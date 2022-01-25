3 One Piece characters who can beat Kaido (& 3 who never will)

As One Piece’s Wano arc approaches its close, Kaido is taking the center spotlight through his fight against Luffy. The recently-released One Piece Chapter 1037 showcased various drunken fighting forms of Kaido, as well as a softer side to the Yonko.

One of the most impressive moments Kaido has in Chapter 1037 is when Luffy admits to feeling Kaido’s Haki getting stronger. With Conqueror’s Haki, and more specifically Advanced Conqueror’s Haki (ACoC), becoming more important by the chapter, this is a significant development.

Yet it also begs the question: which One Piece characters can beat Kaido as he is right now, and which would have no chance whatsoever?

3 One Piece characters who can go toe-to-toe with Kaido and win (& 3 who will nver be able to do that)

3 characters who can come out on top in their fights against Kaido

1) Luffy

Luffy as seen during the anime's Return to Sabaody arc. (Image via Toei Animation)

As is unfolding before fans eyes week-to-week, Luffy is well on his way to beating Kaido to close out the Wano arc. This is essentially a foregone conclusion, with Luffy now damaging and keeping up with Kaido during their fight.

Even without the state of the fight being how it is, it was always a given that Luffy would defeat Kaido in Wano to get closer to being the King of the Pirates.

2) Big Mom

Big Mom seen during the anime's Whole Cake Island arc. (Image via Toei Animation)

Kaido and Big Mom have known each other for decades, having both started out on the Rocks Pirates as rookies. The two were as incredibly powerful then as they are now, and are on relatively equal ground based on their fight at Onigashima.

Being an ACoC Haki user who also holds the title of Yonko, it’s a fair assumption that Big Mom could defeat Kaido under the right circumstances and conditions.

3) Shanks

Shanks as seen during the anime's Marineford arc. (Image via Toei Animation)

Shanks and Kaido have already clashed offscreen in previous One Piece arcs, although it was specified as not being a full on battle. Nonetheless, Shanks was still strong enough to survive a skirmish with the strongest creature in the world.

Presumably a user of ACoC Haki as well, Shanks should have everything necessary to go toe-to-toe with Kaido in a true fight, and even win under the right circumstances.

3 One Piece characters who will never be able to win in a fight against Kaido

1) Sanji

Sanji as seen during the anime's Wano arc. (Image via Toei Animation)

Until Sanji becomes an ACoC Haki user, he unfortunately, has almost no chance of defeating Kaido. Luffy wasn’t even able to meaningfully damage Kaido until unlocking his ACoC Haki, emphasis on meaningfully.

While Sanji’s most recent power-up is undoubtedly impressive and makes him a danger to his rival foils, it just isn’t enough to take down Kaido without ACoC Haki.

2) Law

Law as seen in the One Piece anime's Wano arc. (Image via Toei Animation)

While Law is currently backing Big Mom into a corner alongside Kidd, the fact remains that Law doesn’t even have standard Conqueror’s Haki (yet). While Law’s offensive tactics usually involve some sort of internal attack on the enemy, surely ACoC Haki would be needed to even get that far against Kaido.

As a result, Law's lack of ACoC Haki somewhat invalidates his claim of being able to beat Kaido.

3) Katakuri

Charlotte Katakuri as seen in the One Piece anime's Whole Cake Island arc. (Image via Toei Animation)

Like Law, Katakuri is an incredibly impressive fighter with an Awakened Devil Fruit, and boasts all Haki types as well as Future Sight Observation Haki. While the Future Sight Observation Haki undoubtedly gives Katakuri an edge, his lack of ACoC Haki is also his Achilles Heel in this fight.

The emphasis put on ACoC Haki lately (especially versus Kaido) necessitates comparing characters harshly in this category, which is unfortunate for Katakuri.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan