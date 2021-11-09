5 reasons why Crocodile from One Piece is still a popular villain

Despite several years of absence, Crocodile remains a popular villain in One Piece.

Every hero must deal with a villain in their story. Very few command a presence quite like Sir Crocodile. He was introduced all the way back in the Alabasta Saga, which seemed like a lifetime ago. His popularity still endures within the series, which is a testament to the character.

Despite his defeat, Crocodile always ranks highly in popularity polls. In the most recent global one, he managed to place 17th. Keep in mind that he hasn’t done anything major in the storyline since Marineford. There are several reasons why fans still love the Desert King.

Five reasons why Crocodile from One Piece is one of the most popular villains of the series

5) The Alabasta arc is critically acclaimed

One Piece fans hold this particular arc in very high regard. Alongside Nefertari Vivi, the Strawhats had a collective goal in mind. They were going to save the Alabasta Kingdom and bring down Baroque Works. This led to some great character moments, such as Vivi admitting she needed help.

It wasn't going to be easy, considering they went up against Crocodile. He represents the entire saga as the main villain. As a result, fans who fondly remember this arc also remember Crocodile.

Many fans remain nostalgic for the early days of One Piece. Crocodile was one of the main reasons why. He raised the stakes for all the Straw Hats.

4) He is a man of complete mystery

One Piece is highly regarded for its world-building and storytelling. Eiichiro Oda always manages to resolve key plots, however many years it takes. Crocodile is one of the bigger mysteries.

He seems to be fully aware of Pluton, an Ancient Weapon of mass destruction. Crocodile also has a deep understanding of Devil Fruit Awakenings. With the exception of Ivankov, very few are aware of his mysterious past. Fans would love to know more about Crocodile.

3) Crocodile has one of the coolest designs

At first glance, Crocodile is not somebody to mess with. The scar across his face should be more than enough to scare off potential threats. Crocodile has a killer design that cements his status as a villain.

He doesn't seem out of place when compared to Dracule Mihawk. Crocodile has the cool factor ramped up to 11.

2) He is the first villain to give Luffy a real challenge

Crocodile was the first serious threat that the Straw Hat Pirates encountered. The Desert King made Arlong look weak in comparison.

He gave Luffy his first major loss in the series. Not only that, but he also defeated him twice. Not many One Piece villains can make this claim. Crocodile served as a wake-up call for Luffy, who had it relatively easy up until that point. Only the strongest can become the Pirate King.

Despite his eventual loss, Crocodile remains a credible monster in One Piece. He showed the true capabilities of a Logia fruit. Crocodile proved himself to be one of the most formidable enemies.

1) The Suna Suna no Mi allows for awesome fights

Logia fruits are the most dangerous types of Devil Fruits in One Piece. Crocodile makes great use of the Suna Suna no Mi, which grants him sand manipulation. Fighting him in a desert wasteland is outright foolish. Crocodile can use sand in a variety of ways, such as major sandstorms.

He mastered his Devil Fruit to such an extent that he can reflexively dodge fatal attacks. Crocodile is one of the coolest One Piece villains simply because his fights are fun to watch. There is never a dull moment with the Desert King.

Some fans even theorize he already Awakened his Devil Fruit abilities. However, the manga has not yet confirmed this. It wouldn't be surprising if he had, considering his creative fighting style.

