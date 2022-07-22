A recurring theme of the One Piece series is youngsters fighting against established top dogs to surpass and overthrow them. The most remarkable rookies are the Supernovas - a term referring to any rookie pirate who receives a bounty of over 100 million Berries before entering the New World.

Most of the Supernovas are members of the notorious Worst Generation, a group of twelve pirates whose actions shook the One Piece world. The group includes eleven Supernovas who reached the Sabaody Archipelago before the Paramount War. The bunch also includes the former Warlord of the Sea, and current Yonko Marshall D. Teach, who is better known as Blackbeard. The latter is considered a Worst Generation member but not a Supernova.

After the time skip, some of the Worst Generation Supernovas significantly increased their strength. While few of the young pirates are part of the Supernovas, they do not belong to the Worst Generation. They include Cavendish, Bartolomeo, and Luffy's adoptive brother, Portuguese D. Ace. These pirates received a bounty of over 100 million Berries before entering the New World but in a different timeframe.

From Urouge to Luffy, the 10 strongest One Piece Supernovas, ranked

10) Urouge

Popularly known as "Mad Monk," Urouge is the captain of the Fallen Monk Pirates. He comes from an unspecified sky island. Urouge owns the powers of an unnamed Paramecia Devil Fruit that lets him convert the damage suffered into physical strength that boosts his body and attacks. He excels in close combat, using both his raw strength and a large, heavy pillar as his weapon of choice.

Urouge didn't receive much screentime during the series. After the time skip, he defeated Snack, one of the strongest members of the Big Mom Pirates. Urouge tried to carry on his attack on the Whole Cake Island, but Cracker defeated him. He reappeared again during Kaido's introduction, one of the most iconic moments of the One Piece series.

9) Basil Hawkins

Nicknamed "The Magician," Basil Hawkins is a dangerous pirate from North Blue. After the time skip, he joined Kaido to become a Headliner in the Beast Pirates. Throughout the Wano Arc, Hawkins was a supporting antagonist. In the beginning of the Arc, he was overpowered by Zoro, but then he lost against Law after the latter was freed from prison. Later in Onigashima, he suffered a complete defeat at the hands of Killer.

Hawkins has tarot reading abilities and can use his cards to assist him in battle. The more risk he bears, the greater chance he has of drawing a good card that enhances his powers. Thanks to his Straw Straw Fruit, he can create and manipulate straws, to the point of transferring any received damage to another person to whom he is connected through a straw voodoo doll.

8) X Drake

Coming from North Blue, "Red Flag" X Drake is not a pirate but a marine. Having the rank of captain of the Sword, he is part of a Marine Secret Special Unit. For a brief time, he feigned quitting the Marine and becoming a pirate to work as an undercover spy. Drake then infiltrated the Beast Pirates and pretended to join Kaido's side as one of his Tobi Roppo, but at one point, he got exposed. Because of that, he allied with Luffy.

The powers of the Dragon Dragon Fruit, Model: Allosaurus allow Drake to transform into a carnivorous dinosaur. In addition to that, he is skilled in dual wielding, which consists of a sword and a four-bladed ax. In Onigashima, Drake easily defeated one of the Numbers and showed impressive physical strength, stamina, and tolerance to pain. Still, he was no match for the CP0 agents.

7) Scratchman Apoo

Also called "Roar of the Sea," Schratchman Apoo is a member of the Longarm Tribe. He had a bad relationship with Eustass Kid, but persuaded him to create an alliance against Kaido.The plan failed since he bertrayed Kid. Apoo left him and Killer in the midst of an intense battle to fight the Yonko on their own. Later on, Apoo joined the Beast Pirates, but he is not truly loyal to Kaido and is ready to leave his side should he lose.

Apoo's fighting style seems to reflect his opportunistic and treacherous nature. He is a cunning fighter who tries to capitalize on surprise attacks performed from a medium or long distance through the powers of the Sound Sound fruit. Apoo also showed impressive endurance that allowed him to survive some of the powerful attacks he received from his fellow Supernovas and the CP0 agents.

6) Portuguese D. Ace

Known worldwide as "Fire Fist," Portuguese D. Ace was the son of Gol D. Roger, the founder of One Piece. Monkey D. Garp adopted Ace as his grandson, making him the adoptive brother of Luffy and Sabo. "Fire Fist" started his pirate career as the captain of the Spade Pirates and then joined the Whitebeard Pirates to become the commander of the Second Division.

Ace sought revenge against Blackbeard but was defeated and captured by him. Trying to protect Luffy from Admiral Akainu, Ace sacrificed his life during the Paramount War. This was considered to be one of the saddest moments of the entire One Piece series.

Ace was one of the most vital members of the Whitebeard Pirates and an influential pirate in the New World. Given to his immense potential, his strength was recognised when he received an invitation to join the Seven Warlords of the Sea. Ace owned the powers of the Flame Flame Fruit, which allowed him to transform his body into fire and unleash fire attacks.

5) Killer

Nicknamed "Massacre Soldier", Killer is the second strongest member of the Kid Pirates. He is also Eustass Kid's right-hand man and partner. After he and Kid lost to Kaido, Killer was forced to work as an assassin at the service of the shogun Orochi Kurozumi. He then attacked Zoro, but suffered an overwhelming defeat. He was later reunited with his crew and fought on the same side as Luffy and the others.

Killer is one of the only two Worst Generation Supernovas that aren't captains. He is a powerful fighter who brutally defeated Basil Hawkins and, together with his allies, challenged two of the Four Emperors. Killer's fighting style is based on his incredible speed, acrobatic skills and agility. Furthermore, his usage of the Punishers, consisting of two scythe-like blades, can even damage the opponent from the inside.

4) Eustass Kid

Born in South Blue, Eustass "Captain" Kid is the captain of the Kidd Pirates. He is one of the leaders of the alliance that defeated Kaido and Big Mom, two of the Four Emperors. Despite joining forces with Luffy and the others, Kid is an individual with an ill-judicious temperament. He is known for his violent and bloodthirsty nature, who often caused casualties even among civilians.

Kid feels a deep affection for his crewmembers and has a solid bond with Killer. He is cocky, arrogant and fearless, never backing down from a fight or hesitating to take on a challenge. He has a childish competitive side towards Luffy and Law, but recognizes other people's merits. This was shown when he thanked Zoro for saving his life by blocking Kaido and Big Mom's Hakai attack.

Kid showed impressive feats of physical strength and endurance. He possesses the rare Conqueror Haki and recently awakened the next stage of the abilities of his Magnet Magnet Fruit, which allows him to control magnetic forces. Joining his efforts with Law, Kid managed to land some devastating blows on Big Mom, which resulted in her defeat.

3) Trafalgar D. Water Law

Hailed as the "Surgeon of Death," Trafalgar Law is a medician from the North Blue who later became the captain of the Heart Pirates. He is a former member of the Seven Warlords of the Sea and has become an ally of Strawhats since the Punk Hazard Arc. With the intention of seeking revenge against Doflamingo, Law headed to Dressrosa. But this proves to be an unwise decision given Doflamingo beat him.

Law is a cautious and scheming man but can sometimes lose his cool, especially if in the presence of Luffy and Kid. Possessing the very rare "Will of the D.," he aims to discover its meaning and purpose. Law is a determined individual who has exhibited great pain tolerance throughout the series. He is more than willing to share the fate of the companions he allied with, no matter how hard it is.

Law's tactical skills and the power of his Ope Ope Fruit made him a very dangerous pirate. He even outclassed Smoker and Vergo and was able to inflict severe damage on Doflamingo. During the Wano Arc, when he is able to achieve the Awakening of his Devil Fruit abilities, he joined his efforts with Eustass Kid. Following this incident, he manages to hurt Big Mom, a crucial feat which established his position as a powerful character.

2) Roronoa Zoro

Famously called the "Pirate Hunter," Roronoa Zoro is the first mate of the Strawhat Pirates. He aims to surpass Dracule Mihawk and become the World's Strongest Swordsman to honor his promise to Kuina, his deceased childhood friend. Born in East Blue, Zoro is Luffy's right-hand man and the first character to join him in his adventure. He seems to have a special bond with Luffy and is ready to put his own life on the line to protect him.

Zoro and Luffy's connection strongly resembles the one between Rayleigh and Roger. The two young pirates share some aspects that are unique to them compared to the rest of the crew, such as the fact that Luffy and Zoro are the only two Strawhats who possess the very rare Conqueror Haki and who are hailed as Worst Generation Supernovas.

Zoro is an excellent fighter with outstanding physical strength, speed and Haki. He proved his might by fending off the two Emperors. After achieving the advanced stage of Conqueror Haki, a power that Kaido stated only the strongest warriors can use, Zoro further improved his skills to annihilate King, Yonko's right-hand man.

1) Monkey D. Luffy

Founder and captain of the Strawhat Pirates, Monkey D. Luffy is the main character of the One Piece series. As the son of the Revolutionary Army leader Monkey D. Dragon, Luffy's goal is to find the One Piece and become the King of Pirates. Born in East Blue, he is one of the very few people who inherited the "Will of the D.."

Since the start of his pirate career, he has gone against many established global powers, fighting against Warlords, Marines, and pirates of all kinds, from the East Blue captains to the Four Emperors. After defeating Kaido, the man known as the strongest creature in the world, Luffy was officially declared an Emperor. He is one of the main threats to the World Government's plans.

Luffy is an exceptional fighter, among the absolute best in the One Piece world. He ate a Mythological Zoan Devil Fruit, the Human Human, Model: Nika, which grants his body rubber-like properties and allows him to use Gear transformations to enhance his speed, strength, and versatility. Luffy unlocked the Awakening of his Devil Fruit and the advanced stages of Observation, Armament and Conqueror Haki.

The New World is a harsh environment, where the rookies either improve their skills or get overwhelmed and crushed by their fellow rivals or the Four Emperors and their subordinates. A testament to this, even strong pirates such as Jewelry Bonney, Capone Gang Bege, Bartolomeo, and Cavendish aren't strong enough to make this list of the top 10 strongest Supernovas. The best they can get is an honorable mention.

Those who gave up One Piece and willingly submitted themselves to Yonko, lacking both the guts and the actual power to challenge them for real, are the weakest Supernovas. The strongest ones never even thought to surrender, instead they fought Yonko's authority and gained victory.

Recently, the author portrayed this distinction by raising the five Supernovas to a different level from the others. Luffy, Zoro, Law, Kid and Killer were the only rookies selected to fight the Four Emperors on Onigashima's Rooftop. While nothing can be said as of yet, what can be assumed from this post is that these five pirates will not give up until they reach the top of the One Piece world.

