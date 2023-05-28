One Piece live action reveals a first look at Going Merry

One Piece live action has been a very interesting talking point in recent times, and now, Tomorrow Studios and Netflix have revealed the first image of Going Merry, the boat Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hats use to travel at the beginning of the story. While reception for the boat's revelation has been mixed so far, there is still a considerable amount of interest in what this project has under wraps.

A One Piece live action project was always expected to generate varied reactions across the world, and the results are starting to prove this, with some fans not being entirely pleased with what the iconic ship looks like.

The first look at the Going Merry in the One Piece live action series by Netflix

It has been recently revealed by Netflix and Tomorrow Studios, the people involved in the project, what the Going Merry is going to look like in the live-action series. It is the ship that Luffy and his friends use to travel across the seas during the earlier parts of the story, and it has now become one of the most iconic elements of One Piece.

In general terms, the One Piece live action version maintains all the elements of the manga and anime, although the biggest difference is how the mouth of the goat is open in the Netflix version, which has been somewhat of a point of contention for several fans out there. However, this is only a poster version, and there is a good chance that the version of the actual series is going to look a lot better.

What the project is going to cover

As per all that has been revealed so far, the One Piece live action series is going to cover the first part of the manga, the East Blue arc, which is centered around Luffy starting his journey and finding his first friends for the same. The project is apparently going to go all the way to Arlong Park, which is one of the final storylines in East Blue.

One Piece follows the story of Monkey D. Luffy, a young man that wants to sail across the seas and find the most notable treasure in the world, the One Piece, and become the King of Pirates in the process. During the East Blue arc, he meets the first members of his crew -- swordsman Roronoa Zoro, thief Nami, shooter Usopp, and cook Sanji -- all of whom have their own goals and dreams in the course of their respective journeys.

The series is renowned for its worldbuilding, its compelling characters, the different major plot threads that flow and combine seamlessly, the emotional moments, and the excitement of the journey. All of this has been supervised by the author of the series, Eiichiro Oda, who is working as an executive producer for the Netflix adaptation.

