One Piece: 7 of the strongest fighters Kaido ever faced

Kaido has fought some of the strongest One Piece characters in the entire series.

That is no surprise, since he is the strongest creature in the world. Only the very best can give Kaido a run for his money. This article will include current events from the manga, all the way up to One Piece Chapter 1049.

With that said, the list will only have fighters who directly fought Kaido in the story. For that reason, Rocks D. Xebec and Whitebeard are not on the list. Oda has yet to confirm whether or not they have battled Kaido in the past, even if that does seem very likely.

Note: This article will contain major spoilers from the manga.

Seven of the strongest fighters that Kaido fought in One Piece

7) Yamato

harish @harish_leo_ 6. Oni lineage



Might definitely makes right in the One Piece series. Kaido wanted Yamato to follow in his footsteps. Alas, she decided to go her own route, given her stubborn belief in freedom.

Their showdown in the Skull Dome rooftop is rather impressive. Yamato is strong enough to clash with the world's strongest creature. Both of their Raimei Hakke techniques have the power to knock out enemies in a single blow. This speaks volumes to Yamato's personal strength.

She also consumed a Mythical Zoan Fruit, just like her father. This gives her a massive boost in physical stats.

6) Kozuki Oden

Oden once sailed the seas with legendary pirates like Whitebeard and Roger. Had it not been for Kaido, he would've been the rightful shogun of Wano Country.

He carried some of the strongest weapons in the One Piece series, namely the Ame no Habakiri and Enma. Oden gave Kaido a permanent scar on his chest 20 years before the current storyline.

Despite his defeat and eventual death, Oden left a major impression on Kaido. The latter believes that Wano Country has never seen a better samurai.

5) Monkey D. Luffy

⚡️ Soulstorm ⚡️ @Soul_StormOP What do you guys rate Luffy vs Kaido so far? What do you guys rate Luffy vs Kaido so far? https://t.co/LRiwu9jZUT

The future Pirate King may have gone down multiple times, but he always gets back up. Determination is the best word to describe Luffy. Without a doubt, he will be the one to deliver Kaido's eighth loss in One Piece.

Kaido has fought Luffy multiple times in the Onigashima Raid. The Straw Hat is very difficult to put down for good. He shares Kaido's level of extreme stamina and endurance. This is the result of his Mythical Zoan abilities, via the Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Nika.

Now that Luffy has awakened his Devil Fruit, he can use Gear Fifth for various purposes. Limited only by his imagination, Luffy can freely change his physique into whatever he likes. He is truly among the elite fighters in One Piece.

4) Charlotte Linlin - Big Mom

Big Mom has fought Kaido during the Wano Country arc. It ultimately ended in a draw, since both competitors decided to form a powerful alliance.

One Piece fights aren't just determined by pure strength and skill. Powerful Devil Fruits can also make a huge difference. Big Mom can interact with souls in very special ways. For example, she can manipulate the weather and strike everybody down with lightning bolts.

3) Shanks

Right before Whitebeard's attack on Marineford, Kaido decided to go after him. Thankfully, Shanks made the save and prevented that from happening. It's unknown how this encounter went down.

What is known is that Shanks is yet to fully showcase his potential in the One Piece series. Kaido listed him among the very few pirates that can give him a great fight. It should be noted that Shank can split the skies with Haoshoku Haki. He demonstrated this against Whitebeard before the war.

Shanks could very well have the strongest Haki. He doesn't have a Devil Fruit, which means he can only specialize in one subject.

2) Monkey D. Garp

38 years ago, Kaido was part of the legendary Rocks Pirates. Their reign of terror ended during the God Valley incident, where they were defeated by the combined forces of Garp and Roger. Based on Sengoku's retelling of the story, it's very likely that Kaido fought them here.

Without a doubt, Garp is among the strongest Marines in the One Piece series. The Pirate King considered him a worthy rival. More importantly, Garp did it with pure Haki alone. He didn't have a Supreme Grade sword like Roger did.

1) Gol D. Roger

Kaido met the Pirate King back in the God Valley incident. This was 38 years ago, so Kaido had yet to realize his combat potential. Nonetheless, Roger is a freak of nature who could rival the legendary Rocks himself. He can even knock back Kozuki Oden with a simple sword swipe.

Roger has the highest known bounty in the One Piece series with 5,564,800,000 bellies. This surpasses Kaido's 4,611,100,000, which is currently the highest bounty in the present day.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

