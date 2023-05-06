One Piece chapter 1083 rumors hints at Doflamingo's unexpected reappearance

With One Piece chapter 1083’s spoilers and raw scans are set to be released in the coming days, and fans are finally seeing hints and teases from series leakers flood social media. While the users are posting cryptic GIFs, images, and commentary on the issue, there has been one unexpected hint thus far.

Coming from Twitter user and reputable series news account @OP_SPOILERS2Ø23, the leak seemingly suggests the reappearance of ex-Shichibukai Donquixote Doflamingo in the chapter. Unfortunately, @OP_SPOILERS2Ø23 doesn’t provide a source for the leak. However, given the reputability they’ve had in the past, fans can safely assume that the hint is true.

Fans have started wondering how the Heavenly Demon could reappear in the upcoming issue. While there are a number of possibilities, Occam’s Razor says that the simplest answer is most likely the correct one. As far as Doffy’s alleged appearance in One Piece chapter 1083 goes, that principle rings truer than ever.

Doffy’s reappearance in One Piece chapter 1083 is likely to be boring compared to what fans expect

Last time fans saw Doffy, he was chained up in Impel Down’s level 6, the section of the jail reserved for only the most heinous and dangerous criminals of the series’ world. Unfortunately, this is the capacity in which fans will likely see Doffy reappear in One Piece chapter 1083. While this may be upsetting, it could be done as a setup for more exciting events in the future.

For example, when fans last saw Doffy, it seemed as though he was worried about an assassin from Mariejois coming to kill him to prevent him from discussing Mariejois’ secret. While fans had assumed that Doflamingo’s speech was to show how prison and failure were affecting him mentally, the upcoming chapter could prove otherwise.

Given this last appearance, One Piece chapter 1083 could see Doffy have an attempt on his life made by someone from Mariejois to protect the kingdom’s secret. This style of foreshadowing would also fit into Oda’s typical narrative approach, with him constantly taking throwaway lines and turning them into full-fledged narrative events.

A very Oda-esque move would also be to have someone come for Doffy, but not to assassinate him. This would both make use of Doffy’s previous comments as a red herring while adding narrative excitement and drama to his storyline. The most likely rescuers of Doffy in this situation would be the Cross Guild, especially considering their entry into the race for the titular treasure.

However, with @OP_SPOILERS2Ø23 emphasizing that fans shouldn’t raise their hopes or “expect too much” from this Doffy reappearance, both scenarios seem unlikely. What fans may instead see is another scene of an imprisoned Doffy droning on about the state of the world, as well as how his knowledge both endangers the world itself and the people currently controlling it.

