marineford, Sengoku's punches are powerful enough to release shockwaves.

1) Kaido (Uo Uo no Mi, Model: Seiryu)

Kaido is truly a vile beast in human skin. Dead or alive, very few One Piece characters can stand up to him.

During the God Valley incident several decades ago, Big Mom gave Kaido a rare Mythical Zoan fruit. Thanks to the fruit, he can now turn himself into an Azure Dragon. His dragon scales are extremely durable in this form. Kaido also gains access to several elemental attacks, such as fire and thunder.

The world's strongest creature simply cannot be defeated through regular means. Indeed, he spent the entire Onigashima Raid fighting multiple opponents, but he still keeps getting back up.

