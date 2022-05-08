10 anime characters who can beat Luffy from One Piece effortlessly

One Piece’s central protagonist, Monkey D. Luffy, is widely regarded as a compelling anime character. Especially with his most recent transformation, he’s a nearly unstoppable juggernaut, both within One Piece and in anime and manga.

However, there are still those characters in the medium who could effortlessly defeat him. Whether in genuine combat or by using unique and overpowered abilities, there exist those who can defeat him with something as simple as writing his name.

Dragon Ball characters dominate the list of those who can effortlessly beat One Piece’s Luffy

1) Zeno

Zeno as seen in the Dragon Ball Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

As the Omni-King of Dragon Ball’s multiverse, Zeno and his powers of erasure overall existence give him an easy out in a fight against One Piece’s protagonist. As powerful and determined as Luffy is, there’s simply nothing he can do against a power that stands above the laws of nature. Even with his most recent power-up, there’s nothing he can do to win this one.

2) Beerus

Beerus as seen in the Dragon Ball Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Similarly, Beerus’ Hakai technique as a God of Destruction also gives him a similar out in a fight with One Piece’s protagonist. Should he do it, Universe 7’s Destroyer could erase Luffy from existence in moments, though likely needing more specific circumstances than Zeno’s technique. Nevertheless, there is an avenue for effortless victory here for Dragon Ball Super’s resident deity.

3) Zalama

Super Shenron as seen in the Dragon Ball Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Zalama has never been met or seen in Dragon Ball thus far, but Super Shenron and the Super Dragon Balls serve as testaments to the power he once wielded. Every set of Dragon Balls has power proportionate to their creator's, and the Super Dragon Balls can grant any wish.

Therefore, Zalama must have been an omnipotent being capable of performing nearly any act or feat imaginable. As a result, there’s little doubt he could easily and effortlessly defeat One Piece’s Luffy in a fight.

4) Giorno Giovanna (Gold Experience Requiem)

Giorno Giovanna as seen in the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure anime (Image via David Productions)

Giorno Giovanna’s Gold Experience Requiem Stand, as seen in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, is metaphysically groundbreaking. Essentially, it functions as a sort of Ctrl-Z button on any action or decision one can perform or make, eliminating causality and resetting a chain of events to its zero-point.

This may sound complicated, likely because it is, but the key takeaway here is the technique's control over a person's actions and decisions. With this in mind, Luffy could do nothing to circumvent these powers, even with the One Piece protagonist’s latest powerup, and as a result, Giorno and his stand effortlessly win each time.

5) Sinbad

Sinbad as seen in the Magi anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The Magi antagonist, who doesn’t always act like an antagonist, is widely regarded as one of the most broken characters in anime. He wields seven Djinns with different abilities, ranging from weather generation to time manipulation. Nearly half of Sinbad's Djinns possess unknown or unseen abilities, likely meaning there’s further power lurking within him still.

With such unknowns being part of the equation and his known powers, there’s very little One Piece’s protagonist could do to secure victory here. As a result, Sinbad likely wins this battle each time with minimal effort.

6) Shigeo Kageyma

Shigeo as seen in the Mob Psycho 100 anime (Image via Bones Studios)

The protagonist of the cult hit Mob Psycho 100, Shigeo Kageyama, is an incredibly powerful psychic who tries his best to stay relaxed. However, when his stress gets to him, he reaches his 100% stress levels, which causes him and his powers to snap. The massive psionic power within him goes completely unchecked, as do his emotions at that moment.

Shigeo is capable of incredible levels of destruction when in his rage-fueled state, able to do unspeakable things to humans and objects alike. One Piece’s Luffy may have his best chances in this fight, but even still, Shigeo likely wins with little effort, if any at all.

7) Alucard

Alucard as seen in the Hellsing Ultimate anime (Image via Geneon)

Hellsing’s anti-hero has limitless strengths and only one abstract, meta-physical weakness. As a result, One Piece’s protagonist has virtually no method of attack here, which can be reasonably expected since Alucard’s lone weakness requires a very complex setup and conditions.

With all the odds stacked against him, Luffy will likely lose this one with little to no chance of survival, let alone victory.

8) Saitama

Saitama as seen in the One-Punch Man anime (Image via Viz Media)

One-Punch Man’s parodical protagonist has metaphorical high ground in nearly any anime matchup due to the nature of his character. As a parody of anime characters, Saitama cannot lose due to his Fourth Wall breaking strength, stamina, and endurance. There’s little more explanation needed for why One Piece’s protagonist loses this fight without a chance at winning.

9) Ryuk

Ryuk as seen in the Death Note anime (Image via Madhouse Studios)

The infamous Death Note Shinigami Ryuk could easily defeat Luffy in seconds by writing his name in the eponymous ledger. Even within the Death Note universe, there’s no known way to avoid the inevitable outcome of one’s death via the notebook’s principles. As a result, One Piece’s protagonist dies within literal seconds in this hypothetical matchup.

10) Gol D. Roger

Roger as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Finally, there even exists a character within the One Piece world who could easily defeat protagonist Monkey D. Luffy. Gol D. Roger is widely agreed upon as the strongest character to ever live in the series thus far, being the only one to attain the title of Pirate King.

His strength in all things combat was nearly unmatched, with only the pirate Whitebeard and the Marine Vice-Admiral Monkey D. Garp able to stand on even ground with him. If he were still alive and matched up with Luffy, he’d beat the hopeful future Pirate King effortlessly in a matter of moments.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think these characters could effortlessly beat Luffy? Yup! Nope! 3 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen