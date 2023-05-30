One Piece cosplayer brings Rebecca to life with jaw-dropping cosplay

One Piece has one of the most dedicated and active fanbases. It is also considered one of the Big Three when it comes to shonen anime and manga series. With a fanbase this massive and dedicated, there are plenty of talented individuals that contribute to the community. In some cases, fans have come up with the most intricate fan art, and plenty of others partake in cosplaying.

In this case, an Instagram user by the name @siwencosplay portrayed Rebecca from the One Piece series. The cosplay was well done and the fanbase was incredibly happy with how it turned out.

One Piece: Fans fawn over cosplayer’s portrayal of Rebecca

The cosplayer, @siwncosplay, stated that she was quite delighted with how the costume was designed. If we take a look at Siwen's costume and match it with the reference image attached to the post, they are identical. The costume plays a huge role in determining the outcome of a cosplay attempt. In this case, the French cosplayer nailed the outfit. It is also noteworthy to mention that the hair color as well as the headgear were perfect for this cosplay.

The fanbase was enthralled by this attempt and positive responses flooded social media.

Fans are in awe of the cosplayer's efforts (Image via Instagram/@siwencosplays)

One fan in particular also appreciated the cosplayer. However, this fan also went on to state that Siwen inspired them to cosplay as well. It is incredibly nice to see how members of the community are uplifting one another while following their passion.

Unfortunately, there were plenty of people who uploaded negative comments that were quite derogatory as well. Most of the aforementioned negative comments were surrounding the cosplayer's body. Both the cosplayers and other members of the community urge the community members to be more polite and respectful towards the cosplayer.

The cosplayer, unfortunately, received negative and derogatory comments (Image via Instagram/@siwencosplays)

More about Rebecca from the One Piece series

Rebecca from the One Piece series (Image via Toei Animation)

Rebecca, the daughter of Scarlett and Kyros, holds familial ties to Viola and Riku Doldo III as their niece and granddaughter, respectively. Previously the crown princess of Dressrosa, she willingly relinquished her title to reside with her father. Presently, she fulfills the role of a lady-in-waiting to her aunt, Viola. During the oppressive rule of Donquixote Doflamingo, she endured imprisonment and was coerced into participating in gladiatorial combat at the Corrida Colosseum.

Taking part in a tournament to acquire the Mera Mera no Mi, she emerged victorious in the D Block but ultimately lost in the finals to Sabo, who claimed the Devil Fruit. Throughout the Dressrosa arc, she aligned herself with the Straw Hat Pirates as a steadfast ally.

Final Thoughts

Siwen has done a splendid job in cosplaying Rebecca from the series. While most members of the anime and manga community appreciated the cosplayer's efforts, there were quite a few derogatory comments as well. Despite such hurdles, the cosplayer was able to pull off an accurate representation of Rebecca, the former crown princess of Dressrosa.

Stay tuned for more One Piece anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes