One Piece episode 1061: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

One Piece episode 1061 is set to be released on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 9:30 AM JST. Following the confirmation of Zoro’s having Conqueror’s Haki in the previous episode, fans are finding themselves truly unable to wait for the next installment in the series. This is somewhat unsurprising considering how momentous an episode the previous release was.

Unfortunately, fans aren’t yet sure exactly what the upcoming episode will cover, as there is no spoiler information currently available for One Piece episode 1061 as of this article’s writing. Nevertheless, they are convinced that the end of the arc is imminently arriving. Fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated episode.

After Zoro Conqueror’s Haki reveal, fans expecting anything and everything from One Piece episode 1061

Release date and time, where to watch

One Piece episode 1061 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 9:30 AM JST on Sunday, May 7, 2023. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. A vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available Sunday morning locally. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly 90 minutes after the episode begins airing in Japan. While Funimation is still streaming the series’ new episodes to their subscribers weekly, their delay time is much longer than Crunchyroll’s. Resultantly, Crunchyroll is the overall better option for viewing the upcoming episode.

One Piece episode 1061 is set to become available on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 6 PM, Saturday, May 6

Eastern Standard Time: 9 PM, Saturday, May 6

Greenwich Mean Time: 2 AM, Sunday, May 7

Central European Time: 3 AM, Sunday, May 7

Indian Standard Time: 7:30 AM, Sunday, May 7

Philippine Standard Time: 10 AM, Sunday, May 7

Japanese Standard Time: 11 AM, Sunday, May 7

Australia Central Standard Time: 11:30 AM, Sunday, May 7

Episode 1060 recap

One Piece episode 1060 began with Zoro thinking about his past and that of his swords, eventually remembering a chance encounter with Wano swordsmith Shimotsuki Kozaburo. Zoro then remembered the lessons he learned from Kozaburo regarding how every sword has its own will and unique personality.

After returning to the present, Zoro realized that Enma had been testing him this whole time and that Zoro was inferior to Oden because he couldn’t handle Enma’s Haki-based demands. This then led to Zoro awakening both his standard and Advanced Conqueror’s Haki once allowing Enma to forcibly draw it out of him.

The final act of episode 1060 saw Momonosuke continue attempting to make flame clouds. However, despite his enthusiasm and dedication, he’s continuously unable to do so. He then realizes that, as a dragon himself, he can physically grasp Kaido’s clouds, doing so and beginning to move Onigashima away from the Flower Capital as the issue ended.

What to expect from One Piece episode 1061 (speculative)

While one would expect One Piece episode 1061 to stick with Zoro following his awakening Conqueror’s Haki, recent episodes of the Wano arc have established a different pattern. As a result, fans should be wholly prepared that the episode will shift perspectives away from Zoro’s fight versus King, responding to this latest development with an intermission of sorts.

The most likely fights to be switched to are obviously those of Law and Kid versus Big Mom and Sanji versus Queen. While one would think Luffy versus Kaido is an option, the fight there is likely to be stalled for meaningful progress until at least Zoro versus King and Sanji versus Queen is wrapped up.

Likewise, these two fights are seemingly the most likely for the upcoming episode to focus on, with Sanji versus Queen getting the edge due to the aforementioned pattern. Beyond a fight scene, which should make up most of the episode’s runtime, fans can expect an update on either Yamato or Orochi considering Momonosuke was seen in the previous installment.

