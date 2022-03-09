×
One Piece live-action casting for Buggy, Garp, Alvida, and more revealed

Fans express their opinions on the latest addition to the cast of One Piece live-action series (Image via Twitter/@Orojapan1)
Rohan Jagannath
ANALYST
Modified Mar 09, 2022 03:02 PM IST
Feature

One Piece fans are taking their time to discuss the latest news regarding the Netflix live-action series released soon. Sources have released information regarding the addition of some of the characters featured in the upcoming series.

Fans have taken to Twitter to express their feelings about the latest cast members who have been selected for the roles of Koby, Alvida, Garp, Helmeppo, Arlong and Buggy. It will be interesting to see how these actors portray some of the most popular characters in the series.

One Piece: Fans share their take on the latest addition to the series cast

New live-action casting.#ONEPIECE #onepieceliveaction https://t.co/aunTW8WYXb

The initial response from the One Piece fanbase is that they seem to be happy with the actors they have chosen. Most of the actors’ appearances match the characters they will be playing in the series, which is a good sign.

@Orojapan1 These all seem pretty good.Garp's casting looks great. He can just walk on set, shave a little beard off the sides, throw on a white jacket and he's done.Don't know who the guy playing Arlong is, but the casting's been good so far, so I trust they chose the right guy.
Omggg the casting choice #onepiece #onepieceliveaction I’m so excited. They all look so good! https://t.co/jCIl3wkbqR

Some fans believe that the casting for Garp was good. People find Vincent Regan's appearance extremely close to the original character. Garp's signature gray beard and mustache have been matched by the actor chosen for Garp's role.

The casting for Garp is on point🥶#onepieceliveaction #OnePieceNetflix https://t.co/cPj0OuKfm7
How did they literally find the human version of Garp? #onepiece #onepieceliveaction https://t.co/DqA4tcciAH

After looking at the casting for Buggy, fans noted that the actor in question is good-looking and would suit the role of the clown-like pirate as well. Fans expect a lot from Jeff Ward since he was also present in Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

I already loved Buggy bc of his ridiculousness & how funny he is, but I love him even more bc he is so good-looking 😍#onepieceliveaction twitter.com/onepiecenetfli…
Yoooo! Jeff Ward, who was in Marvel’s #AgentsofSHIELD is going to be Buggy the Clown in the #OnePieceLiveAction! That is freakin’ awesome! twitter.com/netflixanime/s…

Some One Piece fans were pleasantly surprised by their ability to find an actor that looked quite similar to Helmeppo. Given Helmeppo's character design, it can be a little difficult to find an actor with a similar appearance. However, the team has done a good job selecting a suitable actor.

I never thought I'd see the day that there is a human that actually looks like Helmeppo 🤣🤣🤣😜GUDLUCK to you Guys!!#onepieceliveaction twitter.com/newworldartur/…

One fan suggested an actor for the role of Dragon in One Piece. While Netflix hasn't confirmed the actor for that character, this fan suggested an actor who looks very similar to Monkey D. Dragon. This fan believes that Luis Felipe Tovar would be a good fit for this character.

Now that more #onepieceliveaction cast members are getting revealedIf @InakiGodoy is playing LuffyCouldn't pretty much Luis Felipe Tovar @LFTActor play Dragon in @onepiecenetflix??? 👀Perfect cast, IMO 🇲🇽 https://t.co/kIbjUNyONi
It will be interesting to see how Netflix adapts one of the most popular and successful shonen animanga series of all time. Many fans are anxiously waiting for the release of the upcoming series.

Edited by Srijan Sen
