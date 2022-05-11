One Piece Chapter 1049 (leaked): Kaido’s flashback, Luffy delivers final blow

One Piece Chapter 1049 finally delivers the long-awaited Kaido flashback sequence.

Next week's break will certainly drive readers crazy. It appears that Kaido will finally go down, but not before he delivers that flashback.

One Piece Chapter 1049 is going to be worth the wait in the meantime. The Onigashima Raid has built this moment up ever since Luffy stepped foot into Wano Country.

Kaido and Luffy have spent the past few chapters unleashing their final attack. The stalemate is finally over with the next chapter. It will definitely be a legendary moment in the Wano Country arc, let alone the manga series. Fans have been waiting for it for several years now.

One Piece Chapter 1049 (leaked): "The World We Should Aspire To"

Credits for the leaks in this article go to Etenboy from the WG Forums. Keep in mind that One Piece Chapter 1049 leaks are not yet complete. It will take a few more days before everything is revealed. In the meantime, here are some of the biggest takeaways.

Kaido came from the Vodka Kingdom

There aren't many details at the moment, but it appears that One Piece Chapter 1049 will finally delve into Kaido's childhood.

A few familiar faces can be found in this flashback sequence:

"We see his childhood in Vodka Kingdom, and where a few years later he met Whitebeard who told him that Rocks wants to meet him"

Unsurprisingly, Kaido comes from a kingdom with an alcoholic theme. With that said, it will be interesting to see his formative years. He must've been a monster back then, considering his recruitment into the Rocks Pirates:

"In another flashback, Kaido tells King that Joy Boy will be the man that can defeat him."

There is yet another flashback in One Piece Chapter 1049, this time concerning the Joy Boy title.

For whatever reason, Kaido believes that Joy Boy will have to beat him in battle. Perhaps that is about to happen in this chapter.

Luffy hits the final attack on Kaido

After clashing for several chapters now, Luffy's attack finally broke through Kaido's. The Straw Hat also delivered a speech regarding his future goals:

"Luffy says he will create a world where none of his friends would starve, then he hits Kaido and Kaido falls to the ground of the flower capital."

If the Flower Capital hadn't noticed their presence before, they certainly will now. Given the storytelling beats here, this fight may have reached its climax.

Kaido's defeat is drawing near

Now that Kaido has landed in the Flower Capital, the citizens will finally bear witness to his defeat. It will certainly be an emotional moment for everybody involved. They have been waiting 20 years for somebody to save them.

Kaido has a reputation for being the world's strongest creature. Luffy may defy those odds in One Piece Chapter 1049. The future Pirate King may just land the finishing blow. Readers will finally see the long-awaited panel of a defeated Kaido.

Perhaps Eiichiro Oda will save this huge moment for One Piece Chapter 1050. Unfortunately, there will be a break next week, so it will be a short while. Either way, readers cannot wait until it happens.

