4 One Piece characters that Marco can beat (and 4 he cannot)

Marco the Phoenix is an elite fighter in the One Piece series.

A former right-hand man of Whitebeard himself, Marco has built quite a reputation for himself. He has a bounty of 1,374,000,000 berries, and the World Government recognizes him as a serious target.

Marco proved his strength during the Marineford arc when he fought against the Admirals. With the power of a Mythical Zoan fruit, Marco can turn into a phoenix and regenerate his wounds. This makes him a very difficult opponent in the One Piece series. Despite his determined will and incredible feats, there are a number of characters who can take him on directly.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer and contains spoilers from the manga.

One Piece characters that Marco can definitely beat

4) Charlotte Perospero

Charlotte Perospero may not be a Sweet Commander for the Big Mom Pirates, but he is the eldest child.

With years of experience, Perospero has definitely seen his fair share of battles. He even briefly encountered Marco during the Onigashima Raid. The Pero Pero no Mi allows him to manipulate candied substances, which he can then use for offensive and defensive purposes. However, intense heat will melt the candy away.

This is exactly what Marco can easily do as a phoenix. As a result, Perospero wouldn't last very long against him.

3) Queen

Queen may be a very silly character by One Piece standards, but he is a force to be reckoned with. During the early stages of Wano Country, he managed to withstand several powerful attacks from Big Mom.

Queen is highly durable thanks to his Ancient Zoan fruit, which turns him into a Brachiosaurus. The mad scientist uses his medical expertise to create viruses.

While Marco is also a highly regarded doctor who can heal various injuries, he should be wary of Queen's cyborg enhancements. Queen can use Germa 66 technology for various purposes, such as pulse lasers and invisibility.

Ultimately, Marco has the advantage of using flight-based attacks. He is also fast enough to react to Kizaru's light beams, as seen in the Marineford arc.

With that in mind, Queen would likely miss several of his shots. Marco would eventually overpower him with enough speed and strength.

2) King

During the Onigashima Raid, Marco briefly fought both King and Queen of the Beasts Pirates. Although he was tired out, this was a truly impressive feat. Kaido's commanders all have bounties worth over a billion.

Marco vs King would be a One Piece battle of legendary winged creatures. King can turn into Pteranodon, which allows him to rule the skies. He can also use Lunarian genetics to his advantage, giving him access to fire manipulation. His strongest attacks can burn even hotter than pure magma.

However, during the Onigashima Raid, Marco proved to be much faster with his Bluebird attack. King was sent flying across the live floor of the castle.

Marco will likely be in for a long battle, but he definitely has the speed advantage. He also has the strength to seriously hurt Kaido's right-hand man.

1) Portgas D. Ace

With the use of his Mera Mera no Mi, Portgas D. Ace laid waste to many enemies. The former second division commander of the Whitebeard Pirate also fought evenly against Yamato, a ridiculously powerful fighter.

Ace's bounty of 550,000,000 berries also speaks for itself. Had it not been for his untimely demise, he would've been a contender for the Pirate King.

This One Piece matchup would be very interesting, considering both competitors use fire. However, blue flames tend to burn hotter than orange flames.

Marco is also more offensively powerful than Ace. Unlike Luffy's sworn brother, he can also heal any damage that's done to himself.

One Piece characters that Marco can never beat

4) Monkey D. Garp

Garp is held in high regard by One Piece fans. He used to corner Gol D. Roger several times in the past. His mastery of Armament Haki is also a sight to behold.

During the Marineford arc, Garp managed to strike down Marco with just his fist. He easily bypassed the Devil Fruit powers of a Mythical Zoan creature.

The Hero of the Marines may be old, but he is still a very capable fighter.

3) Rayleigh Silvers

Marco had a brief tussle with Rayleigh Silvers during his younger days, although he was completely outmatched back then. It can be argued that he would still be outmatched today.

Despite his old age, Rayleigh is among the few One Piece characters who can fight Kizaru evenly, all without taking damage. By comparison, Marco took some major hits during his clash with the Admiral in Marineford.

Rayleigh can use all forms of Haki, which is a rare trait among One Piece characters. His expertise in Conqueror's Haki would also give him access to advanced techniques, which Marco simply lacks.

Remember, Rayleigh personally trained Luffy during the One Piece time skip, and the latter is highly regarded for his Haki.

2) Marshall D. Teach

During the One Piece time skip, the Blackbeard Pirates completely dismantled the remaining Whitebeard Pirates.

This is a really bad matchup for Marco, given what Blackbeard can do with his powers.

After Whitebeard's death in Marineford, Blackbeard stole his Devil Fruit. The ability to consume two of these fruits is exceedingly rare in the One Piece series.

Blackbeard can easily cancel out Marco's regenerative abilities with his Yami Yami no Mi. Worst of all, he can also generate powerful earthquakes with the Gura Gura no Mi. Marco will be finished once he gets captured.

1) Edward Newgate

As seen in the above video, Whitebeard can shift entire islands and oceans with the Gura Gura no Mi. The Marineford arc is a testament to his powers, regardless of his poor health. Marco can try to fly away, but Whitebeard can also generate vibrations in the air.

The former world's strongest man had a bounty of 5,046,000,000 berries, which is the second-highest in One Piece history. Moreover, Marco is going up against a former rival of Gol D. Roger, which puts the odds against him.

Overall, Whitebeard's power is far beyond most characters in the series. Marco can only regenerate so much damage before he is taken out for good.

