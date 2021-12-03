One Piece SBS reveals more info about Shanks and his pirate crew

Shanks and his pirate crew were given the spotlight in the recent One Piece SBS.

The Red Hair Pirates have been rising in prominence lately. After years of lurking in the shadows, Shanks and his crew are finally making their moves. The upcoming One Piece Red film is a very exciting prospect for many fans. Eiichiro Oda decided to provide more information ahead of the film’s release.

One Piece SBS provides more detail on the Red Hair Pirates, including the names of the crew members and their relative strength. Fans have been waiting a long time to learn more about this powerful crew. It looks like Oda is willing to divulge more information about the famous pirate.

More information has been revealed about Shanks and his crew, via the One Piece SBS Volume 101

This article will give a brief overview on the main points. One Piece SBS has been very insightful to fans of the Red Hair Pirates. Oda revealed just enough to get the fans excited, right before Shanks and his crew showed up again. Here are the main takeaways from the One Piece SBS.

Shanks has a grand fleet

#ONEPIECE

SBS 101 :



ODA: The Red Hair Pirates have a huge fleets , and it is said that all the fighters know Luffy

Oda has finally confirmed that Shanks has a powerful fleet at his disposal. Prior to this reveal, Shanks had never been seen running a major organization. He was only with his pirate crew, which doesn’t have too many occupants.

This recent news is a welcome one for the fans. Emperors of the Sea need more than just physical power. They also need vast resources to carry out their will. Shanks is now up there with Kaidou and Big Mom in terms of manpower.

Some information about Rockstar

One Piece SBS also sheds some light on the rookie pirate Rockstar. Fans may remember him back in the Jaya arc. His only major appearance was relaying a message to Whitebeard before the war. One Piece SBS gives more insight as to his current power level.

Oda describes Rockstar as a force to be reckoned with. However, he is still considered a rookie by One Piece standards. Rockstar is also not among the main executives in the Red Hair Pirates.

Names of each crew member

OROJAPAN @Orojapan1 SBS 101 :



The names of the red hair pirates ! SBS 101 : The names of the red hair pirates ! https://t.co/xBg9uqy7f7

One Piece SBS has provided a full list of names for the unnamed crew members. They were first seen back in the Marineford arc, when Shanks put an end to the war. Here are the names of these mysterious characters, according to the One Piece SBS:

Lime Juice (a man with the sunglass and skull hat)

(a man with the sunglass and skull hat) Bonk Punch (the smiling man with the monkey)

(the smiling man with the monkey) Monster (monkey)

(monkey) Building Snake (the huge pirate with a snake tattoo across his neck)

(the huge pirate with a snake tattoo across his neck) Hongou (a man with a ponytail)

(a man with a ponytail) Howling Gab (the beast)

Oda did something very similar in a previous SBS, where he revealed all the names of the Roger Pirates. This was likely done since he might not have time to do so later. After all, these are tertiary background characters, but it’s nice to know their names.

