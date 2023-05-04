Is Giorno Giovanna the most powerful JoJo in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure?

When it comes to JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, every protagonist from the Joestar family has virtues and abilities that make them strengths to be reckoned with, and Giorno Giovanna is no exception. Whether it’s Jotaro Kujo’s powerful Star Platinum Stand or Joseph Joestar’s genius-level strategies, every JoJo has proven to be a capable fighter and Giorno Giovanna is the strongest of them all.

Part of the appeal of JoJo’s, and one of the reasons it is relevant, is that every Joestar offers something different in their respective part, and Giorno Giovanna, the son of both Jonathan Joestar and Dio Brando - due to the latter having the former’s body - reached a power far beyond any other JoJo in his part, Golden Wind, thanks to the Requiem arrow.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the fifth part of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Golden Wind.

Everything about Giorno Giovanna and the ultimate version of his Stand, Golden Experience Requiem

Giorno is the fifth JoJo in the series (Image via David Productions)

Giorno Giovanna is the protagonist of the fifth part of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, titled Golden Wind, which began to be published by Shueisha in December 1995.

He is the son of Dio Brando, the main antagonist of the series, while he had the body of Jonathan Joestar. Giorno grew up in Italy in a complicated background and, inspired by a mobster that took care of him, decided to become a gangster to fix the drug problem in the European country.

As he joins Passione, the most powerful crime organization in Italy, a series of events place him face-to-face with their boss Diavolo. This was all during his quest for the Requiem arrow, which would grant unimaginable power to whoever possessed it.

Giorno Giovanna got the arrow in the final act of the story and his Stand, known as Golden Experience, became Golden Experience Requiem, gaining the power to be borderline invincible.

Abilities compared to other powerful Stands

Giorno Giovanna and the new version of his Stand, Golden Experience Requiem (Image via Shueisha)

The main reason that Golden Experience Requiem is so powerful and can overcome even extremely terrifying Stands, such as Johnny Joestar’s Tusk Act 4 in Steel Ball Run is due to its “Return to Zero” ability.

This ability allows Giorno and his Stand to revert any action to zero. So, if an enemy wants to shoot at him, Golden Experience Requiem can deny that action and return to the starting point. If an enemy like, say, Jotaro Kujo, wanted to stop time with Star Platinum: The World, Giorno can simply revert to zero and stop his enemy from completing this action.

The same can be applied to other powerful Stands in the series, such as Enrico Pucci's Made in Heaven in the sixth part, Stone Ocean, as Giorno could simply revert the former's time increase abilities.

An extent of the capacity of GER, as it is commonly abbreviated by fans, was seen in the final battle of Golden Wind, as it condemned Diavolo, the main antagonist, to an infinite amount of deaths, going back to point zero of his upcoming demise after meeting his end. This, in simple terms, is borderline invincible, and no Stand in the franchise can go up against it.

Final thoughts

Giorno Giovanna doing the “DIO pose” with GER (Image via David Productions)

Golden Experience Requiem is not only the most powerful ability in all of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, but also arguably one of the most powerful in all of anime and manga, capable of denying the will of a wide variety of enemies, handing out some of the most outrageous punishment, as evidenced by what it did to Diavolo.

That alone makes Giorno Giovanna the most powerful JoJo in the entire franchise.

