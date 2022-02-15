Can Kaido defeat Big Mom in One Piece?

If Kaido and Big Mom went all out against each other in One Piece, neither combatant would have it easy.

Indeed, both pirate captains are considered extremely dangerous threats by the World Government themselves. Among living characters, they have the highest known pirate bounties in One Piece. Big Mom is valued at 4,388,000,000 berries, while Kaido himself is worth 4,611,100,000 berries.

Both these monsters are highly regarded for their strong Devil Fruits, mastery of Haki, and immense physical stats. Kaido may be the "Strongest Creature" in the world, yet someone like Big Mom would put his title to the test. Her resilience makes her a tough opponent to put away.

One Piece: Can Kaido defeat Big Mom in a straight fight?

Kaido and Big Mom have fought once before during the Wano Country saga, right before they formed a pirate alliance. However, it didn't seem like they were fighting as seriously as they normally would. One Piece fans may ask themselves if Kaido has what it takes to defeat Big Mom.

Yes, but with extreme difficulty

Just to clarify, this match could go either way. Both Kaido and Big Mom are similar in threat level, given the close proximity of their bounties. Regardless of which competitor wins this fight, it would require extreme power. Both of them are physical monsters who have mastered all types of Haki.

The main difference in their fighting styles lies in their Devil Fruits. Kaido has a mythical Zoan fruit that allows him to transform into a legendary dragon, which significantly boosts his already powerful stats. He can also use elemental attacks like wind blades and huge fire blasts.

Meanwhile, Big Mom can use the Soru Soru no Mi to grant her various powers, such as summoning familiars and high energy beams. It's among the most versatile fruits in One Piece history. She can even sacrifice years of her lifespan to power herself up, giving her rare healing abilities.

It should be noted that although Kaido lost seven times in his life, he developed a reputation of being unkillable. During his introduction, the narrator outright states that people should always bet on him during one-on-one fights. No other character received this sort of introduction in One Piece.

Based on his current reputation, Kaido has a very slight edge over Big Mom. Ultimately, if these powerful behemoths would fight each other a hundred times, Kaido would likely win 51 rounds.

However, it wouldn't be a good idea for them to fight

There is a reason why Emperors rarely clash against each in One Piece. Not only would they exhaust their resources, it would leave them in a vulnerable position. Someone like Blackbeard or the Marines would act very quickly. That's why Kaido decided to team up with Big Mom in the Wano Country arc.

Even if Kaido won a war against Big Mom, he would lose most of his forces. It's simply not worth it, which is why there is a power stalemate between the Emperors. Any potential survivors would be finished off by somebody else.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

