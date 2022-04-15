4 strongest One Piece characters who Zoro can beat (and 4 that Sanji can)

Since landing in Wano Country, Zoro and Sanji have gotten much stronger in One Piece.

This arc has been a significant turning point for the series. Luffy finally gets to prove himself against the likes of Kaido. With that said, his strongest crew members are not far behind.

Zoro and Sanji finally got some major upgrades to protect their pirate captain. The former now yields the legendary blade Enma, while the latter can use a special Raid Suit. Although they have yet to reach their full potential, Zoro and Sanji are definitely among the most potent fighters right now.

Note: This article contains major spoilers from the manga.

Strongest One Piece characters that Zoro can beat

4) King

Zoro saw his fighting career's biggest win against Kaido's right-hand man. King is a Lunarian who can manipulate fire for various purposes.

Zoro saw his fighting career's biggest win against Kaido's right-hand man. King is a Lunarian who can manipulate fire for various purposes.

For example, he can switch between going super fast and becoming extremely durable. King can also conjure up flames that are hotter than magma via Karyudon. He is a very lethal threat in One Piece.

During the Onigashima Raid, Zoro struggled greatly against King's fire powers. However, once he figured out how it worked, the former finished the match with En-O Santoryu: Ippyakusanjo Hiryu Jigoku. This insane technique brought down a commander with a bounty of 1,390,000,000 bellies.

3) Charlotte Katakuri

It can be argued that Katakuri is slightly more powerful than King. The Sweet Commander is highly proficient in all types of Haki. By comparison, King lacks Conqueror's Haki, which Zoro used to defeat him.

Katakuri would be a very difficult opponent for Zoro. The former can use his Future Sight abilities in conjunction with his Logia Devil Fruit. However, very simple math can rule this match in Zoro's favor. He simply has better physical stats right now, based on power scaling from recent events.

It took Luffy several hours to defeat Katakuri on Whole Cake Island. However, when he arrived in Wano Country, Kaido beat him with a single hit. During the Onigashima Raid, Zoro managed to withstand multiple attacks from Kaido, which puts him slightly above commander level.

2) Marco

The Whitebeard commander should be comparable to King in One Piece. They can both fly with their Devil Fruits, their bounties are close in proximity, and they both use fire. The main difference is that Marco can regenerate himself.

Zoro does have the ability to cut through fire now, which should help him greatly. He can also infuse his attacks with Conqueror's Haki. If he dealt the same finishing blow to Marco like he did to King, the match would be over.

1) Yamato

Yamato is an elite fighter in the One Piece series. She managed to hold off her father Kaido while Luffy was recovering. By comparison, Zoro didn't last nearly as long as she did.

Without question, Yamato would be Zoro's most difficult matchup that he could win. Even by One Piece standards, she hits very hard with her Raimei Hakke. She can also turn into a Mythical Zoan, which grants her ice powers.

However, Zoro could pull of an upset if he manages to hit Ashura Bakkei: Moja no Tawamure. It's the very technique that permanently scarred Kaido, the world's strongest creature. Zoro often wins his matches by using a single powerful move. Skill and precision is what he needs to defeat Yamato.

The strongest One Piece characters that Sanji can beat

4) Donquixote Doflamingo

Sanji put up a very poor fight back in Dressrosa. However, Doflamingo commended him for his fighting skills. A lot has changed in the One Piece series, so a rematch would turn out differently.

With the Raid Suit modifications, Sanji's physical stats have greatly increased. However, the real difference maker is Ifrit Jambe, which burns a light blue flame. This indicates that his attacks are much hotter now. He can even defeat commanders with a higher bounty than Doflamingo.

Sanji could definitely burn through Doflamingo's strings, not to mention that he can target specific body parts with Bœuf Burst. The former will definitely shock the latter with his power and speed.

3) Queen

Red Dogtooth 🍩 @JemersDale

#onepiece1034 Oda intentionally gave Queen abilities similar to the Germa siblings so that once Sanji defeats Queen, it will signify his complete closure with his grudge with the Vinsmokes and overcoming his past Oda intentionally gave Queen abilities similar to the Germa siblings so that once Sanji defeats Queen, it will signify his complete closure with his grudge with the Vinsmokes and overcoming his past#onepiece1034 https://t.co/7lVE8aMJSO

Sanji finally secured a major victory after the One Piece timeskip. During the Onigashima Raid, he beat a man with a bounty of 1,320,000,000 bellies.

Queen is a highly dangerous scientist who can do anything Germa 66 can do. He is also extremely durable with his Zoan form, which turns him into a Brachiosaurus. Nonetheless, Sanji's Raid Suit came in handy, since it upgraded his body to a significant extent.

After powering himself up with Ifrit Jambe, Sanji delivered a powerful combo attack via Bœuf Burst. It was strong enough to send Queen flying outside the castle, despite his massive weight and density.

2) King

During the Onigashima Raid, King tried to kill Sanji by turning into a pteranodon and crashing themselves into a tower. However, Sanji managed to survive with only minor scratches. He definitely has the durability to keep up with King in this One Piece matchup.

Sanji is much faster than Zoro so he should be able to dodge King's attacks. He is also smart enough to figure out how King's body works. Sanji would have to use Ifrit Jambe once King has lowered his defenses.

1) Charlotte Katakuri

Back in Whole Cake Island, Katakuri demonstrated that he can easily kill targets by flicking a jelly bean at them. Sanji managed to dodge the attack, which is a great showcase of his speed in One Piece. Remember, this was before he powered himself up with his Raid Suit.

Sanji is a master of fire techniques with his Black Leg Style. That means he can easily burn through Katakuri's Mochi Mochi no Mi. Sanji also has a very durable exoskeleton, which should prove useful against the Sweet Commander's attacks.

This One Piece fight won't be easy, but Sanji can pull it off with his speed and strength. He is definitely fast enough to overcome Katakuri's Future Sight.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

