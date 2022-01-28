One Piece Chapter 1038 (leaked) suggests that Law and Kid are more powerful than led to believe

The leaked spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1038 reveal that Law and Kid are still a major threat to Big Mom.

One Piece Chapter 1038 finally gives fans something they want to see with Law and Kid. Regardless of how Big Mom is dealt with in Wano Country, these readers want an impressive showcase from the Supernovas. Both Law and Kid have been defying the odds since the start of their battle.

Some fans want to see a major upset with the outcome of this fight. One Piece Chapter 1038 gives them a little bit of hope that Big Mom can finally lose. Whether or not that happens remains to be seen. At the very least, this match is finally reaching full gear, so readers should brace themselves.

Law and Kid have grown in power, based on recent developments in One Piece Chapter 1038 (leaked)

Redon from the MangaHelpers Forum is responsible for the full summary of One Piece Chapter 1038 spoilers. The raw leaks are already out, which means readers can discuss this chapter early. Here are some major takeaways from One Piece Chapter 1038, especially in regards to the Supernovas.

Law and Kid can still do a lot of damage to Big Mom

Blast @EustassBlast #ONEPIECE1038

I don’t want to hear no more law & kid disrespect goat due I don’t want to hear no more law & kid disrespect goat due #ONEPIECE1038 I don’t want to hear no more law & kid disrespect goat due 🐐🐐 https://t.co/S0iLPG3tJS

Law makes the first move against Big Mom in this chapter. Before she departed for the rooftops, he manages to hit the Emperor with his Awakened techniques. Using a combination attack of KROOM and Shock Willie, Law electrocutes Big Mom from within her body. Kid quickly followed suit with his own plan.

One Piece Chapter 1038 ends with a vicious attack against Big Mom. With the use of his Jiki Jiki no Mi, Kid collects nearby metal pieces to construct a large mechanical bull. He uses it to crash into Big Mom, running her over in the process.

According to translators, Kid's move is apparently called Punk Corna Dio. There is a double meaning to its name, since the word "corna" roughly means "horn" in Italian. Heavy metal bands often uses the sign of the horns as a gesture. Some cultures also find it offensive, which fits with Kid's personality.

Why this scene matters

Previously in One Piece Chapter 1030, Law directly stated that Awakening techniques cost a lot of energy. However, even in a state of near death, he is still able to use these attacks against Big Mom. This speaks volumes to Law's determination in One Piece Chapter 1038.

Kid also performs what is arguably his most impressive feat so far. Within a span of a few seconds, he creates a larger object than Big Mom herself. Keep in mind that she exponentially grew in size after sacrificing a year of her lifespan. That is a lot of metal that Kid needs to work with here.

Law and Kid also perform a similar feat to Luffy, back in One Piece Chapter 1010. Kaido knocked out the Straw Hat with a powerful attack, yet the latter got right back up a few minutes later. All three Supernovas have shown an incredible display of stamina and recovery.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Also Read Article Continues below

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Click here to stay updated with latest news and updates.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul