One Piece Chapter 1048 (leaked): How strong is Kaido’s new attack?

Kaido's latest attack is on another level in One Piece Chapter 1048. In the previous chapter, Luffy made it clear that he was going to finish this fight with Kaido.

His giant fist is so huge that Momonosuke has to move Onigashima out of the way. Of course, Kaido isn't one to go down so easily. He may be running low on energy, but he can still dish out a lot of damage.

One Piece Chapter 1048 does focus on Luffy versus Kaido. There is even a powerful clash between their Haki. Despite the overpowered nature of Luffy's Gear Fifth, Kaido is still pushing the Straw Hat past his limits. These final attacks will determine the entire outcome of this fight.

One Piece Chapter 1048 (leaked): Kaido unleashes his most powerful attack yet

All credits belong to Redon on the Arlong Park forums. They confirmed these additional spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1048. Without further ado, here's a look at Kaido's most dangerous attack. It's far beyond his previous showings, which makes it even more impressive.

Kaido uses Shoryu: Kaen Hakke

Shoryu: Kaen Hakke can be roughly translated to Ascending Dragon: Eight Trigrams Flame. It's a new variant of Raime Hakke (Eight Trigrams Thunder Clap).

Shoryu: Kaen Hakke can be roughly translated to Ascending Dragon: Eight Trigrams Flame. However, it requires a little bit of setup beforehand.

Kaido assumes his dragon form, except he is now lighting himself on fire. It's very similar to King's most powerful attack, Karyudon. Perhaps the right-hand man was honoring his captain with that move.

One Piece Chapter 1048 reveals that Kaido's newest form is extremely hot. His body temperature can even melt the remaining Onigashima horn like it was nothing. Kaido then launches Shoryu: Kaen Hakke, where he opens his mouth and causes a gigantic shockwave.

Luffy in Gear Fifth has to defend himself against the attack

Kaido's new attack seems to be coated with Haoshoku Haki. The Straw Hat has to prepare his own final attack just to deal with the Emperor.

Luffy uses a new move called Gomu Gomu no Bajrang Gun, which roughly translates to Monkey God Gun. Both these attacks are so powerful that Luffy and Kaido cannot touch each other. Most notably, Luffy has to close his eyes during the massive shockwave, even putting his arms up in self defense.

To put this into perspective, this is the same Luffy that used Kaido's dragon form as a jump rop. Gear Fifth might be extremely potent, yet the world's strongest creature is just as powerful. One Piece Chapter 1048 ends with both competitors right near each other.

This next clash will determine the fate of Wano Country

Readers won't have to wait very long to find out what happens next. One Piece Chapter 1048 sets up the final clash between Luffy and Kaido. The future of Wano Country depends on the victor here. Of course, the Straw Hat cannot afford to lose another round against Kaido.

Either way, Kaido's attack is among the most powerful in the One Piece series. His fire dragon form is extremely hot and can melt the surrounding area. Had it not been for Luffy's Gear Fifth, he would have had a difficult time getting to Kaido.

Very few characters have forced Kaido to use this particular move. Luffy deserves a lot of credit for getting this far.

