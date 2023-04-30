One Piece episode 1060: Zoro uncovers the truth about Enma while Momonosuke redirects Onigashima

One Piece episode 1060, titled The Secret of Enma! The Cursed Sword Entrusted to Zoro, was released on April 30, 2023. Fans can expect to see Zoro's exploration of his past, which involves recalling memories of an old samurai he had encountered in East Blue. These memories hold the key to unlocking the secret necessary for the swordsman to fully master Enma.

In the previous episode, fans saw numerous battles raging on Onigashima as the floating island continued its course towards Wano's Flower Capital. Despite the intense nature of the fights, the one between Zoro and King was particularly notable. The Straw Hat swordsman was consistently overpowered by his opponent.

Zoro tries to become worthy of Enma in One Piece episode 1060

Zoro remembers his past

In One Piece episode 1060, the intense battle between Zoro and King rages on, but Zoro's thoughts begin to drift towards his past. He starts to wonder how a sword from Wano, such as Enma, ended up in the East Blue.

He remembers his chance encounter with a Wano samurai named Shimotsuki Kozaburo who offered him a couple of blunt swords for training. The old man said that every sword has its own personality and unique traits.

He explained that a true swordsman must master the art of taming and bending these wild personalities to their will. He also hinted that he was the creator of Enma.

Zoro learns how to properly control Enma

In One Piece episode 1060, Zoro recalls a conversation with Shimotsuki Kozaburo in which he was told that swords wait patiently for a worthy wielder. Zoro realizes that Enma had been testing him and that he has failed to meet the cursed blade's expectations.

Zoro also realizes that Oden was a worthy wielder of the blade, as he could handle the amount of Haki that Enma drained from him without any issue.

At this point, several Animal Kingdom Pirates appear and decide to fight Zoro. The green-haired swordsman easily defeats them in a matter of seconds using Conqueror's Haki.

Momonosuke learns to take control of Kaido's flame clouds

Meanwhile, in One Piece episode 1060, Momonosuke, determined to do his part in the fight against Kaido, relentlessly attempts to produce flame clouds to counter Kaido's own. Despite his efforts, he repeatedly fails.

But then he realizes that as a dragon himself, he possesses the ability to physically grasp Kaido's clouds. He then starts to move the island away from its trajectory.

A brief summary of One Piece episode 1059

In the previous episode, fans saw Yamato realizing that Kazenbo was heading towards the armory where the explosives were stored, prompting him to race to the location to prevent the floating island from exploding. Drake and Apoo, who were tailing Yamato, were confronted by CP0 members Guernica and Maha.

Queen informed Sanji that King belonged to a race of people revered as gods in the past, rendering Zoro's chances of defeating him slim. Indeed, throughout the episode, Zoro struggled to keep up with King's strength.

However, the sound of a Shamisen being played caused Zoro's sword, Enma, to react uncontrollably and trigger his Haki. At this point in time, Zoro began to recollect how he came into possession of his swords.

