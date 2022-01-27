5 One Piece fights that could've been easily avoided (and 5 that were an absolute must)

One of the most beloved aspects of One Piece amongst fans and critics tend to be the fights, especially those more emotionally driven. Fantastic examples are the Straw Hats vs. CP9, Luffy vs. Doflamingo, and Luffy vs. Katakuri.

Yet there are some fights in One Piece that fans wish could’ve been avoided, for reasons ranging from tragic outcomes to simply not being enjoyable. On the other hand, there are some fights which had to have happened for whatever reason.

Here are five One Piece fights which could’ve been easily avoided, and five that were an absolute must.

These five One Piece fights could have and should have been avoided

1) Ace vs. Blackbeard

There’s likely no fight that should have been avoided more than Ace vs. Blackbeard. While Ace’s eventual death as a direct consequence of this fight was necessary for plot purposes, all Ace had to do was let it go. His captain and father figure Whitebeard had already done so regarding Blackbeard. However, Ace pushed too hard and ended up losing his own life as well as Whitebeard’s in the process.

2) Zoro vs. Luffy

Although incredibly short-lived with no real consequences, Zoro vs. Luffy during Whiskey Peak is a fight born from misunderstanding. Luffy was under the impression Zoro wrongfully attacked the Whiskey Peak townsfolk, when the reality was just the opposite. If the two simply tried to have a discussion before attacking each other, this fight (which ends up having no consequences) could’ve been avoided.

3) Zoro vs. T-Bone

Although this fight gives One Piece fans a breathtaking Zoro moment, the fight itself could undoubtedly have been avoided. All T-Bone had to do was move out of the way like Zoro asked, yet the marine captain chose to stand tall and eventually fall. Zoro also one-shots T-Bone, further emphasizing how pointless it was for T-Bone to even try fighting him.

4) Mihawk vs. Zoro

While this fight is inarguably integral to Zoro’s story and journey at large, there’s little to no doubt this fight could’ve just as easily been avoided. Zoro actively chose to go after Mihawk, who sliced up Don Krieg’s ship while passing through the Baratie area of the East Blue. Although Zoro’s loss is the first step on his journey towards being the strongest swordsman, it just as easily could’ve never happened.

5) Whitebeard vs. Vice Admiral Ronse

Vice Admiral Ronse of the Marine’s Giant Squad bravely attacks Whitebeard after Little Oars Jr. falls during Marineford. Unsurprisingly, Ronse’s axe is quickly destroyed by Whitebeard’s Tremor-Tremor Fruit before the Yonko reaches for Ronse’s face.

In one fell swoop, Whitebeard crushes Ronse’s head against the ground with the Tremor-Tremor Fruit and knocks him out before throwing him aside.

5 One Piece fights that needed to happen

1) Kuma vs. Straw Hats

While this is one of the most heartbreaking moments in One Piece, it’s also completely necessary and integral to the story at large and Luffy’s journey. In failing to protect his friends (and later rescuing Ace), Luffy realizes he can’t truly be free until he’s strong enough to protect everything he loves. As a result, Luffy and the crew take time to get stronger which pays off in spades as seen in post-timeskip One Piece.

2) Straw Hats vs. Aokiji

Aokiji’s first appearance in One Piece marks the first time the World Government takes a vested interest in the Straw Hats. Aokiji’s goal with this appearance is to capture Nico Robin, something which Luffy, Sanji, and Zoro fight Aokiji to prevent.

While the three do lose spectacularly, it prompts all three to become stronger for future fights against stronger opponents. As seen during the subsequent Enies Lobby arc, this pays off tremendously and retroactively necessitates the Aokiji fight.

3) Luffy vs. Kaido 1v1

A Luffy vs. Kaido edit (Image via YouTube)

While this fight is currently happening in the One Piece manga, it’s quite possibly the most necessary fight of the series. This is Luffy’s first real test as the Future Pirate King, and it’s incredibly fitting that Kaido is the representative of the older generation.

Should Luffy end up defeating Kaido, he’ll have proved himself to be at Yonko level. Kaido has already recognized fighting Luffy as his first serious duel in a long time, further solidifying Luffy’s status.

4) Luffy vs. Katakuri

A screenshot of Luffy vs. Katakuri from early in the fight (Image via Toei Animation)

Much like how Luffy vs. Kaido is Luffy’s barrier to entry for Yonko status, Katakuri felt like the barrier to entry for the New World in general. While defeating Doflamingo was still undoubtedly impressive, Luffy had yet to face a Yonko crewman in battle up to this arc. Katakuri’s Future Sight Observation Haki was also a necessary ability for Luffy to overcome and awaken, both of which occur by this bout’s end.

5) Aokiji vs. Akainu

Aokiji and Akainu as their fight is discussed in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Although occurring completely off screen, Aokiji vs. Akainu is a fight which changes the One Piece landscape dramatically. Had Aokiji won, the Marines may have changed certain policies after his assumption of command.

Furthermore, Aokiji wouldn’t be a present member of the Blackbeard Pirates if he hadn’t lost against Akainu. Akainu’s future would also be somewhat hazy had he lost the fight, as his ideals opposing Aokiji’s would’ve made it difficult for him to work under his former colleague.

