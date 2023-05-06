How is Mob Psycho 100 related to One Punch Man? Connection explained

One Punch Man is one of the most popular anime and manga series in recent times, and there have been a lot of questions related to another series, Mob Psycho 100. The reason for this is that both series have a similar art style and a knack for adding a lot of comedy and satire to what seems to be shonen stories, and this is because they are both created by the same author, ONE.

The author of One Punch Man and Mob Psycho 100 has become one of the most celebrated creators in modern sequential art, and he has also managed to do so while using a pen name, which is saying a lot. However, this hasn’t stopped a lot of fans from asking if these two series are also in the same universe or if there is a chance for a crossover in the foreseeable future.

One Punch Man, Mob Psycho 100, and their connections

One Punch Man depicts the story of Saitama, a superhero who underwent intense physical training to achieve his goal of becoming the world's strongest person. As Saitama joins the ranks of the superhero industry, his feats start to get a lot of notice, and he manages to impact the world around him while adding a very notorious element of satire regarding the classic shonen and superhero tropes in the process.

Unlike One Punch Man, Mob Psycho 100 is the story of a psychic named Shigeo Kageyama, who goes by the nickname Mob. He is a middle-schooler who happens to possess very strong psychic powers. He has had to learn to control his emotions to keep his powers under control, but numerous threats prevent him from leading the normal life he desires. Similar to One Punch Man, this series and the manner in which it is presented contain a lot of satire and humor.

One Punch Man and Mob Psycho 100 are known for their satire of classic anime tropes (Image via Bones and Madhouse).

A lot of fans from both franchises have asked online whether these two series are connected, and the truth is that they are not. Beyond the fact that their only relation is that they were both created by ONE, the reality is that these two series are independent of one another, and there hasn’t been any hint or Easter egg that connects them in any particular manner.

Another common question is if there is any chance for a potential crossover between both series, but neither the author nor any other people involved with these projects have shown any hint that could say that is a possibility in the near future, so it is very unlikely that there is going to be an encounter between Saitama and Shigeo coming soon.

However, with the One Punch Man manga still going and with a lot of interesting plot threads going on, there isn’t going to be any shortage of excitement in the coming months for readers of everybody’s favorite bald superhero.

Final thoughts

One Punch Man and Mob Psycho are two very entertaining series with a lot of interesting storytelling techniques that have managed to become both endearing to fans all over the world and also push the envelope when it comes to conventional tropes in the world of shonen anime. It is particularly impressive when considering how easy ONE has made it look and how there are so many similarities between these series without looking like a rehash.

However, the only relation between these two series is the fact that they were done by the same author.

