One Punch Man Chapter 166: Blast takes on Garou, Saitama finally gets serious

One Punch Man fans are on the edge of their seats as the latest chapter ended on a major cliffhanger.

Garou has been evolving at a rapid rate, and he seems to be in his most powerful state at the moment. He has realized that after everything that has happened, he truly is the definition of absolute evil.

Mangaka Yusuke Murata continues to wow fans with intricate and beautifully illustrated manga chapters. The latest chapter has a ton of content for fans to enjoy, and some of it will leave them hyped.

Let’s take a look at the latest chapter of One Punch Man and understand where things stand right now.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Punch Man manga series. Sportskeeda does not claim ownership of any media used here unless otherwise stated.

One Punch Man Chapter 166: Blast shows up on the battlefield

Things are looking bleak for the heroes who tried to flee from Garou in the previous chapter. Now that Garou has God’s powers, he is on another level, and it seems like defeating him would be a tough task.

Just as Silver Fang was having a conversation with Garou, Blast showed up using a portal and warned everybody about the latter. Garou's very existence is emitting nuclear radiation, and those who don’t have resistance to it will die immediately.

It was at this point that Garou realized that he was a God-level threat and the definition of absolute evil. His existence causes death to those around him.

Blast then revealed that this mutation was the result of a partial impartation of God’s powers. The hero was quite unsettled by the thought of a full impartation.

A completely destroyed Genos rushed into Garou mindlessly, but the latter remained unaffected. There is now a sense of fear among fans, who have a feeling that something bad will happen to Genos.

One Punch Man Chapter 166: Blast engages in battle and Genos’ life seems to have ended

Since Blast was able to open portals, he tried shutting Garou out in battle. However, he was shocked to see Garou reappear. This was when Garou admitted that Blast wasn’t worth paying attention to.

Garou even managed to use Blast’s Gravity Knuckle attack and took it a notch higher by implementing nuclear fission to it.

To bring out Saitama’s full potential, Garou struck Genos right through the solar plexus region and threw his core at Saitama.

Saitama took a moment to reflect on his timing and whether or not he had a hero’s intuition of arriving on time. He looked quite serious and seemed to show a lot of anger at the time.

The next panel blew everyone away because Saitama had been pushed to the point where he was forced to use his Killer Move: Serious Series Serious Punch.

🍵Yo Soy Elly🍵 @snacks_fruity2 Garou is officially cooked, grilled, boiled

I never seen saitama this pissed before

This shit serious now Garou is officially cooked, grilled, boiledI never seen saitama this pissed beforeThis shit serious now https://t.co/nic0omkhky

While one might have instantly died from this attack, Garou went into Mode: Saitama. This allows him to mimic Saitama's moves with a level of accuracy that might make them more destructive than the original moves.

The chapter ended with both these characters launching their attacks. One Punch Man fans are eager to see how things will progress and who will emerge victorious in this fight.

