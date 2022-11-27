The World Government is the greatest political power in the One Piece series. Their overall leader is the enigmatic Im, whose orders are executed by the Five Elders, who act as the greatest authority. They assign missions to secret agencies, the Cipher Pols.

The latest One Piece chapter featured three CP0 masked agents - Lucci, Kaku and Stussy - arriving at Egghead, tasked with killing Dr. Vegapunk. Within CP0, the greatest Cipher Pol in the employment of the World Government, masked agents are the strongest fighters, and are on a different level compared to the others.

One Piece fans can't wait to see how strong Lucci and Kaku have now become, as they are past villains from the Enies Lobby arc. However, they are not the only powerful fighters in the World Government's ranks. Follow this thread to find the ten strongest members of the organization.

The Five Elders and Imu possess immense authority, but their fighting capabilities are yet to be revealed. Not only is it unknown how strong they are, but it’s not even a given that they can fight. For this reason, they won't be included in this ranking.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to Chapter 1067 and reflects the opinions of the writer.

From Kalifa to Lucci, the ten strongest members of One Piece's World Government, ranked weakest to strongest

10) Kalifa

Kalifa reappeared in One Piece: Red as a CP0 agent (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Before the time skip, Kalifa was a member of CP9. Acting as her secretary, she infiltrated Iceburg's office. Kalifa first fought against Sanji, defeating him due to his weakness towards women. She later faced Nami, but lost against her after becoming overconfident.

Kalifa's fighting style is based on Rokushiki, as well as the usage of kicks and a spiked whip. She ate the Bubble-Bubble Fruit, which allows her to create and control soap bubbles to clean anything, even the strength of her opponents, who are then rendered incapable of moving.

After CP9's defeat against the Strawhat Pirates, Kalifa and the other agents were dismissed. For unexplained reasons, she was later reinstated and promoted to CP0. However, she is not a masked agent, meaning that she is not among the CP0 elite.

9) Blueno

Blueno reappeared in One Piece: Red as a CP0 agent (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Prior to the time skip, Blueno was a member of CP9, working undercover as a bartender. A powerful Rokushiki user, he was able to withstand Sanji's kicks as well as several hits from Luffy. However, he ended up overpowered when Luffy unleashed his Gear 2 transformation.

Blueno ate the Door-Door Fruit, which allows him to open doors on any surface, no matter how strong or thick it may be. This enables him to reach inaccessible locations and set up sneak attacks.

After CP9's defeat in the Enies Lobby Arc, Blueno and his colleagues were dismissed. For reasons that are yet to be disclosed, he was later reinstated and promoted to CP0, although not as a masked agent, meaning that he is not among the èlite of the organization.

8) Jabra

Jabra appeared during One Piece's Enies Lobby Arc (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Jabra was the third strongest member of CP9. He is especially competitive when it comes to Lucci and Kaku, because he envies the fact that they were stronger than him. Jabra fought against Sanji, but ended up overwhelmed after the latter upgraded his kicks with the Diable Jambe.

Jabra's competitive spirit distorts his reasoning, giving rise to funny gags. As a wolf, Jabra finds it especially aggravating that Lucci, the leopard, would be stronger than him, given the natural rivalry between dogs (wolves) and cats (leopards).

Possessing the third-highest Doriki among the CP9 members, Jabra was rather powerful. He was able to move and attack while maintaining his Tekkai defense. He ate the Dog-Dog, Model: Wolf Fruit, which allowed him to transform himself into a human-wolf hybrid, enhancing his physical capabilities.

7) Joseph

Joseph is a CP0 agent (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

A member of the Long-Arm tribe, Joseph is a CP0 masked agent. He monitored the battle in Wano alongside his colleagues, Maha and Guernica. He later mourned Guernica's sacrifice, acknowledging that his mission to interfere in the fight between Luffy and Kaido was a suicidal one.

Joseph's true fighting abilities are yet to be revealed. Being a masked agent, he is among the top operatives of CP0, meaning that he is a master assassin and Rokushiki user. He appeared to be completely unharmed even after being shot in the head by shogun Orochi Kurozumi.

6) Gismonda

Gismonda is a CP0 agent (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Gismonda is a masked agent of CP0, meaning that he is one of the strongest agents in the organization. As such, he is a master assassin and Rokushiki user. During the Levely, Gismonda assisted Lucci, Kaku, and Stussy.

Together with his colleagues Maha and Guernica, he tried to dismiss the previously reported revocation of Doflamingo from the Seven Warlords as a printing mistake for Dressrosa's population. They also insisted that everyone should remain quiet.

5) Maha

Maha is a CP0 agent who was highlighted during the Wano Arc (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Maha is a CP0 masked agent. During the Wano Arc, he and his colleague Guernica easily defeated the Minks warriors, who tried to stop them in their mission to capture Nico Robin. The two assassins then confronted X Drake and Apoo, who had temporarily joined forces against them.

However, Apoo left, and Drake as well as Zanki, one of the ancient giants called "Numbers", were defeated by the two agents. They were later challenged by Izo, the former commander of the Whitebeard Pirates. The battle ended in a mutual knockout between Izo and Maha.

Following this event, Izo died, while Maha's status remains unknown. Due to the latter's feats of stamina and endurance, such as emerging unscathed from the Kazenbo despite being engulfed in flames by the entity, it can't be ruled out that Maha survived the battle.

4) Guernica

Guernica is a CP0 agent who was highlighted during the Wano Arc (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Characterized by his signature bowler hat, Guernica is a CP0 masked agent who took part in several events during the Wano arc. According to the Five Elders, he is one of the finest agents within CP0. In fact, Guernica is a rather tough individual.

He easily endured Kazenbo's flames, as well as a sound-based explosion created by Scratchman Apoo's Devil Fruit powers. Guernica also proved himself to be much stronger than Supernova member and SWORD agent X Drake, noticeably overwhelming him during their battle.

Left alone after his colleague was knocked out, Guernica was ordered to interfere in the fight between Luffy and Kaido. Guernica was able to accomplish that, causing Luffy's defeat, but his interference in the battle also resulted in Kaido violently striking him. It's unknown if he survived or not.

3) Stussy

Stussy seems to be a prominent CP0 agent (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Stussy first appeared during the Whole Cake Island arc. She has incredible infiltrating skills, pretending to be an underworld businesswoman to cover her work as a secret agent of CP0. She appears to be a polite woman, but in truth she has a sadistic side.

A masked agent of the organization, Stussy is a rather powerful fighter who has mastered the Rokushiki and can even use advanced versions of various techniques, such as the Shigan. She can also use Armament and Observation Haki.

Stussy seems to have formed a trio with Lucci and Kaku. Since the Levely arc, she has been recurringly depicted alongside them. The latest installment of the series featured these three arriving in Egghead Island, with the mission to kill Vegapunk.

2) Kaku

Kaku was the second strongest CP9 agent and now is an elite member of the CP0 (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Despite being an honorable and honest man, Kaku is an assassin at the World Government's employment. During the Enies Lobby arc, he fought valiantly against Roronoa Zoro, the second strongest individual in the Strawhats, but was brutally defeated once the latter unleashed his full power on him.

Kaku's Doriki was the second highest in the CP9, meaning that his base physical abilities were the second best in the group. He ate the Ox-Ox Fruit, Model: Giraffe, which allowed him to transform into a human-giraffe hybrid, enhancing his power and durability and gifting him with new techniques.

𝙟𝙤𝙨𝙝 🩸 @farmIandsaga #ONEPIECE1062

I wonder why “Kaku’s near equal” Jabra didn’t get the promotion to CP0 I wonder why “Kaku’s near equal” Jabra didn’t get the promotion to CP0 #ONEPIECE1062 I wonder why “Kaku’s near equal” Jabra didn’t get the promotion to CP0 https://t.co/i0i2OTU0sD

A skilled swordsman, Kaku relies on his peculiar Four Sword Style, which combines his Rankyaku techniques, enhanced thanks to his Zoan powers, with his swordsmanship. Kaku's strongest move is the Sky Slicer Rankyaku, a tower-slicing attack comparable to Lucci's ship-cutting attack.

Throughout the series, Kaku was depicted as sort of a right-hand man for Lucci. After the time skip, they came back much stronger and were promoted to CP0, becoming elite agents of the organization. Unsurprisingly, Kaku was the only former CP9 member at Lucci's side.

1) Rob Lucci

Lucci was the strongest agent of CP9 and now is an elite member of the CP0 (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

A sadistic and emotionless assassin, Lucci is the strongest agent in CP9 history. He firmly believes that anyone or anything that goes against the World Government's interests must be destroyed. During the Enies Lobby arc, Lucci fought a fierce battle against Monkey D. Luffy.

Within the CP9, Lucci's mastery of the Rokushiki was unparalleled. He had the highest Doriki and was the only agent who could perform Rokuogan, a powerful secret technique. He ate the Cat Cat Model: Leopard Zoan Fruit, which gifted him the ability to transform himself into a human-leopard hybrid.

knight @official_kmv #ONEPIECE1067 I’m seeing everyone talk about how strong the Straw Hats have gotten and how CP0 is getting folded… but no one seems to consider that maybe Lucci and Kaku have also gotten stupid strong in the last 2 years #ONEPIECE1067 I’m seeing everyone talk about how strong the Straw Hats have gotten and how CP0 is getting folded… but no one seems to consider that maybe Lucci and Kaku have also gotten stupid strong in the last 2 years 😂 https://t.co/24W3JCeQTM

These abilities allowed Lucci to fight on equal grounds with Luffy, who was using his Gears. Even Bartholomew Kuma, one of the Seven Warlords, praised Lucci's strength and was extremely surprised to hear that he lost against Luffy.

After the time skip, Lucci came back even stronger than he was before. He and Kaku were shown to be prominent members of the CP0. Having seemingly formed a trio with Stussy, the three agents are now tasked with an outrageous mission: killing Dr. Vegapunk on behalf of the World Government.

Final Thoughts

Until the reveal of Imu and the Five Elders' strength, Lucci, Kaku and Stussy appear to be the strongest members of the World Government (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

To this day, no fighter in the World Government's employment appears to be stronger than Rob Lucci. After his evil deeds in Water Seven and Enies Lobby, which emphasized him as an iconic villain in the series, he has come back more powerful than ever.

The One Piece Vivre Card databook recently revealed that Lucci and his right-hand man, Kaku, possess Armament and Observation Haki. While it's not revealed if they learned Haki during the time skip or already knew that before already, this sure hints at them being dangerous individuals now.

Having sent Lucci, Kaku and Stussy to kill Dr. Vegapunk, the World Government has made a shocking move. These three currently seem to be the most powerful agents, but it's feasible for someone even stronger than them to exist in the World Government ranks.

onepirate king56 @OnepirateK Why has the five elders haven’t aged..??they look exactly like they did 20 years ago in ohara. Do you guys think Im gave them the power of immortality Why has the five elders haven’t aged..??they look exactly like they did 20 years ago in ohara. Do you guys think Im gave them the power of immortality https://t.co/CP9E7vtLWS

Eiichiro Oda is yet to reveal if the Five Elders are strong fighters. However, he may be hinting at them having at least some battle experience. Their bodies are muscular and scarred. One of the Elders owns a sword, which some fans believe to be the Shodai Kitetsu, one of the Supreme Grade blades.

Imu has control over an immensely powerful ability or weapon that was used to completely destroy an entire island within seconds. While the real scope of Imu's abilities has not yet been disclosed, the leader of the World Government will likely be revealed as one of the absolute strongest individuals in the series.

