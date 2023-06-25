One Piece episode 1066: Kid vs. Big Mom unforgettable brawl shatters the internet

One Piece episode 1066 has maintained the series' popularity in recent times with the anime. Eustass Kid and Trafalgar Law continue their battle with Big Mom, although things have gotten complicated for the two men. Therefore, Kid decides to lash out against the former Yonko, thus resulting in an amazing episode.

The Wano arc has had a lot of ups and downs both in the manga and the anime, but Toei Animation has made a lot of effort with the animation and One Piece episode 1066 is a huge testament to that.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for One Piece episode 1066.

Fans react to battle between Law and Kid against Big Mom in One Piece episode 1066

While the audience gets a couple of scenes of Momonosuke still trying to pull Onigashima away from the Flower Capital, the battle between Law and Kid against Big Mom rages on. Considering that both characters are on the brink of death against the former Yonko, they decide to make their last stand in this battle.

Kid has a moment where he is close to dying and sees his life flashing before his eyes but comes back when Law tells him to "do it." This continues their battle with Big Mom, with Kid using a technique called Corna Dio but the former manages to get back together after using her Devil Fruit abilities.

Big Mom continues with her assault and most of Kid's crew can only watch as their captain is beaten to a pulp. Law uses his K-Room: Anesthesia technique and manages to stab Big Mom, which leads to Trafalgar eventually throwing her to a hole, saying that her era has ended.

It is Kid who gives the final blow, using his Damned Punk beam and blasts her through the hole Law created, although Big Mom is still holding on to it.

Fans were in awe of the latest One Piece episode 1066 and took to social media to hail its animation, opening scene, Law's fighting style, and more.

The ups and downs of the Wano arc

One Piece episode 1066 was, in a way, a perfect representation of the Wano arc both in the anime and the manga. Although this arc was hyped for several years, it has had a lukewarm reception within the fandom so far.

While most people have appreciated and praised Toei Animation's recent work in the episodes that have been released, many are not fans of the story as a whole. This is because the Wano arc seems to drag on a lot. Some battles have been viewed as underwhelming (such as Luffy's against Kaido), and the resolution in the manga, which is yet to be animated, has been controversial because of Luffy's new abilities.

However, One Piece episode 1066 has been praised as a great moment for Kid and Law, who finally had their big moment against a Yonko.

