One Piece: Top 10 highest bounties

Within One Piece, the bounty system exists to display how dangerous a pirate’s existence is to the World Government. While often thought to be associated with pure strength and fighting ability, this is not necessarily the case.

Nico Robin is a perfect example of that, being given a 79 million Berries bounty as a young child. Robin had next to no fighting ability at the time, yet she was able to read Poneglyphs and as a result was a massive threat to the World Government.

That being said, here are the top 10 highest bounties in One Piece.

10) Charlotte Katakuri: 1,057,000,000 Berries

Charlotte Katakuri as seen in the One Piece anime. (Image via Toei Animation)

The right hand man of the Big Mom Pirates, Charlotte Katakuri is a feared fighter and threat to the World Government as a member of a Yonko crew. The Big Mom pirates are also in possession of a Road Poneglyph which can lead to Laugh Tale, further increasing Katakuri’s bounty.

9) Queen the Plague: 1,320,000,000 Berries

Queen the Plague as seen in the One Piece anime. (Image via Toei Animation)

While not necessarily the strongest on the Beast Pirates crew, one could argue that Queen poses the biggest threat to the World Government. He was part of the rogue research team SADS, where his colleagues were Vegapunk, Caesar Clown, and Vinsmoke Judge.

The four were part of the discovery of Lineage Factors, and in addition to having met Vegapunk, this plays a large role in Queen’s humongous bounty.

8) Marco: 1,374,000,000

Marco as seen in the One Piece anime. (Image via Toei Animation)

Marco was the former vice-captain of the Whitebeard Pirates. The Whitebeard pirates are an especially interesting case when it comes to bounties. Their captain, Whitebeard, never chased after One Piece and Laugh Tale yet he did know a little of the Void Century, thanks to his relationship with Roger.

The crew also had a strong grip on New World territories, to the point where several islands are seen being drastically affected by Whitebeard’s death and the crew’s disbandment. As a result, Marco has an exceptionally high bounty, being second-in-command of the group.

7) Monkey D. Luffy: 1,500,000,000 Berries

Monkey D. Luffy as seen in the One Piece anime. (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece protagonist Monkey D. Luffy comes in at 1.5 billion Beri bounty. The government is drastically aware of his existence and threat, with current Fleet Admiral Sakazuki having attempted to kill Luffy during Marineford.

Several Marine and World Government officials have commented on how much of a problem Luffy will become, likely playing a large role in the young pirate’s exceptionally priced bounty.

6) Blackbeard: 2,247,600,000 Berries

Blackbeard as seen in the One Piece anime. (Image via Toei Animation)

While Blackbeard is quite far from finding the One Piece and Laugh Tale, he’s still incredibly dangerous to the World Government.

Having discovered some unknown secret regarding Devil Fruits, Blackbeard was able to use his Dark-Dark Fruit to steal Whitebeard’s Tremor-Tremor Fruit in Marineford’s closing moments. As a result, he’s one of the most dangerous pirates to world peace.

5) Shanks: 4,048,000,000 Berries

Shanks as seen in the One Piece anime. (Image via Toei Animation)

Being a member of the Roger Pirates and a current Yonko, Shanks poses a major threat to the World Government should he ever desire to make them his enemy. Considering Shanks has met with the Gorosei before, this seems an unlikely scenario.

Nevertheless, Shanks would be one of the World Government’s most formidable enemies if he ever truly wanted to take them down.

4) Big Mom (Charlotte Linlin): 4,380,000,000

Big Mom as seen in the One Piece anime. (Image via Toei Animation)

By the time Luffy and friends began collecting Road Poneglyphs, Big Mom was considered the pirate closest to obtaining the One Piece. While the tides have shifted since the Whole Cake Island arc, Big Mom is still a great threat to the World Government.

Should Luffy and friends be unable to find the lost fourth Road Poneglyph, they’ll be deadlocked with Big Mom in the race for the One Piece.

3) Kaido: 4,600,000,000 Berries

Kaido as seen in the One Piece anime. (Image via Toei Animation)

Kaido is an especially interesting case. While most of his bounty comes from his famously incredible strength, he does seem to have some knowledge of One Piece and Joyboy based on a comment made to Luffy during the Wano arc.

Big Mom is still technically closer to the One Piece thanks to the Road Poneglyphs, but Kaido’s bounty is bigger due to similar knowledge as well as superior combat ability.

2) Whitebeard: 5,046,000,000 Berries

Whitebeard as seen in the One Piece anime. (Image via Toei Animation)

Being one of the most illustrious pirates in One Piece, Whitebeard has the second highest known bounty in the series. As a friend of Roger, he was somewhat informed about the Void Century including the Will of D.

Based on his last conversation with Roger, he was also aware of Joyboy’s full story which is present at Laugh Tale. As a result, he’s one of the most dangerous pirates to the World Government despite having no desire to find the One Piece.

1) Gol D. Roger: 5,564,800,000 Berries

Gol D. Roger as seen in the One Piece anime. (Image via Toei Animation)

Indubitably, the original King of the Pirates has the highest known bounty in One Piece. Having been the one to discover the true history of the world, Roger is the single biggest threat the World Government has ever known.

While he was captured and killed, his legacy lives on in the form of the Great Age of Pirates where people from all over sail the Grand Line in search of the One Piece. Without a doubt, Roger has the highest currently known bounty in One Piece.

