Trafalgar Law's best fights in One Piece, ranked

Trafalgar D. Water Law is a fan-favorite character, and even among fan favorites is especially beloved in One Piece. With everything from backstory to aesthetic, he seems to have a way of attracting fans to him both in his initial introduction and as his role in One Piece grows.

Another major aspect of why people love Law is his fighting style seen in One Piece, mainly granted to him via his Op-Op Fruit. His method of fighting allows for some of the grandest and most creative attacks in One Piece, which certainly says something.

Here are Trafalgar D. Water Law’s best fights in One Piece, ranked.

NOTE: ENTRIES 2 AND 1 CONTAIN ONE PIECE MANGA SPOILERS

Group and tag-team fights dominate Law’s best in One Piece

7) Law vs. Smoker and G5

One of the few solo fights he has, Law versus Vice-Admiral Smoker and the G5 Marines, is interesting, but there's nothing to write home about. Its main function is to reintroduce Law’s powers and fighting style to fans, as it had only been seen once in the series before then. While not necessarily a bad fight, it’s certainly not his best in the series.

6) Law, Luffy, and Kid vs. Marines

Serving as his first fight since being introduced, Law, Luffy, and Kid versus the Marines set the stage for their later-important group dynamic. The three are essentially trying to compete with each other here, each wanting to prove that they’re the best among the Worst Generation. Law in particular impresses more than Kid, thanks to his incredibly unique, interesting, and engaging Devil Fruit powers.

5) Law vs. Basil Hawkins

Serving as Law’s only solo fight in the Wano arc, Law versus Basil Hawkins is a quick yet entertaining skirmish. It allows the two to demonstrate their abilities in spectacular fashion, with the latter’s powers debuting here. Despite being one of his quickest fights in One Piece, it’s still incredibly entertaining.

4) Law vs. Vergo

Law versus Vergo is both an incredibly entertaining and incredibly important fight. It essentially serves as the former's declaration of war against Donquixote Doflamingo and Kaido, the former of whom Vergo directly works for. Law’s backstory as it relates to Vergo, which was revealed later on, makes this fight all the more engaging, entertaining, and important in hindsight.

3) Law and Luffy vs. Donquixote Doflamingo and Trebol

Law and Luffy’s duel against Doflamingo and Trebol is home to one of One Piece’s best punches. He and Luffy’s dichotomous dynamics in battle make the fight as funny as it is jaw-dropping, with one particular combination move of theirs stealing the show. While the two-on-two conflict is cut short, it nevertheless remains one of his best fights.

WARNING: ONE PIECE MANGA SPOILERS FOR THE REMAINING ENTRIES

2) Law, Luffy, Zoro, Kid, and Killer vs. Big Mom and Kaido

The start of the Worst Generation vs. Yonko fight, as seen in the series' manga (Image via TCB Scans)

Called “Roof Piece” by fans, the conflict between these five Worst Generation members and the two Yonko is undoubtedly one of Law’s shining moments. His teamwork with his Worst Generation colleagues is remarkable, and the five are actually able to do some damage to their opponents here. While the fight is somewhat short, it’s impressive and easily one of Law’s best.

1) Law and Kid vs. Big Mom

A fan-colored image of the fight's final moments (Image via TCB Scans)

However, Law’s best fight in the series undoubtedly comes in the form of him and Kid versus Big Mom. The fight is a consistent back-and-forth, with the former two displaying their Awakenings throughout. The final moments of the fight are what truly make it, however, with Law and his Awakened abilities shining. Without a doubt, this is Law’s best fight in the entire series so far.

