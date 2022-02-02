10 One Piece characters with strongest Haki ranked based on strength

The strongest One Piece characters often utilize Haki to its fullest potential.

Haki can be defined as a manifestation of willpower. According to Silvers Rayleigh in One Piece Chapter 597, it is extremely difficult to learn. Only the toughest characters ever get a chance to use this ability. As a result, a person's strength is often related to their experience with Haki.

In order to stay up to date, the following article will contain manga spoilers. The vast majority of characters listed below will have mastered all types of Haki - Armament, Observation, and Conqueror. Every single character here will have demonstrated a high level of Haki within the One Piece series.

10 One Piece characters with the best Haki, based on current strength levels

10) Charlotte Katakuri

Katakuri is Big Mom's third oldest child in the Charlotte family and is undoubtedly the strongest. When he fought Luffy in Whole Cake Island, his Haki was arguably superior. He consistently overpowered the Straw Hat during several exchanges.

The Sweet Commander is an extremely proficient user of Observational Haki, with the ability to see directly into the future and dodge attacks. This makes him one of Luffy's most difficult opponents in the One Piece series.

9) Yamato

Kaido's daughter joins the ranks of Boa Hancock and Big Mom as the strongest female characters in One Piece. She is among the rare few that can infuse Conqueror's Haki into their attacks. This provides a major boost in strength, especially when Yamato uses her Raimei Hakke technique.

During the Onigashima Raid, Yamato was powerful enough to clash with Kaido evenly, which is a very impressive feat. She managed to stall her father long enough for Luffy to return to battle.

8) Monkey D. Luffy

Luffy has gone a long way since he knocked out the Marines in the Marineford arc. The Straw Hat has completely mastered several advanced techniques in all three types of Haki. Along with his undying determination, this gives him a competitive edge against strong opponents.

For example, Luffy's Armament Haki can strike down Logia users like Katakuri, despite his intangible body. After a fierce battle with the Sweet Commander, Luffy has also learned a new future sight ability. With the use of his Observational Haki, the Straw Hat can now predict incoming attacks.

Thanks to his Conqueror's Haki, Luffy is strong enough to split the skies with Kaido. The Straw Hat can also use advanced techniques to severely damage the world's strongest creature.

7) Dracule Mihawk

Mihawk hasn't been seen using much Haki in One Piece. However, there is a reason why he is placed so high on this list.

The swordsman used to be a competitive rival to Shanks, an overwhelmingly powerful fighter with tremendous Haki. Mihawk doesn't seem to use a Devil Fruit, which indicates that he must rely on Haki. There is no way he would be able to fight Shanks on pure strength alone.

According to the One Piece databooks, Mihawk is an expert in Armament Haki. He taught Zoro how to coat blades with it. Mihawk has not yet been confirmed to use Conqueror's, but it's very likely that he has it. It would make no sense for Zoro to have it and not his greatest adversary.

6) Big Mom

Big Mom is a very dangerous threat, even without taking into account her Devil Fruit abilities. Her Armament Haki is strong enough to withstand blows from Luffy in his Gear Fourth. Keep in mind that characters like Doflamingo were completely blown away by this form.

Given her title as Emperor of the Sea, this makes her one of the biggest threats in the One Piece series. She can use advanced techniques to knock out enemies in one hit, which she demonstrates on Page One in the Onigashima Raid.

5) Kaido

Kaido is often regarded as the most powerful creature in the entire world. He might possibly be the strongest living character in One Piece right now.

Kaido can take several hits without using his Armament Haki, only to get right back up without a scratch. He is even more dangerous when he starts using it.

During the Wano Country arc, Kaido only needed a single hit to defeat Luffy, Zoro, and Law. This was the result of infusing his Conqueror's Haki into his Raimei Hakke attack.

4) "Red-Haired" Shanks

Shanks has never eaten a Devil Fruit, yet he is still a strong fighter by One Piece standards. He once clashed with Whitebeard just by using his Conqueror's Haki, splitting the sky in the process.

The World Government believes in his strength, considering Shanks to be among the very few people who can stop Blackbeard. The Red Hair pirate only relies on Haki, yet he is within the same class as Kaido and Big Mom. Keep in mind they have powerful Devil Fruits, while Shanks does not.

3) Edward Newgate

Prior to his death in One Piece, Whitebeard was considered the strongest man in the world. During the Marineford arc, he was able to severely damage Akainu with Armament Haki, despite the latter having a Logia fruit.

Whitebeard could also look into the future with Observational Haki, since he kept predicting when Ace would attack him in his sleep.

2) Monkey D. Garp

The Hero of the Marines is arguably one of the most proficient users of Armament Haki. Garp easily dealt with Marco during the Summit War, despite the latter using his special phoenix abilities as a Mythical Zoan. He can also teach such techniques to other characters, such as Koby and Helmeppo.

Garp is strong enough to fight the Pirate King himself, putting him in the highest tier for One Piece fighters.

1) Gol D. Roger

The Pirate King is the one who kickstarted the entire One Piece series. There is a reason why he was able to find the treasure in the first place. Roger has monstrous energy levels when it comes to Haki. This is someone who once easily dispatched Oden, a master samurai who permanently scarred Kaido.

His legendary encounter with a prime Whitebeard can still be felt to this very day. Their clash of Conqueror's Haki is still the most impressive feat in the series.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

