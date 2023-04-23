One Piece episode 1059: The fate of the Flower Capital hangs in the balance as Zoro clashes with King and Enma's truth awaits revelation

One Piece episode 1059, titled Zoro Faces Adversity - A Monster! King the Conflagration, was released on April 23, 2023. As Onigashima continues to steadily approach Flower Capital, several battles are raging on the floating island. Undoubtedly, the fight between Zoro and King is the episode's high point, even though the Straw Hat swordsman is overwhelmed but remains undaunted.

In the previous episode, fans were treated to not just one but several intense fights that played out alongside Zoro's own battle. In a surprising turn of events, Kozuki Hiyori made a dramatic appearance, disguised as Komurasaki.

One Piece episode 1059 showcases King's powers as Zoro fails to keep up

Yamato and Kazenbo race to the armory

One Piece episode 1059 opens with everyone's efforts to attack the flame specter Kazenbo. However, it remains unaffected. Yamato, who had been observing the specter closely, has a sudden realization that it is headed towards the armory, where a large amount of dangerous explosives have been stockpiled.

These explosives pose a serious threat to those on the island as well as those in the Flower Capital. Thus, a race against time begins as both Yamato and the specter rush towards the armory.

CP0 vs Drake and Apoo

Despite the raging fire, the CP0 continues their pursuit of Robin undeterred. However, their progress is impeded by Apoo's efforts to photograph them for profit. Guernica reacts quickly and stabs Apoo before turning his attention to Drake. Just as Guernica is about to attack, Apoo unleashes a powerful blow, sending Guernica flying. Drake and Apoo then prepare to face off against Guernica and Maha.

Sanji faces Queen

Sanji is unwavering in his determination to make the Queen pay for what he put him through. However, in One Piece episode 1059, Queen taunts Sanji for seeking out Zoro's help.

She then belittles Sanji, insisting that Zoro could never defeat King since he is the last surviving member of the Lunarians, a race once thought to be Gods. However, Sanji is unfazed by this and questions how a race that is believed to be divine and able to survive in harsh environments could have become extinct. Queen is unable to offer a satisfactory answer.

Zoro fights King

Zoro's fight with the King continues in One Piece episode 1059. The latter lets the green-haired swordsman attack him in the chest, but it does not affect him in the least but triggers a massive explosion, forcing Zoro to use his Haki to escape unscathed. Even later, when he strikes King with a more powerful blow, nothing happens. In the midst of this, the sound of a Shamisen being played causes Zoro's sword, Enma, to react uncontrollably, drawing out Zoro's Haki from time to time.

At this point in time, Zoro starts recollecting how he acquired his swords, Kitetsu III and Ichimonji. It dawns on him that Ichimonji and Enma share the same maker, Shimotsuki Kozaburo, leaving him perplexed by this strange coincidence. This episode lays the groundwork for a personal revelation that Zoro is about to experience in the upcoming episode.

A quick summary of One Piece episode 1058

In the previous episode, fans saw Big Mom vowing to pay Kid and Law back for hiring her. Meanwhile, Zoro fought King but struggled to keep up and noticed that the Lunarian had not used his wings. Zoro collapsed to the ground and heard a shamisen play while Enma forced out his Haki.

Orochi enjoyed the chaos but became inquisitive when he heard the shamisen playing in the room where he was stationed. Upon entering the room, he found Komurasaki, whom he thought he had killed, and this caused him to break down in tears.

