One Punch Man: Twitter loses it after Saitama does the unthinkable

One Punch Man fans are hyped as chapter 167 was released a few hours ago. There has been a ton of development in the manga, and the entire fanbase has taken to social media platforms to express how they feel about the manga series. There is no doubt that Murata has outdone himself and the art style seems more refined with every chapter he releases.

The fight between Garou and Saitama continues as the two give their everything. Fans have never seen Saitama this livid, even declaring that he would beat Garou with a single hand. Things got out of control, forcing Blast and his comrades to intervene early in the chapter. Let's take a look at how the One Punch Man fanbase reacted to chapter 167

One Punch Man: Twitter goes berserk over the events that transpired in chapter 167

Right away, fans appreciated Murata sensei's art. Murata sensei's attention to detail in every panel makes him a cut above the rest. The way he captures certain scenes and the choice of angles give it a dynamic quality which is very difficult to execute when the medium is two-dimensional and utilizes still images.

Mariya Kuzmina @bdWPsauxisl4uQZ #Onepunchman #OPM

New One Punch Man chapter 167(212) spoilers!

Yusuke Murata is the greatest manga artist!

This Art !!! Beautiful !!! New One Punch Man chapter 167(212) spoilers!Yusuke Murata is the greatest manga artist!This Art !!! Beautiful !!! #Onepunchman #OPM New One Punch Man chapter 167(212) spoilers!Yusuke Murata is the greatest manga artist!This Art !!! Beautiful !!! https://t.co/aXNNg5GHiO

Rob The Entertainer @RobGradyVO @bdWPsauxisl4uQZ Yusukue Murata and ONE are the Greatest Manga DUO of all time and you can't convince me otherwise. @bdWPsauxisl4uQZ Yusukue Murata and ONE are the Greatest Manga DUO of all time and you can't convince me otherwise.

One of the highlights of this chapter was that Saitama not only declared that he'd beat Garou with a single hand, he even shattered the surface of the moon with his Serious Table Flip. This shocked the entire One Punch Man fanbase because of his destructive force with just one single arm.

Howlxiart @howlxiart He really destroyed a Moon with one hand, Garou done pissed him off

#OnePunchMan This man is fighting with Genos's core in his handHe really destroyed a Moon with one hand, Garou done pissed him off This man is fighting with Genos's core in his hand 😭😭 He really destroyed a Moon with one hand, Garou done pissed him off 💀#OnePunchMan https://t.co/88GwKp3lIM

Another thing that fans certainly enjoyed was when Garou decided to use portals against Saitama. Not only was it ineffective since the Caped Baldy was able to react well in time, he even managed to grab the hyperspace gates and landed a punch while Garou was about to teleport. Saitama was unfazed by Garou's ability to use portals and managed to inflict a good amount of damage on him.

Given how things have turned out at the moment, the entire One Punch Man fanbase is convinced that Garou will soon be defeated. He intended on seeing Saitama in his full power and now that the Caped Baldy has decided to let loose, Garou will not be alive for long. It's a question of time before Saitama decides to beat him up for good.

Fans seem hyped to see Saitama being this serious in a fight. Usually he doesn't really show his emotions all that much because of how minute his efforts are when dealing with "strong" villains. Now that Genos was killed and Garou irritated him, Saitama not only got angry but even talked back to him. This had the entire One Punch Man fanbase excited.

🍩 ジョナサン🍩 @DoozyGT @Sakuuda "You’re a a mere man" to a guy who has powers of a god is so cold @Sakuuda "You’re a a mere man" to a guy who has powers of a god is so cold

Zero @imthezro @Sakuuda That's what he's saying here? Goddamn I love serious Saitama. @Sakuuda That's what he's saying here? Goddamn I love serious Saitama.

Fans are excited to see how the series' upcoming chapters will turn out since the manga is at a crucial stage. The fanbase is anxiously waiting for the conclusion of this fight, and they're getting a glimpse of Saitama's true potential. Another interesting aspect is Blast and his comrades, which the manga will explore soon enough.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far