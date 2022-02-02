4 captains who are stronger than Trafalgar Law in One Piece (and 4 who are weaker)

Ever since his introduction in the Sabaody Archipelago arc, Trafalgar D. Water Law has become more and more important to One Piece’s story. His role in One Piece has ballooned since the series entered the New World, and the story truly wouldn’t be the same without him.

Likewise, Law’s strength and growth throughout the New World has been incredibly impressive, even through One Piece’s most recent manga chapter. After fighting his way through Punk Hazard, Dressrosa, and now Wano alongside the Straw Hats, Law’s fighting prowess has grown immensely.

Here are four One Piece captains who are stronger than Trafalgar Law in One Piece, and four who are weaker.

These four One Piece captains are still above Trafalgar Law’s level

1) Monkey D. Luffy

Luffy as seen during the anime's Wano arc (Image via Toei Animation)

While Luffy does seem to lack an Awakening (which Law already has for his own Devil Fruit), the Straw Hat Captain is undoubtedly stronger. In the most recent One Piece chapter, Law and Kid are seen being pushed to their limits against Big Mom.

While the two rising from a perceived defeat is impressive, Luffy has yet to go down in a 1v1 situation against Kaido. Both Kaido and Big Mom are incredibly strong and impressive to stand against in their own right. However, Luffy doing it by himself is far more impressive and implies his superior strength.

2) Kaido

Kaido as seen during the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Continuing off of that point, it’s a safe assumption that Kaido is stronger than Law as well. As stated above, Law and Kid need to team up to have a chance against Big Mom whereas Luffy is able to beat Kaido by himself.

Some fans may hold that Big Mom getting teamed up on would seem to imply her being stronger than Kaido is. On the other hand, it could be that the two Yonko are similar in strength, and Luffy is simply able to stand up to that strength on his own. The latter is more likely, and as a result would seemingly imply Kaido is indeed stronger than Law.

3) Big Mom

Big Mom as seen during the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

While Law and Kid almost certainly defeat Big Mom, it’s still important to remember that the two needed to team up to do so. One Piece author Eiichiro Oda would’ve undoubtedly made it a 1v1 fight if he wanted to imply either Kid or Law were as strong or stronger than Big Mom.

Yet the decision to have Law and Kid team up clearly implies that they are not in the same league as Big Mom. As a result, even if Law and Kid win this fight, it’s a safe bet that Trafalgar Law still isn’t in the same realm of strength as Big Mom.

4) Shanks

Shanks as seen during the anime's Marineford arc (Image via Toei Animation)

Although Shanks hasn’t been seen going full force in a fight thus far in the series, it’s a safe bet that he’s stronger than Trafalgar Law. Shanks’ Conqueror’s Haki has been built since the start of the series and is actually the first instance of Conqueror’s Haki fans see.

Furthermore, Shanks and Kaido engaged in a skirmish in the days leading up to the Marineford war. While the use of the term skirmish would seem to imply a not serious fight, the feat is still nevertheless impressive. For Shanks and his crew to leave Kaido’s clutches unharmed would almost certainly define Shanks as being stronger than Law.

These four One Piece captains are weaker than Trafalgar Law

1) Capone “Gang” Bege

Capone "Gang" Bege as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Fellow Worst Generation member, Capone “Gang” Bege certainly leads a powerful crew. Furthermore, his Devil Fruit is incredibly interesting and has the potential to be one of the strongest defensive Fruits in the series when used properly.

However, when considering that Law now has an Awakening, the gimmicks of Bege’s Castle-Castle Fruit are likely irrelevant to Law. With his Kroom, Law would be able to still attack Bege and all others present inside his castle with no hassle. Additionally, Law’s basic Devil Fruit powers would also pose problems for Bege’s castle tricks.

2) Eustass Kid

Kid seen during the anime's Wano arc (Image via Toei Animation)

While the two would seem to be on equal ground considering that they teamed up against Big Mom, it’s a safe assumption that Law is still stronger than the two. While Oda may simply be waiting to reveal them, it seems Kid doesn’t have as many accolades in the New World as he did on the Grand Line.

What’s more is Law was able to become a Warlord during the time-skip, whereas Eustass Kid had no known equivalent achievements during the same period. Especially considering the combat experience Law accrued in Dressrosa while Kid was planning an alliance, there’s little doubt Law is the stronger captain.

3) Hody Jones

Hody Jones as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Serving as the inaugural post-time-skip antagonist, Hody Jones is the captain of the New Fish-Man Pirates, modeled after and following the same ideals as Arlong’s Arlong Pirates. Hody and his crew presented almost no problems for the Straw Hats, even after their strength enhancements from Energy Steroids.

Considering Law has kept up with the Straw Hats in every fight he’s present for since the end of Fish-Man Island, there’s little doubt he’s stronger than Hody. Furthermore, Hody was clearly somewhat blind (whether willingly or unwillingly) to the potential strength humans hold in One Piece. This arrogance, combined with his unimpressive strength, seems to seal Trafalgar Law’s victory.

4) Gecko Moria

Gecko Moria as seen during the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Although Moria’s status is unknown after his confrontation with Blackbeard, there’s no doubt Law is superior to the former Warlord. Moria’s Shadow-Shadow Fruit is somewhat gimmicky, and requires a certain unawareness on the victim’s part to meet the appropriate conditions.

Considering Law has been characterized thus far as an incredibly smart, perceptive, and clever character, it’s highly unlikely he’d fall for Moria’s tricks. Even when comparing their strengths in battle, it’s a safe bet Law could handle any seen form of Moria’s considering pre-time-skip Luffy’s victory over the Shadow-Shadow Fruit wielder.

Edited by Siddharth Satish