10 strongest Warlords in One Piece, ranked

Throughout the entirety of the One Piece series, the Seven Warlords of the Sea have always been portrayed as one of the most important groups of characters. They were a selection of seven among the strongest and most notorious pirates who worked in the service of the World Government and the Marines.

In exchange for their alliance, the Warlords had their bounties frozen and were allowed to pursue their affairs. The ominous behavior of most of the Warlords led to a campaign to disband their system. After the Reverie Arc, this institution was abolished and its military might was substituted with the Special Scientific Group.

The members of the Seven Warlords changed several times during the One Piece series. Some Warlords were stripped of their titles, others chose to resign. At the same time, new members joined the group. A testament to the might of this group is the fact that, before its dissolution, this military force - being one of the Great Three Powers - was essential for the balance in the One Piece world.

From Gecko Moria to Mihawk, the 10 strongest One Piece Warlords, ranked

10) Gecko Moria

Gecko Moria (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Toei Animation, One Piece)

Gecko Moria is the captain of the Thriller Bark Pirates and the owner of Thriller Bark, the largest pirate ship in the world. In the past, he went to Wano and tried to challenge Kaido, but the fight ended in a brutal defeat and the loss of many of his companions. For this reason, Moria decided to create the strongest zombie army in the One Piece world.

Gecko Moria is a lazy and laid-back man but proved himself to be an experienced pirate with remarkable tactical skills and physical endurance. He ate the Shadow-Shadow Fruit, which grants him full control over the shadows. He can either manifest his own shadow or steal other people's and manipulate them at will.

During the Thriller Bark Arc, Moria tried to oppose the Straw Hats but ended up losing to them after a prolonged struggle. Because of this defeat and his other poor performances in the Paramount War, his title as Warlord was revoked by the World Government.

9) Crocodile

Crocodile (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Toei Animation, One Piece)

Crocodile is the former leader of the Baroque Works. After his defeat at Luffy's hands during the Arabasta Arc, Crocodile was stripped of his status as one of the Seven Warlords and imprisoned in Impel Down. Following the events of the Impel Down Arc and the Marineford Arc, he escaped the prison and headed out to the New World together with his right-hand man, Daz Bonez.

Crocodile's weak point is his overconfidence. He is prone to overestimating his abilities and underestimating his opponent. This is widely recognized as one of the reasons for him losing against Luffy, despite having much better experience and greater fighting skills overall. When he doesn't let his ego take control, Crocodile has proven himself to be a ruthless mastermind.

Crocodile is a tough man who can endure extreme conditions. His main power comes from the Sand Sand Fruit, which allows him to create and control sand. He can transform his body into sand, create sandstorms, and dehydrate his opponents until they get mummified. If needed, Crocodile can even poison his opponent with a venomous hook, which is one of his most dangerous tricks.

8) Jinbe

Jinbe (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Toei Animation, One Piece)

Jinbe is a powerful whale shark Fishman. He is a member of the Strawhat Pirates and the former captain of the Sun Pirates. Jinbe is a former member of the Seven Warlords, having resigned from the group during the Marineford Arc. In the past, with the aim of protecting his homeland, he created ties with two of the Four Emperors, Whitebeard and Big Mom.

Jinbe is a calm, wise and respectful individual. He takes a lot of pride in belonging to the Fishman race, which is widely considered to be one of the strongest representatives. Even the Four Emperors held a very high opinion of Jinbe's value as a fighter. In the past, Jinbe was able to fight on equal grounds with Portuguese D. Ace, forcing the latter into a five-day long battle.

Jinbe is an experienced Armament Haki user and one of the greatest masters of Fishman Karate, a martial art that grants the user the ability to control and manipulate any surrounding water source. His durability and physical strength are impressive, allowing him to survive attacks from Akainu and Big Mom, two of the most powerful characters in the One Piece series.

7) Boa Hancock

Boa Hancock (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Toei Animation, One Piece)

Boa Hancock is the captain of the Kuja Pirates and the current empress of Amazon Lily. Before the institution's abolition, she was the only female member of the Seven Warlords of the Sea. She is regarded as the most beautiful woman in the entire One Piece world.

When Boa met Luffy, she quickly fell in love with him, acting as an ally for him in the Impel Down Arc and the Marineford Arc. He was the only person who displayed immunity to her beauty, while all the other people, no matter what she did, always forgave her because of her charms. Despite Luffy turning down her marriage proposals, Hancock is determined to marry him.

Boa is one of the strongest women in the One Piece world. A skilled martial artist, she supplements her hand-to-hand combat skills with the powers of the Love-Love Fruit, which allows her to petrify living beings into stone statues. She can even use this ability to perform long-range attacks. Boa Hancock is one of the very few characters who possess the rare Conqueror Haki.

6) Trafalgar D. Water Law

Trafalgar Law (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Toei Animation, One Piece)

Trafalgar Law, known as the "Surgeon of Death", is a former member of the Seven Warlords and has become an ally of Straw Hats since the Punk Hazard Arc. He is a medician and the captain of the Heart Pirates. Law is a cautious and scheming man and one of the strongest Supernovas from the Worst Generation. Possessing the very rare "Will of the D.," he aims to discover its purpose.

Law's tactical skills and the power of his Ope-Ope Fruit made him a very dangerous pirate. During his time as a Warlord, Law was able to outclass Smoker and Vergo. Seeking revenge against Doflamingo, he then headed to Dressrosa. This proved to be an unwise decision given the latter brutally defeated him, although Law was able to inflict severe damage on Doflamingo.

Long after the revocation of his Seven Warlord title and the battle against Doflamingo, Law's abilities will increase noticeably. During the Wano Arc, after having achieved the Awakening of his Devil Fruit abilities, he will be able to fight Big Mom, one of the Four Emperors, managing to significantly hurt her, with the help of Eustass Kid.

5) Donquixote Doflamingo

Donquixote Doflamingo (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Toei Animation, One Piece)

Donquixote Doflamingo is the captain of the Donquixote Pirates and a former member of the Seven Warlords. He was an influential broker in the New World, and also a World Noble. Doflamingo tyrannically ruled Dressrosa as its unlegitimate king until his loss at the hands of Monkey D. Luffy, after which he was stripped of his Warlord title and imprisoned at Impel Down.

Prior to his defeat and imprisonment, Doflamingo was one of the most dangerous and influential pirates in the New World. As a Warlord, he took part in the Paramount War in the Marineford Arc. On the other hand, he supplied Beasts Pirates with artificial Devil Fruit, which means he helped an enemy of the same World Government that he should have been working for as a Warlord.

Doflamingo is an extremely powerful but sadistic and overconfident individual. He is incredibly agile and resilient to pain and damage. Thanks to the powers of the String-String Fruit, he can create and control strings, which allows him to fly and perform powerful attacks at all ranges. Doflamingo easily overpowered Trafalgar Law and was the first opponent to force Luffy into using his Gear 4.

4) Marshall D. Teach

Marshall D. Teach (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Toei Animation, One Piece)

More commonly known as "Blackbeard," Marshall D. Teach is one of the main antagonists in the One Piece series and the only known person in the story to wield two Devil Fruits. A weird individual, who is both ambitious and a coward at the same time, Teach is the captain of the Blackbeard Pirates and one of the current Four Emperors. He is also a former member of the Seven Warlords.

Starting his pirate career as an apprentice in the Whitebeard Pirates, Teach defected to them after murdering Thatch, one of their officers, in order to steal the precious Dark-Dark Fruit. Teach defeated and captured Portuguese D. Ace and offered him to the Marines, in exchange for the status of Warlord. He resigned as a Warlord after coming back from Impel Down with Shiryu and others.

After leaving the Warlords, Teach became even more powerful, quickly becoming one of the top dogs in the One Piece world. Born with superhuman endurance and physical strength, he added the destructive powers of the Quake-Quake Fruit, which he stole from Whitebeard, to the ones of the Dark-Dark Fruit, which he already possessed. Most fans consider him to be Shanks' sworn enemy.

3) Bartholomew Kuma

Bartholomew Kuma (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Toei Animation, One Piece)

Bartholomew Kuma was once a powerful pirate, feared by the moniker of "The Tyrant". He is also a former officer of the Revolutionary Army. Kuma allowed himself to be modified and converted into the first complete cyborg of the Pacifista series, mentally dying in the process and becoming a slave for the World Nobles, until his former companions freed him.

Before being converted into a Pacifista, Kuma was a member of the Seven Warlords. At the end of Thriller Bark Arc he came to take Luffy's head, but retreated after Zoro put his life on the line to protect the captain. In the Sabaody Archipelago Arc, Kuma made all Straw Hats vanish to different locations. Finally, he took part in the Paramount War in Marineford.

Kuma ate the Paw-Paw Fruit, which granted him the ability to repel anything he comes in contact with the paw pads on his hands. Thanks to this power, he had both an absolute defense and a dangerous offensive ability. Kuma's paw pads repel things at the speed of light. It can basically repel everything, even incorporeal things such as a person's physical pain or damage.

2) Edward Weevil

Edward Weevil (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Toei Animation, One Piece)

Edward Weevil is a former member of the Seven Warlords of the Sea. He claims to be the biological son of Edward Newgate, the notorious pirate known as "Whitebeard", a former Yonko and holder of the World's Strongest Man title. To this day, his assertion has not been proven and seems questionable given his visible aesthetical differences from Whitebeard.

Weevil is completely obedient to his mother, Miss Bakkin, who often manipulates him. He doesn't appear to be very smart, but what he lacks in intelligence, he certainly makes up for with might. His fighting abilities are yet to be shown in the One Piece series, but he is clearly portrayed as a violent pirate who possesses immense strength.

Weevil is a confirmed Armament Haki and Observation Haki user. He uses a massive naginata as his weapon of choice, just like Whitebeard used to do. In a testament to Weevil's remarkable strength, Admiral Kizaru directly compared his abilities with those of Edward Newgate in his youth.

1) Dracule Mihawk

Dracule Mihawk (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Toei Animation, One Piece)

Well known as "Hawk Eyes," Dracule Mihawk is an extraordinary powerful fighter who holds the title of the World's Strongest Swordsman. Before the group's dissolution, he was the most prominent member of the Seven Warlords. Being the respected peer of Red Hair Shanks and Roronoa Zoro's teacher, Mihawk is one of the most notorious One Piece characters.

Mihawk is a collected and seemingly emotionless man who spends most of his time alone, but doesn't dislike the companionship of the people he respects, such as Shanks and Zoro. Mihawk is a very honorable man who takes great pride in his abilities and is never prone to cruelty or unnecessary violence.

Mihawk possesses outstanding physical strength, agility, and Haki mastery, which supplement his unparalleled swordsmanship skills. When he fights for real, he wields Yoru, a Black Blade that is also one of the 12 Supreme Grade Swords. A testament to the greatness of this feat is that no other One Piece character, except Mihawk and "Sword God" Ryuma, ever managed to achieve a Black Blade.

During the One Piece series, the Straw Hat Pirates met most of the Seven Warlords. Some Warlords, such as Crocodile, Gecko Moria and Doflamingo, acted as enemies for the Straw Hats, while others, like Boa Hancock, showed a positive attitude towards them.

In any given case, the Warlords proved themselves to be not only extremely influential for their strength, but also very relevant for the development of the plot. For this reason, the characters who were part of this organization are widely appreciated by One Piece fans.

