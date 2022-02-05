4 Yonko commanders in One Piece that truly impressed (and 4 that didn’t)

The Yonko hold high expectations in the One Piece community due to their power and status. They are considered to be the strongest pirates in the New World.

The Yonko have high-level commanders who help to bolster their forces and protect their territories. The strongest of these subordinates are called Yonko commanders.

One Piece is a long-running series, but not every character gets their time in the sun. A few Yonko commanders have exceeded expectations in the series, while a few others have disappointed.

Note: This article may contain a few manga spoilers.

4 Yonko commanders that truly shone in One Piece

4) Benn Beckman

Although he lacks screentime in One Piece, Benn Beckman's reputation speaks for itself. He is the first mate of the Red Hair Pirates, which the Marines have described as the most complete pirate crew. He also has the highest IQ in the East Blue, according to a One Piece SBS.

During the Marineford arc, Beckman managed to sneak up behind Kizaru. Although the Admiral wasn't scared in the slightest, this was a very impressive feat. Despite his mastery of Observation Haki, Kizaru didn't even notice Beckman until the latter spoke to him.

Beckman would certainly be higher on the list if more was seen from him.

3) King the Conflagration

King is the right-hand man of Kaido himself, the World's Strongest Creature. When Big Mom and her crew invaded Wano Country, Kaido entrusted King to knock her off the waterfall.

The Lunarian has special abilities that give him an advantage over regular humans. He is able to ignite flames from within his body, which allows him to manipulate fire.

During his epic fight against Zoro, King was able to summon a fire dragon that was hotter than magma (Karyudon).

Along with his Ancient Zoan fruit, King can also turn into a pteranodon. This allows him to fly in the air, giving him a major combat advantage.

2) Charlotte Katakuri

Katakuri is Big Mom's strongest child, having never lost a fight before facing Luffy in Whole Cake Island. The Sweet Commander is highly regarded for his mastery of Observation Haki, which allows him to see into the future. The Mochi Mochi no Mi also gives him versatility in his moveset.

As a result of his great fighting style, Katakuri was an extremely dangerous threat to Luffy. The Straw Hat put more effort into this bout than his previous fights with Rob Lucci, which says a lot.

Katakuri set an exceedingly high example of what Yonko commanders are capable of in One Piece.

1) Marco the Phoenix

Formerly the first division commander for the Whitebeard Pirates, Marco the Phoenix is greatly respected by friends and foes alike.

Big Mom recognized his power during the Onigashima Raid, when Marco was able to hold his own against her. He also took on King and Queen at the same time.

Thanks to his rare Devil Fruit, Marco can turn into a phoenix and regenerate himself. This makes him one of the greatest healers in the One Piece series. During the Marineford arc, Marco would've been killed by the likes of Kizaru and Akainu had it not been for his healing factor.

Keep in mind that Blackbeard only became a Yonko when he defeated Marco. This happened back in the Payback War, which took place during the One Piece timeskip. That alone speaks volumes about Marco's overall reputation.

4 Yonko commanders who weren't as impressive in One Piece

4) Jack the Drought

Jack the Drought is a fearsome man who works directly under Kaido. The All-Star of the Beasts Pirates is strong enough to fight Inuarashi and Nekomamushi for several days, which is seen during the Zou arc.

His placement on this list might be controversial, but there is a good reason for it. Jack's main role in the story is to put over characters, such as Zunesha or the aforementioned Minks. Unlike most Yonko commanders, Jack has suffered multiple losses in the story.

The One Piece community tends to make fun of Jack for his lack of named attacks. His moveset is also somewhat limited, which doesn't really help the fanbase's overall perception of him.

3) Charlotte Smoothie

Charlotte Smoothie is a Sweet Commander who sadly doesn't live up to expectations. Despite her apparent threat level, she rarely does anything in the One Piece series. She is usually seen on the sidelines.

This is most evident in the Whole Cake Island arc. Unlike her brothers Cracker and Katakuri, Smoothie never got a major fight here. The biggest thing she did was attack the Thousand Sunny during the Straw Hat's escape.

2) Jesus Burgess

As the captain of the first ship, Jesus Burgess commands great respect from the Blackbeard Pirates. He was part of the original crew back in the Jaya arc. After the One Piece timeskip, he made his return during the Dressrosa arc.

Burgess is powerful enough to clear out an entire tournament block. Unfortunately, despite his titanic strength, he was no match against Sabo and his Fire Fist technique. He put on such a bad showing in the fight that many One Piece fans have soured on him altogether.

The problem isn't that Burgess lost, but rather how it happened. He didn't put up any fight whatsoever, despite his status as a top commander.

1) Charlotte Snack

Charlotte Snack is not someone to be underestimated, given his bounty of 600,000,000 bellies. He was even part of the Sweet Commanders, who are widely regarded as Big Mom's best soldiers.

However, during the One Piece timeskip, Snack ended up losing a fight to Urouge. The battle was never shown on screen, but it did result in his demotion.

Snack never really gets the chance to prove his worth. All that is known about him is the humiliating loss.

