One Piece live-action casting for Buggy, Garp, Alvida, and more revealed

One Piece fans are taking their time to discuss the latest news regarding the Netflix live-action series released soon. Sources have released information regarding the addition of some of the characters featured in the upcoming series.

Fans have taken to Twitter to express their feelings about the latest cast members who have been selected for the roles of Koby, Alvida, Garp, Helmeppo, Arlong and Buggy. It will be interesting to see how these actors portray some of the most popular characters in the series.

One Piece: Fans share their take on the latest addition to the series cast

The initial response from the One Piece fanbase is that they seem to be happy with the actors they have chosen. Most of the actors’ appearances match the characters they will be playing in the series, which is a good sign.

°•Macaron•°🌾🐺 @TheMacaron_kun

Garp's casting looks great. He can just walk on set, shave a little beard off the sides, throw on a white jacket and he's done.



Don't know who the guy playing Arlong is, but the casting's been good so far, so I trust they chose the right guy. @Orojapan1 These all seem pretty good.Garp's casting looks great. He can just walk on set, shave a little beard off the sides, throw on a white jacket and he's done.Don't know who the guy playing Arlong is, but the casting's been good so far, so I trust they chose the right guy. @Orojapan1 These all seem pretty good.Garp's casting looks great. He can just walk on set, shave a little beard off the sides, throw on a white jacket and he's done.Don't know who the guy playing Arlong is, but the casting's been good so far, so I trust they chose the right guy.

Some fans believe that the casting for Garp was good. People find Vincent Regan's appearance extremely close to the original character. Garp's signature gray beard and mustache have been matched by the actor chosen for Garp's role.

After looking at the casting for Buggy, fans noted that the actor in question is good-looking and would suit the role of the clown-like pirate as well. Fans expect a lot from Jeff Ward since he was also present in Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Adam Bass @adamistic27 Netflix Anime @NetflixAnime

New @OnePieceNetflix cast right here



Si va a convertirse en rey de los piratas, deberá afrontar incontables desafíos.

Nuevo reparto de @OnePieceNetflix If he’s going to be pirate king he is going to face many challenges along the way.New @OnePieceNetflix cast right hereSi va a convertirse en rey de los piratas, deberá afrontar incontables desafíos.Nuevo reparto de @OnePieceNetflix If he’s going to be pirate king he is going to face many challenges along the way.New @OnePieceNetflix cast right here 👇Si va a convertirse en rey de los piratas, deberá afrontar incontables desafíos.Nuevo reparto de @OnePieceNetflix https://t.co/ApQjKMtRfN Yoooo! Jeff Ward, who was in Marvel’s #AgentsofSHIELD is going to be Buggy the Clown in the #OnePieceLiveAction ! That is freakin’ awesome! twitter.com/netflixanime/s… Yoooo! Jeff Ward, who was in Marvel’s #AgentsofSHIELD is going to be Buggy the Clown in the #OnePieceLiveAction! That is freakin’ awesome! twitter.com/netflixanime/s…

Some One Piece fans were pleasantly surprised by their ability to find an actor that looked quite similar to Helmeppo. Given Helmeppo's character design, it can be a little difficult to find an actor with a similar appearance. However, the team has done a good job selecting a suitable actor.

One fan suggested an actor for the role of Dragon in One Piece. While Netflix hasn't confirmed the actor for that character, this fan suggested an actor who looks very similar to Monkey D. Dragon. This fan believes that Luis Felipe Tovar would be a good fit for this character.

It will be interesting to see how Netflix adapts one of the most popular and successful shonen animanga series of all time. Many fans are anxiously waiting for the release of the upcoming series.

Edited by Srijan Sen