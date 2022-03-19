10 strongest One Piece characters in Wano Country right now

Some of the strongest One Piece characters are currently in Wano Country.
The Straw Hats knew they couldn't take on the Beasts Pirates by themselves, let alone Kaido and Big Mom. Instead, they teamed up with the toughest crews available. From hardened samurais to legendary pirates, Wano Country is closely behind Marineford in terms of power.
One Piece fans have been looking forward to major battles from the Onigashima Raid. Several fighters have proven themselves with various power-ups and special abilities. Without a doubt, these One Piece characters are the cream of the crop.
Note: This article contains major spoilers from the manga.
Here are the toughest One Piece characters in Wano Country right now
10) Vinsmoke Sanji
Sanji underwent some major growth during his fight with Queen, a high-ranking commander of the Beasts Pirates. After wearing a special Raid Suit, he significantly grew in power. Sanji now has a very hard exoskelton that breaks normal weapons, along with a healing factor.
Undoubtedly, Sanji is among the fastest One Piece characters. Before defeating Queen with a series of kicks, he moved so fast that characters thought he turned invisible.
9) King
Kaido specifically chose King to be his personal confidant. The Lunarian is known for his ability to ignite his body and manipulate fire. According to Queen, King is able to survive in any natural environment. He can also summon fiery dragons that burn hotter than magma.
Although Zoro defeated King, the swordsman was tired out and fell unconscious. The Lunarian took him to his absolute limit, a rare feat in the One Piece series.
8) Marco
Big Mom speaks highly of Marco's reputation in the One Piece series. She was surprised that the former Whitebeard commander would align himself with Luffy and his alliance. To further prove a point, Marco briefly clashed with her without sustaining much damage.
With the use of his Mythical Zoan fruit, Marco can become a fiery phoenix. He can use blue flames for both healing support and offensive capabilities. This is best seen when he directly fought King and Queen by himself, albeit for a short while.
7) Roronoa Zoro
It was only recently that Zoro mastered the cursed blade Enma, which belonged to the legendary Kozuki Oden. Only a select few can effectively use this blade.
The swordsman had also learned how to use Conqueror's Haki. During the rooftop battle, he gave Kaido a permanent scar with Nine Sword Style: Ashura. Later on, Zoro also took out his right-hand man, King, via the powerful En-Ō Santōryū: Ippyakusanjo Hiryu Jigoku.
6) Yamato
When discussing the strongest women in One Piece, Yamato should be near the very top of that list. She knows how to apply all three types of Haki, a very rare trait in the series.
Yamato ate a Mythical Zoan fruit that can turn her into a wolf deity. This grants her ice powers and increased physical stats.
When she confronted her father Kaido on the Onigashima rooftop, Yamato evenly clashed with the world's strongest creature. She also knocked him down with her special technique, Himorogiri.
5) Eustass Kid
Kid should no longer be downplayed by the One Piece community. Alongside Trafalgar Law, he put up a great fight with Big Mom and managed to defeat her with his most powerful techniques.
The Jiki Jiki no Mi allows him to manipulate the magnetic field. For example, Kid was able to construct a metallic bull and severely damage Big Mom with his Punk Corna Dio. More impressively, Kid was able to send Big Mom flying with Damned Punk, an electromagnetic cannon.
Kid may seem like a simple fighter, but he can definitely hurt the heavyweights of the One Piece series.
4) Trafalgar Law
Law is a very tricky fighter to deal with in One Piece. His Ope Ope no Mi is among the most versatile Devil Fruits ever seen. He can do anything from slicing objects in half to randomly teleporting allies and enemies.
During his fight with Big Mom, Law fully awakened his powers. He can spatially phase targets with Amnesia and electrocute their insides with Shock Willie.
His most stunning move was Puncture Willie, a destructive technique that caused a major crater in Wano Country. Even Big Mom was barely able to stand after taking a direct hit.
3) Monkey D. Luffy
Ever since he started to apply the advanced techniques of Conqueror's Haki, Luffy has been able to physically damage Kaido. This places the Straw Hat on a very elite pedastal of One Piece characters. Not many can say they hurt the world's strongest creature.
Luffy is already a versatile fighter with his Gomu Gomu no Mi, given his rubber properties and Gear Fourth applications. Whether he stretches out his punches via Snakeman or lands devastating blows with Boundman, Luffy hits very hard.
Kaido outright compared Luffy to powerful One Piece pirates like Shanks and Whitebeard. No matter how many times the Straw Hat goes down, he always gets right back up.
2) Big Mom
Big Mom is just as dangerous as her main rival Kaido. With the use of her Soru Soru no Mi, she can infuse pieces of her soul into objects. For example, she can restructure broken down bones and sacrifice her lifespan to become much bigger.
What makes Big Mom really dangerous is her powerful Homies. With the help of Hera and Prometheus, Big Mom is able to combine elemental attacks with her sword Napoleon. For example, Maser Ho is a giant light cannon that can pierce through the toughest enemies, such as Ulti.
In the end, Law and Kid had to resort to their ultimate moves just to get rid of her. Even then, both Supernovas were forced to move her off the island, rather than knock her unconscious.
1) Kaido
Kaido definitely lived up to his legendary hype. He is arguably the strongest character in Wano Country, let alone the One Piece series. It should be expected from a Mythical Zoan user who can turn into an azure dragon.
Throughout the entire raid, this creature has fought multiple opponents. Whether it's the Red Scabbards or the Supernovas, Kaido has endured their most powerful attacks. He also managed to wipe them out in a matter of time. Keep in mind that Kaido is also lifting the entire island with his flame clouds.
Without a doubt, Kaido is worthy of his 4,611,100,000 bounty, currently the highest active in the One Piece series. He can use advanced forms of Haki, such as future sight against Luffy. Kaido also mastered the ability to transition between his human and dragon form. He is simply an unstoppable force of nature.
Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.
