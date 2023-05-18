One Piece's Gear 5 scene to be animated by Warner Bros. animators, say leaks

In exciting news for One Piece fans, recent rumors suggest that animators who have previously worked with Warner Bros will work with Toei Animation to animate the highly anticipated Gear 5 transformation. Although the veracity of these leaks has not yet been officially confirmed, One Piece fans worldwide are excited about the possibility of the collaboration.

If the rumors are accurate, we could see a fantastic collaboration between two well-known industry experts, which might lead to the creation of some of the greatest anime episodes ever.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from One Piece.

Warner Bros. animators might join forces with One Piece to animate Luffy's Gear 5 transformation

Fans of the long-running anime series One Piece have reason to celebrate. According to recent reports, Toei Animation is collaborating with animators who have worked with Warner Bros. before on the much-awaited Wano Climax arc, most notably the animation of Luffy's Gear 5 transformation.

The possibility of such an arrangement has sparked tremendous enthusiasm among fans worldwide, even if the veracity of these leaks has not yet been formally confirmed.

With Warner Bros. animators joining the team, fans can expect even greater levels of detail and sophistication in the animation. Warner Bros. has a long and storied history in the world of animation, with its roots stretching back to 1923 with the first Warner Bros. cartoon.

The studio has a long legacy of producing some of the greatest animated films and series of all time, including the Looney Tunes, Batman: The Animated Series, and DC animated movies. Their experts being involved with anime will undoubtedly bring a wealth of experience and skill to the project, ensuring that the Gear 5 transformation will be one of the most visually stunning moments in the entire series.

Gear 5 is a highly anticipated transformation for Luffy, the show's protagonist. This power has been integral to his character's development throughout the series, and fans have eagerly awaited the moment when he is able to achieve the ultimate form.

The Gear 5 transformation is a visual spectacle, as Luffy's entire body transforms into a chaotic and psychedelic form, and fans are eager to see this moment animated.

Fans can look forward to an epic visual experience if the Gear 5 scenes are animated. The addition of Warner Bros.' animators to the team will surely enhance the already stunning visuals of the series, and fans cannot wait to see what the studio has in store.

While these claims should be taken with a grain of salt until official confirmation is provided, fans cannot help but envision the possibilities of combining the creative talents of animators from Toei and WB.

Stay tuned for more updates on anime and manga as 2023 progresses.

