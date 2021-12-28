One Piece Chapter 1036 shows why Zoro prevailed against King

Zoro's ambition is what allowed him to prevail over King in One Piece Chapter 1036.

After their climactic battle in the last chapter, it's revealed that Zoro was victorious. King was unable to withstand the powerful King of Hell Three Sword Dragon technique. Of course, Zoro didn't just win a battle of pure strength and endurance. He also won the battle of willpower in One Piece Chapter 1036.

Ambition is one of the most noteworthy themes in One Piece. It truly manifests itself in the strongest characters, which is why Zoro has Conqueror's Haki. His aspirations drive every decision he makes in the One Piece series. For that reason, Zoro is able to stand tall in the face of danger.

A look back at why Zoro beat King in One Piece Chapter 1036

Through the use of flashbacks, Eiichiro Oda draws a clear contrast between Zoro and King. One Piece Chapter 1036 showcases how the former outlasted the latter through a combination of swordplay, skill, and willpower. Here are the biggest takeaways from this fight.

Zoro has a stronger motivation

Both Zoro and King strongly believe their respective captains should become the Pirate King. However, One Piece Chapter 1036 shows that King lacks any strong ambitions himself. According to his flashback, King's main desire is for Kaidou to take over the world.

To further illustrate this point, King doesn't have Conqueror's Haki. This puts him at a huge disadvantage against Zoro. King depends too much on Kaidou's goals, all without having any of his own.

Zoro fully respects his captain because they both share an ambitious nature. Luffy wants to be the Pirate King while Zoro wants to be the world's greatest swordsman. However, Zoro believes Luffy can only achieve his dream as long as he achieves his. His motivation is what lets him win his fights.

King and Kaido are a darker parallel to Zoro and Luffy

Nehan @Nehaaaaan #ONEPIECE



AAAAA Zoro and king parallel was so cool izo was badass and the entire segment of how the new generation taking over was sooooo coool AND THE FINAL PANELS KAIDO AND LUFFY JUST BATTLING IT OUT first time I’ve seen kaido have fun in a fight 😭😭 peak. #ONEPIECE 1036AAAAA Zoro and king parallel was so cool izo was badass and the entire segment of how the new generation taking over was sooooo coool AND THE FINAL PANELS KAIDO AND LUFFY JUST BATTLING IT OUT first time I’ve seen kaido have fun in a fight 😭😭 peak. #ONEPIECE #ONEPIECE1036 AAAAA Zoro and king parallel was so cool izo was badass and the entire segment of how the new generation taking over was sooooo coool AND THE FINAL PANELS KAIDO AND LUFFY JUST BATTLING IT OUT first time I’ve seen kaido have fun in a fight 😭😭 peak. https://t.co/uD1d71RmM4

One Piece Chapter 1036 draws interesting parallels between the Straw Hats and Beasts Pirates. Both Zoro and King have undying loyalty to Luffy and Kaidou, respectively. Their captains also shared a strong enthusiasm for life itself, even drawing comparisons to Joy Boy.

However, Kaidou lost his smile along the way, resulting in his negative outlook of life. King doesn't care as long as Kaidou becomes stronger. By comparison, Luffy and Zoro did not compromise on their principles. They remain the same people they were even back then.

One Piece Chapter 1036 hints at Luffy eventually defeating Kaidou, much in the same way Zoro defeated King.

In the end, Zoro wasn’t going to let his captain down

Dracule Mihawk didn't want to train Zoro at first. However, he changed his mind when he realized Zoro had greater ambitions.

Zoro needed to become a better swordsman to help out his captain. Mihawk was truly impressed by this, which is why he accepted Zoro's offer.

This ultimately ties back to One Piece Chapter 1036. As long as he maintains his drive, Zoro will always overcome the odds.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

