One Piece chapter 1085 spoilers: Vivi's true lineage exposed as Imu reveals the "D." family's biggest name yet

One Piece chapter 1085’s first spoilers were released today, bringing with them an exciting (albeit brief) look at the upcoming issue’s events. With author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s manga series currently addressing one of the most long-standing and intriguing plot points of the New World saga thus far, fans are incredibly excited to see what’s coming next.

This sentiment, while heading into One Piece chapter 1085’s release week, is incredibly understandable, especially with the Reverie flashback being remarkably gripping thus far.

Further adding to this excitement is the fact that the series was on break last week, meaning One Piece chapter 1085 is the first new material fans have received for the series since mid-May. While the wait has certainly been long, fans are seemingly being rewarded for their patience in a big way, as per the following alleged spoilers for the issue.

One Piece chapter 1085’s spoilers suggest massive loredump about “D.” family in upcoming issue

Spoilers

The allegedly confirmed spoilers (which are verified by Redon, lead series leaker) for One Piece chapter 1085 begin by asserting that Lily Nefertari’s full name is revealed in the issue. Shockingly, her alleged full name is Nefertari D. Lily, making her the first Void Century-era member of the D. clan that fans are aware of.

Spoilers then claim that Imu attacks Cobra Nefertari and Sabo with a “black arrow,” implicitly confirming that Sabo is in the Empty Throne room by this point. It also suggests that this issue will see Cobra actually be killed, further supported by the chapter’s alleged title being, Nefertari Cobra dies.

One Piece chapter 1085’s alleged spoilers then claim that Imu realizes that Wapol is spying on the meeting somehow, prompting Wapol to run away after being discovered. Vivi Nefertari is then captured by CP0, with Wapol appearing in the room where they are after running away from Imu.

Finally, the chapter sees Cobra ask Sabo to tell both Monkey D. Luffy and his daughter Vivi that the Nefertaris are “from the D. family.” The spoilers end by claiming that there’s no break next week, which comes as incredibly exciting news, given the momentous events alleged to unfold in the upcoming release.

While there are other additional spoilers for One Piece chapter 1085 floating about, these are yet to be confirmed by lead series leaker Redon. Likewise, there’s a chance that they could be proven false later on in the spoiler process despite seeming to be true and coming from a somewhat reputable source.

Per these additional spoilers, Cobra recognizes the name “Imu” as being similar to the last names of one of the 20 founding Kings of the World Government. However, Cobra is killed before he can finish this speech, seemingly suggesting his guess to be accurate.

These spoilers also claim that Imu’s attack suggests he has a Devil Fruit, as well as the exact nature of his Fruit. Likewise, the Gorosei also seem to have Devil Fruits based on the issue’s events, with “monster shadows” appearing over them after Sabo attacks them. Each shadow allegedly being different from the others further supports this theory. However, these One Piece chapter 1085 spoilers are yet to be confirmed, so its best to take them with a pinch of salt.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

